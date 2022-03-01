U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,306.26
    -67.68 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,294.95
    -597.65 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,532.46
    -218.94 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.51
    -39.58 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.20
    +9.48 (+9.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.80
    +46.10 (+2.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    +1.19 (+4.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1136
    -0.0086 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3320
    -0.0101 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8550
    -0.1350 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,005.89
    +2,348.63 (+5.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.38
    +13.39 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Protect health care workers, patients in Ukraine: CMA

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is deeply disheartened and dismayed by the impact of Russian-led military attacks on several cities in Ukraine. Our hearts and minds are with our Ukrainian health care colleagues and all Ukrainian people and victims of this crisis.

Health care workers, medical facilities, and patients must be protected. It is imperative that the work of physicians, nurses, and other health care workers be allowed to continue as they provide care during unimaginable circumstances.

We join the international community and all Canadians in calling for a rapid end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dr. Katharine Smart
President, Canadian Medical Association

SOURCE CMA Impact Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/01/c1543.html

