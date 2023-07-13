Protect your home by purchasing the Flo by Moen Smart Water Leak Detector this Prime Day

Flo by Moen Smart Water Leak Detector is the best water detector we've tried and it's on sale today for Amazon Prime Day.

Scientists warn that with global warming we will increased flooding is to be expected. With the recent flash floods plaguing the Northeast, it's a reminder that a good water detector is necessary to protect your home against water damage.

Our Home Editor Rachel Murphy recommends a smart water leak detector, which can identify leaks and send alerts to your phone, even when you're away from home. Her top choice? The Flo by Moen Smart Water Leak Detector.

After weeks of testing the top-selling water detectors on the market, she found the Flo by Moen Smart Water Leak Detector the best of the best for its fast alerts, easy setup, and intuitive app.

As for whether you need a smart water detector, some insurance companies offer discounts to homeowners who have leak detectors for their ability to catch leaks before they become a major problem

As they say, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. If you're currently on the fence about whether or not you need a smart water detector, now is the time to snag one. With this excellent, 35% off, limited-time deal you really can't go wrong.

$32.67 at Amazon (Save $17.32)

