Protect Pharmaceutical and Aetsoft Announce Further Details of Merger

PROTECT PHARMACEUTICAL Corp
·2 min read
  • PRTT

Wyoming, USA, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation, Inc. “OTC:(PRTT)” announces that after many months of strategic planning and development, the two companies are ready to announce the details of their upcoming merger.

Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation, Inc. will enter into a share exchange agreement with Aetsoft (a leading blockchain solutions provider in EU region www.aetsoft.net) in order to secure its strategic goals for the web 3.0 market. The agreement is to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Aetsoft. Aetsoft has an extremely strong development and management team that will bring instant significant value to PRTT.

The deal will drive PRTT’s position as an emerging tech innovation company and allow the consolidation of financial flows required to develop and launch the its premier products (multiboxnft.com and others) according to company intentions and goals.

“We not only point out the obvious value that Aetsoft will bring to PRTT, but also the increased value to shareholders in the company’s publicly-traded market with the acquisition of Aetsoft’s assets”, says Nikolai Grebenkine, President of Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation, Inc.

Established in 2014, Aetsoft has 8 years of blockchain development experience helping businesses grow. Aetsoft brings high-end business automation and DLT-based tools; offering exceptional speeds, constant data integrity, high security and scalability to its clients. For a more complete list of products and offerings from Aetsoft visit https://aetsoft.net/#solutions

About PRTT

Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation is a full-cycle software development and delivery company that produces, releases, and supports digital products for the business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets. The company’s expertise lies in custom software development and consulting services in Business automation, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Big Data, Image recognition, Blockchain development, and cloud services. Its domain focus includes Supply chain, Logistics, Healthcare, Finance, Real estate, Legal, Insurance, Advertising, and more.

For more information contact:
Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.
(801) 432-0405 
business@inaiapp.com


