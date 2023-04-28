Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.‘s (PRTT) President Ali Yildiz Provides its Shareholders with a Corporate Update

ISTANBUL, Turkey, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.‘s (OTC: PRTT) (“Company”) President Ali Yildiz addresses the Company’s shareholders with a corporate update on expansion and forward-looking progress.



The Company has entered into new shipment route agreements throughout the Black Sea. These new routes open-up vast opportunities throughout the region and provide a very consistent growth opportunity for the Company. These routes range from product transportation to taxis that also transport people. Also, the Company added substantially to its existing volume of ground shipments on the European routes and Turkey - Georgia routes.

The Company would also like to provide further guidance regarding its future operational expectations. The intention of auditing the Company as previously announced is under the planning stages. We expect to retain an auditor soon and will communicate to shareholders upon the engagement of an auditor. We also plan to rename the company in the future to a name more suitable to our current operations. As we proceed with these undertakings, we believe the Company will be ready to uplist to an exchange after filing registration documents with the US SEC. The completion of the acquisition of Antarax Limited was the first step towards achieving our goals.

About Antarax Limited:

Antarax Limited provide services in the field of international road, seaway, airline freight as well as intermodal transportation/ freight. The company also provides customs clearance and insurance services, which represent an important process of supply chain management. Management’s goal is to assist companies and individuals in the ever-changing world of logistics and economic supply chains.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact:

Ali Yildiz

+90 (531) 452 82 27

note20best@gmail.com



