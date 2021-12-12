U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,712.02
    +44.57 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,970.99
    +216.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,630.60
    +113.23 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,211.81
    -8.40 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    +1.02 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.20 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    +0.0020 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3267
    +0.0050 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3400
    -0.1140 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,601.37
    +457.08 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.78
    -13.46 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.78
    -29.48 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,437.77
    -287.70 (-1.00%)
     

How to protect your phone number: Talking Tech podcast

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there, listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. So have you ever had a scenario where you've had to give out your phone number? Maybe you didn't really want to, but you kind of did anyway, could be for a colleague, could be something at work, could be had to sign up for something and you had to hand out your phone number. There's countless situations like that, where you kind of run into that scenario. But what if you're trying to protect your privacy? What if you're in a situation where you don't want to hand out your phone number, but you still want kind of a way for someone to contact you, whether it's call, text, whatever it may be?

My colleague Kim Komando writes about this in a column you can read on tech.usatoday.com, How To Get Phone Calls Without Sharing Your Real Number. So there's two big ways that she mentions that you can do this, and you can read more about it in her story. But here are the two options that she lays out. First off, let's start with Google Voice. It's a free service, and it basically gives you a phone number that you can use for anything. So it works for domestic calls, international calls, and you can use it to get texts and voicemail. So it's easy to set up too. You do just have your own Google account. You download the app for iOS or Android. You sign in, you follow all the privacy tools. Then you tap search to choose a phone number from a list and you can search by area code, however you want to do it. Then you pick the phone number, you verify it, get it all set up, and then you're done, and then you can use that new Google Voice number.

So say you're filling out form and you just want to put a separate number that's not your personal number, you can throw in your Google Voice number. And it's a nice way to be able to still get that info without worrying about handing out your phone number all over the place. The other possibility is using a burner app. So you know about burner phones, right? Where you buy this phone, you might use it for a short-term time, and then you get of it. These apps kind of work in the same way. It gives you a second phone number, and you use internet data or WiFi to make and receive calls and texts. In the same way, it works for a short term, or you can use it long term.

Burner is one of the more popular apps that Kim mentions. You can route calls to this second number. You can do a lot of other stuff. There's a free trial with it. After the free trial, plans start at 4.99 a month, or you can do 47.99 for a year. There's another one called Hushed, H-U-S-H-E-D. And it lets you create numbers from all over the world if you want to go outside your area code or the US. If you're someone that maybe doesn't want people to know exactly where you're located by your area code, you could pick a number from a different area code, so people aren't sure. A pre-played... a prepaid plan, excuse me, starts at 1.99 for seven days, you get bundled minutes. You can obviously pay more and you add more to it, depending on what you need.

So those are some of your options. If you want to learn more about this, learn about some other tricks and tips from Kim, be sure to read her column on tech.usatoday.com. Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, show ideas, any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter @brettmolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. Don't forget, do you want tech news delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to the Talking Tech newsletter, newsletters.usatoday.com to sign up. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to protect your phone number: Talking Tech podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin (BTC) – A Return to $50,000 Would Support a Run at $53,000

    Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market found support on Saturday. Downside risks remain, however, which left Bitcoin (BTC) short of $50,000 on the day. A move through to $50,000 would support a breakout.

  • Intel shows research for packing more computing power into chips beyond 2025

    Research teams at Intel Corp on Saturday unveiled work that the company believes will help it keep speeding up and shrinking computing chips over the next ten years, with several technologies aimed at stacking parts of chips on top of each other. Intel's Research Components Group introduced the work in papers at an international conference being held in San Francisco. The Silicon Valley company is working to regain a lead in making the smallest, fastest chips that it has lost in recent years to rivals like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

  • These 2 Meme Stocks Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside

    Depending on your investment strategy, all of these reasons can lead to reward, but they can also come with a great deal of risk and regret for less-savvy investors. BlackBerry (NYSE: BB), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) offer investors minimized risk, solid products, and growth potential that can lead to big gains for the long-term investor. Fiscal year 2021 (which ended Feb. 28) created somewhat of a conundrum for investors in BlackBerry. In June, the company found itself on the radar of retail trading discussion groups such as WallStreetBets, which helped push the stock price into the $15 to $16 range, from just $8 a share a month earlier.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Apple, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock hit an all-time high on Dec. 9 after two influential analysts made bullish predictions about the tech giant's future. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives declared that global demand for the iPhone 13 was still outstripping its supply by about 10 million units, that its holiday sales would be strong, and that Apple's upcoming launch of an augmented reality (AR) headset would significantly boost its sales and profits next year. Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty claimed Apple's price didn't reflect its upcoming AR, VR, and vehicle-related products yet, and that it would benefit from a "flight to quality" from other stocks. Both analysts have set a price target of $200 on Apple's stock -- roughly 14% above its current price.

  • 3 Green Flags for Apple's Future

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) sprung to life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, after Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty painted a $200 price target on the stock that sent shares of the tech titan to an all-time high closing price of $171.18. Huberty increased her Apple price target from the earlier level of $164, citing an increase in iPhone shipments during the holiday period, as well as the emergence of other catalysts such as augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) and autonomous vehicles. KeyBanc Capital markets initiated its coverage on Apple stock with an overweight rating and $191 price target, pointing out that the shift to 5G devices will continue to drive iPhone sales, while the services business is also on track to grow at a robust pace. The reasoning of these Wall Street firms behind their bullish take on Apple points toward three key reasons that are likely to drive the company's growth in the long run.

  • New IBM and Samsung transistors could be key to sub-1nm chips

    IBM and Samsung claim they’ve made a breakthrough in semiconductor design.

  • 'The internet's on fire' as techs race to fix software flaw

    A critical vulnerability in a widely used software tool — one quickly exploited in the online game Minecraft — is rapidly emerging as a major threat to organizations around the world. “The internet’s on fire right now," said Adam Meyers, senior vice president of intelligence at the cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike. It was uncovered in a utility that's ubiquitous in cloud servers and enterprise software used across industry and government. “I’d be hard-pressed to think of a company that’s not at risk,” said Joe Sullivan, chief security officer for Cloudflare, whose online infrastructure protects websites from malicious actors.

  • Why Apple Needs to Embrace Crypto, NFTs, and Web3

    Innovations taking place in the world of cryptocurrency could be the biggest threat Apple has faced in a decade.

  • Samsung Names New Phone, Appliance Business ‘DX Division’

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. named its newly merged mobile-phone and home-appliances businesses “DX Division” as the tech giant moves to strengthen its corporate structure.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearDX, which stands for Device eXperience, refl

  • Save up to $600 on TVs, laptops and more tech at this Best Buy holiday sale

    If you're shopping for the holidays, Best Buy's holiday sale on TVs, high-tech laptops and so much more.

  • Quantum computers near a quantum leap

    A new class of powerful computers is on the brink of doing something important: actual useful work.Why it matters: Quantum computers have the potential to solve unsolvable problems and break unbreakable encryption, but getting them to the point of reliability remains an enormous engineering challenge.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut the companies — and countries — that figure out quantum will take the lead in a new era of com

  • Why Cybersecurity Stocks Could See More Upside From Ransomware Attacks

    Recent sell-offs have taken some of the air out of the sector, but many cybersecurity stocks have turned in a solid 2021.

  • AirPods Are on Sale For Less Than $100—Get Them For Super–Cheap Before the Deal Ends

    We've never seen prices this low.

  • My Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

    In 2015, Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson and his colleague Jeremy Wood left the Ethereum Foundation to build their own company, Input Output. In 2017, that company launched Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), a blockchain powered by the ADA token. Like Ethereum, Cardano is a programmable blockchain, meaning it was designed to support smart contracts (i.e., self-executing computer programs).

  • Global race to patch critical computer bug in open source software used by Apache servers

    Security experts around the world raced Friday to patch one of the worst computer vulnerabilities discovered in years, a critical flaw in open-source code widely used across industry and government in cloud services and enterprise software.

  • Amazon Says ‘Unexpected Behavior’ Caused Huge Cloud Outage

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. said automated processes in its cloud computing business caused cascading outages across the internet this week, affecting everything from Disney amusement parks and Netflix videos to robot vacuums and Adele ticket sales.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemThe 15 Bes

  • 2 Prominent Bitcoin Core Contributors Step Away From Their Roles

    Developer John Newbery and maintainer Samuel Dobson have stepped back from their duties working on the software that keeps Bitcoin running smoothly.

  • EFF sues spyware maker DarkMatter for illegally hacking Saudi activist

    The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has filed a lawsuit against spyware maker DarkMatter, along with three former members of U.S. intelligence or military agencies, for allegedly hacking the iPhone of a prominent Saudi human rights activist. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Loujain al-Hathloul, who claims she was among the victims of an illegal hacking campaign orchestrated by DarkMatter and three former U.S. intelligence officers hired by the UAE following the Arab Spring protests. The former NSA operatives — named in the lawsuit as ExpressVPN CIO Daniel Gerike, Marc Baier and Ryan Adams — were part of the Project Raven hacking program, an effort by the UAE to spy on human rights activists, politicians, journalists and dissidents opposed to the government during the Arab Spring protests.

  • Apple iCloud, Twitter and Minecraft vulnerable to ‘ubiquitous’ zero-day exploit

    A number of popular services, including Apple iCloud, Twitter, Cloudflare, Minecraft and Steam, are reportedly vulnerable to a zero-day exploit affecting a popular Java logging library. The vulnerability, dubbed "Log4Shell" by researchers at LunaSec and credited to Chen Zhaojun of Alibaba, has been found in Apache Log4j, an open source logging utility that's used in a huge number of apps, websites and services. Log4Shell was first discovered in Microsoft-owned Minecraft, though LunaSec warns that “many, many services” are vulnerable to this exploit due to Log4j’s “ubiquitous” presence in almost all major Java-based enterprise apps and servers. Companies with servers confirmed to be vulnerable to Log4Shell attack so far include Apple, Amazon, Cloudflare, Twitter, Steam, Baidu, NetEase, Tencent and Elastic, though there are likely hundreds if not thousands of other organizations affected.

  • Amazon’s best smart air fryer with Alexa is $79 today instead of $129

    Amazon air fryer deals are pretty much a dime a dozen these days. Of course, some are much better than others. That’s especially true if you want a smart air fryer with Alexa. The BGR Deals team tests so many new air fryers each month. It’s great to be able to test all these products … The post Amazon’s best smart air fryer with Alexa is $79 today instead of $129 appeared first on BGR.