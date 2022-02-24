U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.25
    -105.75 (-2.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,285.00
    -781.00 (-2.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,074.50
    -433.00 (-3.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.70
    -47.40 (-2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.49
    +7.39 (+8.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.10
    +53.70 (+2.81%)
     

  • Silver

    25.37
    +0.82 (+3.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1172
    -0.0136 (-1.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.88
    +8.07 (+28.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3383
    -0.0160 (-1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8700
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,216.11
    -3,632.87 (-9.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    792.60
    -77.77 (-8.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,256.84
    -241.34 (-3.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Protect your phone with these tips: Talking Tech podcast

Editors,
·4 min read

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there, listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. So how many of you are still charging your phone and you'll let it charge to 100%? Turns out you're not supposed to be doing that. You're actually supposed to charge it a little bit at a time. My colleague, Jennifer Jolly writes about this in a column that you can read on tech.usatoday.com. And she provides five key tips for taking care of your phone properly. A lot of things change. And so what once may have worked a few years ago, doesn't work right now. So at the very top of this list is don't burn out your battery. And one of the ways that you burn out your battery is by letting it charge all the way to the very top, 100%. Now before, our older phones, this was the case. Plugged them in, made sure they were charged to 100%. But with these new batteries that are out now, actually, if you want to maintain the health of the battery, you should be charging them up to around 80%-ish or so.

So it's okay to pop them in for a little bit and let them charge. You get to about 80%, 90% for the best usage. And then when it gets to around 20%, 30%, even 40%, pop it on for a little bit and just keep that battery there. And what that does is it keeps the battery healthy and it's not as stressed out. It turns out a lot of our new phones with these lithium batteries, the most stress you could put on them is when you're charging them fully or discharging them fully. The other thing with that is these batteries only have a certain number of times that you can charge them. And the more you fully charge them, the more you degrade the battery, which means your battery life is going to go a lot shorter in the long term. So if you're charging to 100%, stop right now. One of the other tips that Jennifer mentions, and this is a really good one, is don't forget to cancel those free trials.

They pop up on your phone. They're so easy. You just pop in. You do the free trial for a year or for a month or whatever, and then you forget about it. And the next thing you know, you're getting a bill. "Why am I getting this bill from Apple or from Google or whatever?" And it's because you let the free trial lapse and they charged you for it. So it's always good to go on your phone and check that stuff out. On iOS, you just go to settings. You click on your Apple ID. And then you go to subscriptions, and it'll show you everything. And then you can decide what you want to renew or not renew. On Android, you have to go to Google, and then manage your Google account. You'll see a section for payments and subscriptions, and then you can go manage them. And you do the same thing.

Again, easy to forget. Especially some of those ones that are several months to a year, you forget about them. And then in a year from now, you get a bill. Double check those, make sure there's not something coming up and just prepare yourself. So that way, you're not getting charged for something you don't want. You can read more of Jennifer's tips in her story on tech.usatoday.com. Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, or show ideas? Any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter, @BrettMolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us, or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Protect your phone with these tips: Talking Tech podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Beats Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Down.

    The reported earnings were above FactSet consensus estimates of $6.8 billion of quarterly revenue, and earnings of $9.96 per share. Moderna (ticker: MRNA) also announced a $3 billion share repurchase plan. Moderna shares were down 1.3% in premarket trading on Thursday, as S&P 500 futures fell 2.1%.

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Alibaba shares drop after mixed earnings report

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were headed lower in premarket trading Thursday after the Chinese e-commerce company posted a mixed quarterly report, with revenue falling short of expectations but earnings exceeding the consensus view. Alibaba posted fiscal third-quarter net income of RMB20.4 billion ($3.2 billion), or RMB7.51 per American depositary share, down from RMB79.4 billion, or RMB28.85 per ADS, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Alibaba earned RMB16.87 per ADS, down

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow futures plunge nearly 800 points after Russia attacks Ukraine

    U.S. stock futures plunged in pre-market trading Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russian troops would enter Ukraine. The drop follows a tumultuous day on Wall Street that saw all three major benchmarks log their lowest levels this year so far as Russia-Ukraine tensions continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • Heavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian military vehicles breached the Kyiv region from Belarus to the north, Ukrainian officials said, after tanks reportedly rolled earlier into Ukraine from Crimea. A senior Russian lawmaker said Russia aims to ensure a pro-Moscow government in Kyiv, pushing out U.S. influence. President Vladimir Putin has summoned tycoons to the Kremlin.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invades Ukraine in Worst European Crisis of Postwar EraRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine

  • Tesla Stock Is Plunging. It’s Probably Musk’s Twitter This Time.

    Recent declines in Tesla stock have deviated from market-related trading patterns, leaving investors wondering if something else is going on with shares of the auto maker. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) dropped 7% Wednesday. Concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy changes have weighed on the stock market.

  • Rolls-Royce shares among biggest FTSE 100 faller after CEO's exit call

    Shares in the engine giant plummeted 16.4% in mid-morning trading in London to 98.4ps.

  • Russian Stock Market Rout Wipes Out $250 Billion in Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian assets nosedived as military attacks across Ukraine prompted emergency central bank action and investors braced for the toughest round of Western sanctions yet, wiping out as much as $259 billion in stock-market value.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invades Ukraine in Worst European Crisis of Postwar EraRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near K

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • Norwegian Cruise's stock drops after wider-than-expected loss, revenue that came up well short of forecasts

    Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. dropped 6.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that came up short of forecasts, and said it expects cash burn to increase. The stock is also suffering from broad weakness in travel stocks in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Net losses widened to $1.57 billion, or $4.01 a share, from $738.9 million, or $2.51 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, ad

  • It’s time to get rid of Social Security’s not-so-hidden tax

    There's a good chance you're paying something extra to Uncle Sam than you may have anticipated.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • 9 cybersecurity stocks to watch amid Russia attacking Ukraine: analyst

    Wall Street is keyed in on cybersecurity stocks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia-addled Wall Street may be banking on a rescue: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 24, 2022.