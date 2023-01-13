U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

Protecting residents and nature through improvements to Wolfville's wastewater treatment plant

·3 min read

WOLFVILLE, NS, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, Melissa Sheehy-Richard, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Hants West, and Her Worship Wendy Donovan, Mayor of the Town of Wolfville, announced $6 million in joint funding for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant in Wolfville.

Through this investment, the Wolfville wastewater treatment facility will receive upgrades that include a newly constructed third lagoon cell and protective raised barrier, an improved aeration system, and a new operational monitoring and control system. This project will help improve the wastewater treatment plant's efficiency and increase treatment capacity, protecting nature and residents through a higher quality of wastewater and sewer disposal systems.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"I am proud to see the second phase of the Wolfville wastewater project move ahead. This infrastructure investment builds upon an initial investment in 2019, and is fundamental to the continued growth of Wolfville so that more residents, businesses and visitors can enjoy what the area has to offer."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Modern and efficient water infrastructure is key to building healthy and resilient communities. This investment will help keep the Town of Wolfville safe, healthy and environmentally sustainable for many years to come."

Melissa Sheehy-Richard, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Hants West, on behalf of the Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"The expansion and upgrading of our wastewater infrastructure is a critical element of the Town's growth. Wolfville welcomes visitors, students, and permanent residents from around the Country and the world. This is a needed and welcome investment in our future prosperity."

Her Worship Wendy Donovan, Mayor of the Town of Wolfville

Quick Facts

  • The Government of Canada is investing $2.4 million towards the project, while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $2 million and the Town of Wolfville is contributing $1.6 million.

  • The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

  • Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

  • Over the past 6 years, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $309 million towards 54 green infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

  • During that period, over $49 billion has been invested in communities across Canada to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over $2.8 billion for wastewater infrastructure.

  • Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

  • The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia 
Infrastructure Canada - Infrastructure in Nova Scotia

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map 
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram and LinkedIn 
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/13/c4636.html

