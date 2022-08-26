Protection Relay Market Size to Reach $ 4.80 Billion by 2031; Use in Digital Substations Steering Revenues

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc.: The growth of protection relay market pivots on back of need for robust overcurrent protection mechanisms in energy distribution systems and power transmission grids. Rising demand for power in various industrial sectors such as automotive, oil & gas, and metals and mining has paved the way to massive commercialization of protective devices over the past few years. The trend had helped the global protection relay market reach value of US$ 2.96 Bn in 2021.

Transparency Market Research inc., Friday, August 26, 2022, Press release picture

Several protective relay manufacturers are capturing substantial revenues from the increasing trend of digitalization of substations. Stridently, investments in smart power distribution systems are catalyzing adoption of renewable power sources, thereby unlocking enormous prospects in the protection relay market. With governments making large investments in modernization of grids in both developing and developed nations, the demand for protection relays is expected to proliferate.

Electromagnetic relays have been widely commercialized in recent years, anchored in their benefits of remarkable reliability and product functionalities. Indeed, the segment held a major share of the protection relay market in 2021. The compatibility of the products in relation to both AC and DC systems makes them suitable for protection technology used in motors and transformers, which will continue to impel their demand.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3927

Key Findings of Protection Relay Market Study

Digitalization of Power Distribution Systems Spurs Adoption: Rising number of digital substations especially in developing economies has impelled demand for protection relays. Of note, the application of the technology in smart power distribution systems has grown considerably, thus propelling revenues for players in the protection relay market. Advances in actuators and sensors used in protection relay market enable power distribution companies to prevent service interruptions.

Emphasis on Safe Transmission Grids Creates Substantial Revenue Potential: Firms in power transmission and distribution systems are leaning on adopting advanced protection mechanism in order to make power transmission and distribution (T&D) grids fault-free. Safety has been recently found to be more important for distributed systems wherein renewable energy sources are integrated. Growing trend of renewable energy penetration in power systems will thus open up new frontiers in protection relay market.

Adoption of Medium Voltage (100 V to 1 KV) Protection Relays Generate Lucrative Opportunities: Rise in demand for of medium voltage (100 V to 1 KV) protection relays in commercial and residential applications has generated sizable revenue streams. The segment, finds the TMR study, will remain lucrative in the coming years as well.

Story continues

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=3927

Protection Relay Market: Key Drivers

Rise in digitalization of substations and expansion of smart grid transmission systems in developing and developed world are driving the commercialization of products in protection relay market. The rising demand for electricity in various industrial and commercial sectors is propelling demand for various types of protective relays.

Growing share of renewable energy particularly wind and solar power in the energy mix is a key driver of protection relay market. Need for improving overcurrent protection technologies has spurred technological advancement in protection relays to make them compatible with renewable energy sources and distributed grids.

Protection Relay Market: Regional Dynamics

Asia Pacific accounted for the majority of share of the global protection relay market in 2021. The study authors find that the regional market is replete with opportunities, arising out of rapid expansion of transmission grids in emerging economies. Moreover, increasing focus of energy companies to ensure fault protection in distribution systems especially for industrial applications will propel revenue generation. Rapid pace of industrialization in countries, such as India and China, has created new revenue streams in protection relay market.

North America held a key share in the same year. The growth is fueled by rising adoption of protection relays in smart power distribution systems.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=3927

Protection Relay Market: Competition Landscape

A relatively small number of vendors control a majority of stakes in the protection relay market, rendering the landscape highly consolidated over the years.

Some of the key players keen on expanding product portfolio to strengthen their positions include Meidensha Corporation, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., General Electric Company, Fanox, Basler Electric, ABB.

Protection Relay Market Segmentation

Type Electromagnetic Relay Solid State Relay Numeric Relay Alternating Relay Others (Timing Relay, Thermal Relay, etc.)

Voltage Rating Low Voltage (Less than 100 V) Medium Voltage (100 V to 1 KV) High Voltage (Above 1 KV)

Application Transformer Protection Motor Protection Busbar Protection Generator Protection Feeder Protection Transmission Line Protection Others (Capacitor and Filter Bank Protection, Single Function Protection, etc.)

End-use Industry Energy & Utility Industrial Automotive and Transportation Oil & Gas Marine Food & Beverage Others (Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, etc.) Commercial & Institutional



Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Electronics and Semiconductors Research Report

Pressure Transducer Market - The global pressure transducers market is expected to reach US$ 5.6 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 3.30% from 2022 to 2031

Inductor Market - The global inductor market is expected to reach US$ 7.2 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031

Ultraviolet Analyzer Market - The global ultraviolet (UV) analyzer market is expected to reach value of US$ 3.6 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031

Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market - The global low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) switchgear market is expected to reach US$ 82.8 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031

System-On-Chip Market - The global system-on-chip market is expected to reach US$ 317.8 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031

Flexible Substrate Market - The global flexible substrate market is expected to exceed value of US$ 28.7 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2022 to 2031

RTC (Real-time Clock) IC Market - The global RTC IC market is expected to cross value of US$ 5.2 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2031

Space Grade Connectors Market - The global space grade connectors market is expected to cross value of US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers market analysis reports and business consulting. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel -

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/713619/Protection-Relay-Market-Size-to-Reach-480-Billion-by-2031-Use-in-Digital-Substations-Steering-Revenues



