Protective Clothing Market Size is projected to reach USD 13.72 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%: Straits Research

The global protective clothing market had a revenue share of USD 8,421 million in 2021, projected to reach USD 13,729 million with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. North America will command the regional market with the largest share growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The purpose of protective clothing is to shield employees and workers from potentially hazardous working conditions. Depending on the needs of the end-use industry, protective clothing can be modified to be, among other characteristics, fire-resistant, chemical-resistant, and cold-resistant. Protective clothing shields the wearer from potentially lethal and life-threatening hazards and risks. Concern for workers or safety practices in industries such as oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, firefighting, construction, and manufacturing, among others, has significantly increased the demand for protective clothing. The protective clothing industry places a significant emphasis on research and development (R&D). All industry participants make substantial investments to identify new markets for their product segments and reduce production costs. In addition, stringent government regulations regarding worker safety are a significant factor in expanding the protective clothing market. Nevertheless, the high cost of protective clothing and the persistent threat of substitutes is expected to restrain the growth of the protective clothing market over the forecast period. Increased penetration of protective clothing in industries such as oil & gas and pharmaceuticals will generate significant opportunities for industry participants along the entire value chain.





Increased Demand from End-user Industries and Heavy Research & Development to Drive the Global Protective Clothing Market

With the expansion of industrialization, worker safety awareness is on the rise. Due to increased environmental complexity and danger, protective clothing is highly demanded in all industries. Due to stringent safety regulations across all industrial sectors, diverse end-use industries such as construction and oil & gas experience market expansion. Oil and gas workers, for example, are exposed to fire, explosions, and hazardous chemicals. Consequently, the industries require their employees to wear protective clothing. During the forecast period, the growth of the protective clothing market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in end-user industries across multiple regions and stringent safety regulations in multiple industries.

In addition, ongoing research and development initiatives in the protective clothing market are anticipated to boost sales. Research and development is an investment in technology and future capabilities that leads to the creation of new products, processes, and services. New fabrics are introduced to the market due to rising consumer demand for protective, fashionable, and comfortable fabrics. Research and development initiatives and product innovation are expected to create new opportunities for protective clothing in various end-use industries, thereby driving market growth over the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, it is anticipated that this factor will have a moderate to significant impact.





Report Scope

Market Size USD 13.72 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6.3% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Segments Covered Material Type, Application, End-Use Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Lakeland Industries, Inc., Ballyclare Limited, 3M Company, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Teijin Limited, Workrite Uniform Company, Inc., Strike S.L., W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Glen Raven Inc., Lion Apparel Inc., Globe Manufacturing Co. LLC, Workrite Uniform Company Inc, Logistik Unicorp Inc., Kermel Industries Radians, Inc.

Regional Insights

North America will command the regional market with the largest share growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Oil & gas, construction & manufacturing, healthcare/medical, firefighting & law enforcement, and mining are among the industries whose demand for thermal protective clothing has increased in North America. The construction and manufacturing industries in North America hold a substantial share of the thermal protective clothing market. The oil and gas market is anticipated to expand rapidly in this region.

The heat market- and flame-resistant materials are anticipated to grow significantly in this region. It is anticipated that the segment of high visibility fabrics will experience substantial growth during the forecast period. The United States will be the market leader in North America. In addition, stringent U.S. and federal regulations regarding personal safety issues contribute to the expansion of the global protective clothing market. In addition, increased demand for protective clothing from end-user industries such as oil & gas and building & construction is expected to drive the market's growth.

Moreover, industry participants employ various acquisition and expansion strategies to combat the intense market competition. For instance, in December 2020, Delta Plus Group acquired ERB Industries, one of North America's largest producers of personal protective clothing. In addition, innovations in protective clothing will create lucrative market opportunities.

Asia-Pacific will hold the second-largest share of USD 4,388 million, growing with the highest CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Construction & Building is Asia-Pacific's most rapidly expanding industry, particularly in China and India. During the forecast period, expanding industries such as building & construction, oil & gas, mining, and automotive will boost demand for protective clothing. The improved outlook for residential building activity in high-income countries and the rise in urbanization is expected to drive demand for protective clothing in the construction and building application segment. Increasing medical hygiene standards in Asia-Pacific also contribute to the growth of the global protective clothing market.

This region's protective clothing market is expanding due to increased demand from various end-user industries for specialized clothing. China's protective clothing market has expanded due to a rise in the country's gross domestic product, income levels, and consumer preferences. In Asia-Pacific, the increasing demand for technologically advanced and comfortable fabrics also influences the demand for protective clothing. In addition, the rise in workplace arm wounds, hand cuts, and abrasions drives the market for protective clothing.





Key Highlights

The global protective clothing market size had a revenue share of USD 8,421 million in 2021, projected to reach USD 13,729 million with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Based on material type , the aramid & blend material is estimated to advance with a CAGR of 6.3% and has the largest share in the protective clothing market.

Based on application , the thermal segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.7% .

Based end-use industry , the construction & manufacturing sector will hold the largest market share during the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.6%.

Based on regional analysis, North America will command the regional market with the largest share growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.





Competitive Players in the Market

E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Ballyclare Limited

3M Company

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Teijin Limited

Workrite Uniform Company, Inc.

Strike S.L.

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Glen Raven Inc.

Lion Apparel Inc.

Globe Manufacturing Co. LLC

Workrite Uniform Company Inc

Logistik Unicorp Inc.

Kermel Industries Radians, Inc.





Global Protective Clothing Market: Segmentation

By Material Type

Aramid & Blends

Polyolefin & Blends

Polybenzimidazole (PBI)

Cotton Fibers

Laminated Polyesters

Others

By Application

Thermal

Mechanical

Chemical

Biological/Radiation

Others

By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Construction & Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals/Medical

Military & Defense

Firefighting

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

LAMEA





Table of Content

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/protective-clothing-market/toc





Market News

In 2022 , 3M Company and Innovative Automation will collaborate to work on the RoboTapeä to provide industrial manufacturers with an automated system.

In 2022 , 3M Company acquired the technology assets of LeanTec.

In 2022 , Teijin Limited launched BARLEYmaxä super barley in Europe.

In 2022, Teijin Limited to manufacture pick-up boxes for the next-generation Toyota Tundra.





News Media

Top 7 Green Clothing Companies

North America to Hold Lion’s Share in the Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market





