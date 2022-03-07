U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

Protective Clothing Market to Worth $34.31 Billion by (2020-2027) | Protective Clothing Industry CAGR of 14%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in protective clothing market are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Lakeland Inc. (U.S.), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.), PBI Performance Products, Inc. (U.S.), TenCate Protective Fabrics (U.S.), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.), Ansell Microgard Ltd. (U.K.), DuPont (U.S.), Bennett Safetywear Ltd. (U.K.), TEIJIN LIMITED (Japan), Udyogi (India), Sanctum Work Wear Pvt. Ltd. (India), Derekduck Industries Corp. (Taiwan), Protective Industrial Products (PIP) (U.S.) and other key players.

Pune, India, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per study by Fortune Business Insights™, the global protective clothing market is anticipated to be driven by the rising government norms worldwide to maintain workplace safety, especially in the manufacturing, food processing, construction, healthcare, and chemical industries. Also, the increasing cases of accidental injuries and mortalities would affect the market positively. The study further states that the protective clothing market size was USD 12.48 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 34.31 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

  • Which strategies are adopted by companies to intensify competition?

  • Which segment is likely to gain the maximum share in the coming years?

  • What are the challenges and opportunities that the market may come across in future?

  • What are the growth drivers and hindrances in the market?

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/protective-clothing-market-102707

Segment-

Rising Usage of Protective Clothing to Prevent Injuries will Drive the Chemicals Segment

Based on end use, the market is fragmented into oil & gas, firefighters, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others. Amongst these, the chemical segment is expected to procure the largest share owing to the increasing usage of protective clothing in the chemical industry for preventing injuries caused by hazardous chemicals, such as cleaning agents, degreasers, and paints. Besides, workers in several industries are nowadays exposed to various types of toxic chemicals. The oil & gas segment, on the other hand, held 13.5% protective clothing market share in 2019.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the organizations present in the global market. They are as follows:

  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

  • Lakeland Inc. (U.S.)

  • W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.)

  • PBI Performance Products, Inc. (U.S.)

  • TenCate Protective Fabrics (U.S.)

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

  • Ansell Microgard Ltd. (U.K.)

  • DuPont (U.S.)

  • Bennett Safetywear Ltd. (U.K.)

  • TEIJIN LIMITED (Japan)

  • Udyogi (India)

  • Sanctum Work Wear Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • Derekduck Industries Corp. (Taiwan)

  • Protective Industrial Products (PIP) (U.S.)

  • Other prominent companies

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/protective-clothing-market-102707

Drivers & Restraints-

The Effects of Covid-19 Pandemic on the Market

  • In the healthcare environment, there is a rising demand for protective clothing to prevent contamination from various sources.

  • Healthcare workers are persistently working to control the rate of infection by correctly disposing and laundering the clothing.

  • The demand for surgical gowns, coveralls, and isolation gowns has upsurged rapidly from the healthcare sector to prevent the transmission of microorganisms through blood or bodily fluids in themselves, as well as the patients.

  • The Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, OSHA, and World Health Organization (WHO) implemented new set of rules to be followed by the workers of primary health care centers, quarantine centres, laboratories, point of entries (POEs), and hospitals.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Fueled by Strict Laws by OSHA Regarding Workers’ Safety

The market is regionally categorized into the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Out of these, North America procured USD 4,677.9 million revenue in 2019. It is set to dominate throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the rising number of stringent norms put forward by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to ensure workers’ safety. The organization has formed certain safety standards associated with industrial disasters, such as manufacturing machinery failures, fires, and others. Asia Pacific would grow rapidly backed by the rising rates of occupational accidents in the developing countries, such as South Korea, India, and China.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/protective-clothing-market-102707

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Protective Clothing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Product, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Global Protective Clothing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Disposable

      • Durable

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/protective-clothing-market-102707

Competitive Landscape-

Key Manufacturers Aim to Enhance Portfolio through Acquisitions

A large number of manufacturers and distributors are mainly focusing in the development of more sustainable and recyclable materials for a wide range of industries. They are also adopting the set of norms provided by the government agencies worldwide. In addition to that, they are following the strategy of mergers and acquisitions to broaden their product portfolio & serve their consumers better.

Below are two of the latest industry developments:

  • March 2020: Lakeland Industries, Inc. augmented its previously planned expansion of the manufacturing capacity by 30%. Since the past couple of years, it has invested around USD 6 million to widen its manufacturing footprint into India and Vietnam, increase margins, improve efficiencies, as well as add and update IT systems. The company decided to upsurge production because of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

  • February 2019: Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (PIP) successfully acquired West Chester Protective Gear. This new deal would solidify PIP’s position in the global market in North America. It would be able to deliver the retailers and distributors in the safety industry with a broad product portfolio that includes more flexible solutions.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Protective Coatings Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Alkyd, Acrylic, Inorganic Zin, and Others), By Formulating Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based, Powder, and Others), By End-use Industry (Infrastructure & Construction, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Marine, Automotive, Power Generation, Mining, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Protective Face Mask Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Medical Face Mask {Surgical & Procedure, N-95 Respirators, and Others}, Respirator, and Others), By Usage (Disposable, and Reusable), and By End-use Industry (Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


