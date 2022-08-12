U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

Protective Fabrics Market Worth USD 8,283.07 Million by 2030 at 7.33% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Protective Fabrics Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Material (Aramid, Polyolefin, Polyamide, Cotton, Polybenzimidazole (pbi), Polyesters and Others), Type (Ballistic & Mechanical Resistant, Thermal, Fire- and Heat-Resistant Fabrics, Chemical-Resistant Fabrics, UV-Resistant Fabrics and Others), End Use Industry (Building & construction, Oil & gas, Healthcare, Law enforcement & military and Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Fabrics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Protective Fabrics Market Information by Material, type, End-use industry, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 7.33% CAGR to reach USD 8,283.07 Million by 2030.

Market Scope:

Protective fabrics assist reduce the risk of human injuries by shielding users from hazardous conditions including UV radiation and materials. Additionally, these textiles are created to meet the needs of many end-use industries. Abrasion resistance, lightweight, chemical resistance, breathability, UV resistance, fire and heat resistance are only a few of its amazing qualities. It is mostly employed in the manufacture of protective garments, including coveralls, pants, shirts, and protective suits. A textile-related product known as protective fabric shields people or products from the harmful elements of the environment.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/876

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2030 Market Size

USD 8,283.07 Million

CAGR

7.33% (2021–2030)

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021–2030

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Material, type, End-use industry, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Growing adoption of various industrial safety norms and regulations

The growing focus on industrial safety across the world is expected to drive the growth

Competitive Dynamics:

There are numerous international, regional, and local companies in the market for protective fabrics. All of the companies in the industry are vying for the largest possible portion of the market, which is very competitive. The main elements influencing the growth of the global market are the high demand in the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries, as well as a number of benefits provided by protective fabrics. Cost, brand recognition, product quality, product availability, and product dependability are all factors that the suppliers compete on. In order to compete in the market, vendors must offer high-quality, reasonably priced products that meet end-user specifications. The major firms are growing their manufacturing bases in order to solidify their market position.

Key players in the global protective fabrics market are

  • 3M (US)

  • DuPont (US)

  • Lakeland Inc (US)

  • Glen Raven Inc.(US)

  • Milliken & Company (US)

  • Klopman International (Italy)

  • Concordia Textiles (Belgium)

  • W. L. Gore & Associates GmbH (US)

  • TenCate Protective Fabrics (The Netherlands)

  • TEIJIN LIMITED (Japan)

  • Carrington Textiles Ltd.(UK)

  • Daletec (Norway), Marina Textil (Spain)

  • Sarena (Pakistan)

  • PBI Performance Products, Inc.(US)

  • Cetriko(Spain)

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The demand for various types of personal protective equipment and protective apparel made up of protective textiles, such as coveralls, flame-resistant suits, protective gloves, and shoes, is predicted to increase with the gradual acceptance of various industrial safety norms and regulations. Consequently, it is anticipated that over the forecast period, a greater emphasis would be placed on industrial safety around the world.

The need for protective fabrics is increasing along with the growth of the global textile industry. Manufacturers have been forced to design products that offer lightweight and comfy materials during the assessment period by the need to protect personnel, buildings, and crucial processes. A significant part is played by non-woven fabrics and electrospun nanofibers in the creation of lightweight protective garments. Thus, it is projected that rising consumer desire for breathable, lightweight protective gear would drive up product demand in the years to come.

Therefore, it is anticipated that the use of PCMs in the creation of protective clothing would revolutionize the market for protective fabrics globally and significantly increase product penetration over the course of the projected period.

Market Restraints:

Protective fabrics are highly expensive due to their high raw material costs and labor-intensive production procedures.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (140 Pages) on Protective Fabrics: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/protective-fabrics-market-876

COVID-19 Analysis:

Due to supply chain disruptions and a lack of manpower to carry out industrial tasks, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a marginally negative effect on the global market for protective materials. Globally, partial or complete shutdown measures were put in place to stop the virus's spread. These lockdowns substantially reduced global industrial production during their initial stages.

Market Segmentation:

By Material

Over the review period, the polyolefin segment is anticipated to experience significant expansion.

By Type

Because of its excellent qualities including strong thermal and heat resistance, the fire and heat resistant category is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period.

By End-use

The building and construction sector is anticipated to grow during the study period.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=876

Geographic Analysis:

Five geographical areas—North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa—have been used to study the global market for protective fabrics.

The Asia-Pacific market, which held the second-largest share in 2020, is anticipated to post a CAGR of 8.11 percent over the course of the study period. In the expanding economies of Asia-Pacific, particularly in China, Japan, and the southeast Asian countries, increasing urbanization and industrialization are to blame for the market expansion, particularly in the medical and waste management sectors. In 2020, China will dominate the Asia-Pacific market for protective fabrics as both a manufacturer and consumer. The primary driver of market expansion in China is the country's expanding medical infrastructure and population.

With a value share of 34.06 percent in the global market for protective fabrics in 2020, North America was in the lead and is expected to continue to lead with a CAGR of 6.88 percent. The main driver of the expansion of the protective textiles market in North America is the region's established military and healthcare manufacturers. During the projection period, the market for protective fabric will also be driven by stringent U.S. government regulations pertaining to worker safety, such as the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and the flammable fabrics act under the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The strong demand for protective fabrics for thermal, flame, and fire resistance applications is what largely drives the market in Europe. In 2020, Germany had the highest share in Europe, followed by France. The growing industrialization of the regions and the rising per capita disposable income of consumers are projected to be the driving forces behind the markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/876

Discover more Research Reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Synthetic Rubber Market Research Report- by Type (Styrene-Butadiene, Nitrile, and Butadiene Rubber, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomers, Styrenic Block Copolymer), End Use (Construction, Automotive & Transportation) and Region- Forecast till 2030

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Research Report- by Product (Metal, Ceramic and Intermetallic), Technology (High Velocity Oxygen Fuel, Electron-Beam Physical Vapor Deposition) by Application (Stationary Power Plants, Automotive) – Forecast till 2030

Wind Turbine Composites Market Research Report- by Fiber Type (Glass, Carbon), Resin    (Epoxy, Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Polyurethane), Process (vacuum Injection Molding, Prepeg, Hand Lay-Up), Application (Blades, Nacelles) – Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


