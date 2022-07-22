Protective Face Mask Market Size Hit $19.85 Bn by 2029 | At 9.1% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global protective face mask market size is projected to reach USD 19.85 Billion in 2029, at CAGR of 9.1% during forecast period 2022-2029 | Increasing Demand for N-95 Respirators Fueled Innovations

Pune, India, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protective face mask market size stood at USD 23.70 billion in 2021. The market will grow from USD 10.76 billion in 2022 to USD 19.85 billion by 2029 at 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived these inputs in its latest research report titled, “Protective Face Mask Market, 2022-2029.”

According to the analysis, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has become highly sought-after following the rising COVID-19 infection and hospitalization. The healthcare sector has exhibited stellar demand for protective masks. The burgeoning geriatric population has further encouraged leading companies to expand their penetration.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/protective-face-mask-market-103292

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

3M (U.S.)

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

COFRA S.r.l. (Italy)

Uvex Group (Germany)

MSA (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Medicom (Canada)

Ansell Ltd. (Australia)

Alpha ProTech (Canada)

Moldex-Metric (U.S)

Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (U.S.)

RZ Mask (U.S.)

Makrite (Taiwan)

SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO., LTD. (Japan)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Mallcom (India) Limited (India)

Delta Plus Group (France)

COVID-19 Impact

Widening Demand-Supply Gap Challenged Stakeholders

With construction and mining sectors witnessing major disruptions, the demand for PPE dipped globally. Postponement of manufacturing plants or temporary shutdown of operations did not augur well for the business outlook. Moreover, the ban on exports of respirators sent shockwaves globally. According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), around 80 countries banned the export of respirators during the pandemic as a temporary measure to overcome severe shortages. Meanwhile, exponential demand in the healthcare sector across emerging and advanced economies encouraged production.

Story continues

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/protective-face-mask-market-103292

Report Scope & Segmentation



Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 23.70 Billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 19.85 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 9.1% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022- 2029 Segments Covered By Product, By Usage, By End-use Industry Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 3M (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), COFRA S.r.l. (Italy), Uvex Group (Germany), MSA (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.), Cardinal Health (U.S.), Medicom (Canada), Ansell Ltd. (Australia), Alpha ProTech (Canada), Moldex-Metric (U.S), Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (U.S.), RZ Mask (U.S.), Makrite (Taiwan), SHIGEMATSU, WORKS CO., LTD. (Japan), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Mallcom (India) Limited (India), Delta Plus Group (France) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Segments



Medical Face Masks to Gain Ground to Prevent Microorganism Cross-Contamination

Based on product, the market is segmented into respirator, medical face mask, and others. The medical face mask segment is sub-segmented into N-95 respirators, surgical & procedure, and others. The medical face mask segment will grow with an increased need to prevent microorganism cross-contamination.

Disposable Face Masks to Remain Dominant due to Surge in Hospital-acquired Infection

In terms of usage, the market is segregated into reusable and disposable. Stakeholders expect the disposable face masks to account for a significant share of the global market in the wake of surging cases of hospital-acquired infections.

Healthcare to Exhibit Stellar Demand with Rising COVID-19 Infection

With respect to the end-use industry, the market is classified into oil & gas, healthcare, construction, mining, manufacturing, and others. The healthcare segment will witness considerable growth on the back of the pervasive COVID-19 pandemic and an increased need to maintain workplace health.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/protective-face-mask-market-103292

Report Coverage



The report offers a comprehensive perspective of the market size, share, revenue, and volume. Quantitative and qualitative assessments have provided a holistic view of the market. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings, and the prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals.

Drivers and Restraints

Bullish Demand for N-95 Respirators Fueled Innovations

The protective face mask market growth will be pronounced due to strong demand for N-95 respirators across developed and developing economies. Healthcare respirators have become sought-after to contain the spread of COVID-19. An N95 respirator can apparently flush out 95% of very small particles, encouraging end-users to seek the product. General and medical professionals will continue to seek surgical N95 for COVID-19 infection protection. Manufacturers will continue to emphasize the production of protective face mask across healthcare facilities.

However, fluctuation in the prices of protective face masks could challenge leading companies gearing to boost their portfolios.

Regional Insights

North America to Witness Investment Galore with Rising Personal Hygiene Awareness

Industry participants expect North America to account for a considerable share of the global market, largely due to the soaring number of COVID-19 cases and expanding customer base. North America market size was valued at USD 9.24 billion in 2021 and will witness a similar trend owing to heightened awareness of personal hygiene. Prominently, the healthcare and mining sectors could be the major recipients of PPE across the U.S. and Canada.

The Asia Pacific protective face mask market share will be pronounced due to rising demand from oil & gas, healthcare, and mining sectors. With the Asia Pacific gaining prominence as one of the leading suppliers of face masks, stakeholders could further their penetration across China, India, and Australia. Industry players expect N-95 respirators to gain ground to boost hygiene.

The Europe market forecast will be strong on the back of robust government policies to encourage personal hygiene. For instance, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and other European countries had made it mandatory to wear face masks in public transport following the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prevailing trends suggest leading companies will inject funds into the landscape to boost their footprint.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players Invest in Collaboration to Bolster Footprint

Prominent players could inject funds into mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements, and R&D activities. Besides, major companies could invest in innovations and product offerings in the ensuing period.

Check Discount:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/protective-face-mask-market-103292

Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends Key Insights Key Emerging Trends Key Industry Developments – Acquisition, New Product Launch, Collaboration, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis SWOT Analysis Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Protective Face Mask Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak Global Protective Face Mask Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary By Product (Value) Medical Face Mask Surgical & Procedure N-95 Respirators Others Respirators Others By Usage (Value) Disposable Reusable



By End-use Industry (Value)



Healthcare Oil & Gas Mining Construction Manufacturing Others



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development

May 2021: Kimberly-Clark Professional reportedly announced the donation of more than 1 million face masks and cleaning products to help U.S. public schools.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/protective-face-mask-market-103292

Read Related Insights:

Disposable Respirator Market Size, Share & Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, Share & Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Europe Protective Face Mask Market Size, Share & Country Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter



