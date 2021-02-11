/C O R R E C T I O N -- Ontic Technologies/
Protective Intelligence Software Innovator Ontic Reports Record 177% Annual Revenue Increase, as Physical Threats to Companies Soar
Ontic sees platform adoption acceleration and grows total Fortune 500 and emerging enterprise clients by 68%
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a landscape of Capitol riots, heightened national security threats, rising extremism and ongoing COVID-19 challenges, Ontic, the protective intelligence software innovator, today reported 177% revenue growth for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2021, as compared to the prior year. Ontic is digitally transforming and setting a new standard for how Fortune 500 and emerging enterprises proactively address physical threat management to protect employees, customers and assets.
"In this growing and increasingly unmanageable physical threat landscape, now more than ever, technology to advance corporate physical security to mitigate threats to leaders, employees, customers and business continuity overall is necessary for the future of every industry," said Ontic CEO Lukas Quanstrom. "We are proud that the Ontic protective intelligence platform is fast-becoming the industry standard for an expanding number of companies and transforming how their corporate security teams address protection."
"Every company in America needs to have a living threat assessment that will ebb and flow based on their brand profile, proximity to threats in their city and monitoring their own situational awareness," said Fred Burton, Executive Director of the Ontic Center for Protective Intelligence. "As the government continues to be overwhelmed by threats, companies must take responsibility and get ahead of threats in order to protect their people and assets — and that is where Ontic excels."
Among Ontic's growth milestones and achievements over the past year are:
68% year-over-year growth in total new Fortune 500 and emerging enterprise clients for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2021, including some of the world's largest global retailers, major social media platforms, global banks, technology, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and entertainment companies, and professional sports teams;
319% increase in Ontic protective intelligence software platform users in calendar year 2020 as compared to 2019;
Raised $12M in Series A funding led by Felicis Ventures and including existing investors Silverton Partners, Floodgate and Village Global;
Launched the Ontic Center for Protective Intelligence, led by Protective Intelligence pioneer Fred Burton as Executive Director — A former State Department counter-terrorism deputy chief and U.S. Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) Special Agent, Burton is recognized as one of the world's foremost authorities on security and terrorism, and is a New York Times best-selling author of four books. The Center provides strategic consulting, multidimensional services and resources for safety and security, legal, risk and compliance professionals at major corporations;
Added 13 new data providers and integration partners to the Ontic protective intelligence platform, including:
Appointed key Ontic leadership positions, Advisory Board members and expanded total number of employees 61% in calendar year 2020 including:
Ontic named "2020 Small Company of the Year" –– Best in Biz Awards
"The need to eliminate physical threat intelligence gaps is urgent," Quanstrom added. "With Ontic, companies gain a comprehensive, organization-wide real-time view of potentially harmful threats and can continuously identify, investigate, assess, monitor and manage those threats to keep their people safe."
About Ontic
Ontic is the first protective intelligence software company to digitally transform how Fortune 500 and emerging enterprises proactively address physical threat management to protect employees, customers and assets. Ontic's SaaS-based platform collects and connects threat indicators to provide a comprehensive view of potential threats while surfacing critical knowledge so companies can assess and action more to maintain business continuity and reduce financial impact. Through its Center for Protective Intelligence, Ontic also provides strategic consulting, multidimensional research and services, education and thought leadership for safety and security professionals at major corporations. For more information, please visit https://ontic.ai. To download the 2021 State of Protective Intelligence Report visit ontic.ai/report.
