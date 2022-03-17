U.S. markets closed

Protective Workwear Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America | Chemical Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protective Workwear Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced ts latest market research report titled Protective Workwear Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 15+ – Including 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Alsico Laucuba Ltd, Ansell Ltd., California Industrial Rubber Co, COFRA Srl, Dragerwerk AG, and Co. KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Enviroguard, Jayco Safety Products Pvt. Ltd., KARAM, Kimberly Clark Corp, Lakeland Industries Inc., SafetyQuip Australia Pty Ltd, Sioen Industries NV, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Wearwell Ltd. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Application (chemical, fire and thermal, biological, and visibility) & End-user (manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, construction, and others)

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

The Protective Workwear Market is expected to increase by USD 3.68 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84%. as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for protective workwear market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and Europe. Demand-side factors and regulatory requirements will facilitate the protective workwear market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Revenue Generating Segment Outlook

The protective workwear market share growth by the chemical segment will be significant for revenue generation. Chemicals are essential raw materials of most manufacturing industries. However, chemical processes pose significant health and safety risks given the mist generated, accidental spills, or splashes during the handling of chemicals. Workers, if exposed to leakages of chemicals, might sustain severe burning of body parts and mild to severe irritation. In some cases, leakage of chemicals might also lead to explosions. Thus, some chemical processes require chemical protective workwear to ensure the protection of industrial workers from accidental exposure. Such requirements are anticipated to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments -Download our FREE sample report

Vendor Insights-

The Protective Workwear Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

  • 3M Co. - The company provides protective workwear under the brand name Worksite.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Protective Workwear Market Driver:

The strict implementation of workplace safety standards is one of the key drivers supporting the protective workwear market growth. For instance, workplace casualties in the US have fallen by nearly 65% since the passage of the OSH Act in 1970. The OSHAs routine workplace safety inspections have helped in consistently reducing incidences of workplace safety violations. This indicates organizations in the US are increasingly complying with workplace safety regulations, including fall protection. Moreover, OSHA has also raised the penalty for violation of workplace safety regulations by approximately 90% since 2015. These penalties were increased to keep the cost of violation significantly higher than the cost of compliance, with an aim to encourage organizations to comply with regulations in terms of machine safeguarding

  • Protective Workwear Market Trend:

The introduction of asset tracking and internet of things (IoT) features is a major trend supporting the protective workwear market growth. For instance, in November 2015, Honeywell and Intel Corporation (Intel) demonstrated a prototype of the internet of things (IoT) wearable equipment designed for industrial workers and first responders. This connected wearable equipment is fitted with a microcontroller chip that collects data of the worker and surroundings. These data points are then displayed to the concerned manager or person in charge. This permits the maximum supervision of worker health conditions and helps organizations to avoid situations that can put worker safety at risk.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports-

  • The racing apparel market share is expected to increase by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%. Download a free sample now!

  • The hunting equipment market in the Americas is expected to increase by USD 544.13 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 1.13%. Download a free sample now!

Protective Workwear Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.68 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.55

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Alsico Laucuba Ltd, Ansell Ltd., California Industrial Rubber Co, COFRA Srl, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Enviroguard, Jayco Safety Products Pvt. Ltd., KARAM, Kimberly Clark Corp, Lakeland Industries Inc., SafetyQuip Australia Pty Ltd, Sioen Industries NV, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Wearwell Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Fire and thermal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Biological - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Visibility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 3M Co.

  • 11.4 Ansell Ltd.

  • 11.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 11.6 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 11.7 KARAM

  • 11.8 Kimberly Clark Corp

  • 11.9 Sioen Industries NV

  • 11.10 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

  • 11.11 W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

  • 11.12 Wearwell Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protective-workwear-market---35-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--chemical-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--technavio-301503402.html

SOURCE Technavio

