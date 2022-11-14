U.S. markets open in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.25
    -13.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,692.00
    -71.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,781.00
    -67.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.50
    -5.30 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.83
    -0.13 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.50
    -4.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0342
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.05
    +0.52 (+2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.7240
    +0.9690 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,766.15
    +53.52 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.38
    -5.75 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,353.73
    +35.69 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Protective Workwear Market Size in Europe to Grow by USD 811.2 Mn, Growing Construction Industry to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

This 120-page report with TOCs analyze the protective workwear market in Europe by
end-user (manufacturing, construction, healthcare, and others) and geography
(Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe)

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The protective workwear market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 811.2 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72 % during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market report. The year-over-year growth momentum of the market in 2022 is 4.4%. To understand the scope of the report, Request a FREE Sample.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Protective Workwear Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Protective Workwear Market

Protective Workwear Market in Europe: Major Growth Drivers

The protective workwear market in Europe report considers the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

  • Growing construction industry: Workers in the construction industry engage in various hazardous activities. To prevent any risks, they must adhere to regulations related to protective workwear. The demand for protective workwear in this region is expected to increase significantly owing to the rising number of construction activities, which will drive the growth of the protective workwear market in Europe during the forecast period. The major reasons behind the growing number of construction activities are favorable economic situations and the increasing emphasis by governments on investments in developing infrastructure. The inflow of public and private investments will also drive the growth of the construction industry in Europe.

  • Increasing number of government initiatives for ensuring the safety of workers

  • Rising number of product launches

The ongoing trend of the growing emphasis on smart protective workwear is also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the protective workwear market in Europe during the forecast period. Smart protective workwear has been witnessing a high demand from various end-user industries to improve the safety of workers. Smart protective workwear integrates the Internet of Things (IoT) with complementary technologies, such as cloud and big data. IoT-enabled protective workwear enhances safety in the workplace. The use of IoT for workplace safety helps in speeding up and improving the efficiency of rescue operations. Smart protective workwear is beneficial to both workers and employers. This is expected to increase its adoption in Europe during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will
help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Request a Free
Sample Report Now!

Protective Workwear Market In Europe: Key Vendor Offerings

  • 3M Co. - The company offers protective workwear such as Disposable Protective Coverall 4540 and Workrite FR High Visibility Glow Vest 344NX60.

  • Ansell Ltd. - The company offers protective workwear such as BioClean D Lab Coat - Sterile S-BDLC and Overboots BDOB-L.

  • Cintas Corp. - The company offers protective workwear such as Hard Hats and Bumps Caps.

  • Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers protective workwear such as CPS 7900 and CPS 6800.

  • Du Pont De Nemours Inc. - The company offers protective workwear through its brands such as Tyvek and Nomex.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest
developments. Buy Now for detailed information about vendors

Protective Workwear Market in Europe: Market Segmentation

By end-user, the manufacturing segment will generate maximum revenue in the protective workwear market in Europe. The manufacturing industry includes different application areas that might pose various risks. Thus, there is a high demand for a wide variety of protective workwear. The increased use of different types of protective workwear in the manufacturing industry has encouraged many protective workwear manufacturers to offer a wide range of protective workwear.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed
annually at USD 5000

Protective Workwear Market in Europe: Reasons to Buy This Report

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist protective workwear market growth in Europe during the next five years

  • Estimation of the protective workwear market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the protective workwear market in Europe across Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of protective workwear market vendors in Europe

Related Reports

Personal Protective Equipment Market by Product, End-User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The personal protective equipment (PPE) market share is expected to increase by USD 26.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%. The increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards are notably driving the personal protective equipment (PPE) market growth.

Protective Workwear Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The protective workwear market share is expected to increase by USD 3.68 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84%. The strict implementation of workplace safety standards is notably driving the protective workwear market growth.

Protective Workwear Market In Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 811.2 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.4

Key consumer countries

Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., A. LAFONT SAS, Ansell Ltd., BACA Workwear and Safety, Carhartt Inc., Cintas Corp., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, DS SafetyWear Arbeitsschutzprodukte GmbH, Du Pont De Nemours Inc., Globus Shetland Ltd., Helly Hansen, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., MATISEC, MSA Safety Inc., Sioen Industries NV, W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and WATTANA GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Ansell Ltd.

  • 10.5 Cintas Corp.

  • 10.6 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

  • 10.7 Du Pont De Nemours Inc.

  • 10.8 Globus Shetland Ltd.

  • 10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.10 Kimberly Clark Corp.

  • 10.11 MSA Safety Inc.

  • 10.12 Sioen Industries NV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Europe Protective Workwear Market
Europe Protective Workwear Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protective-workwear-market-size-in-europe-to-grow-by-usd-811-2-mn-growing-construction-industry-to-boost-the-market-growth---technavio-301674650.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Synthetic Graphite Becomes Crucial To Meeting Battery Demand Surge

    On the current trajectory of EV sales and other li-ion battery demand, total battery anode materials (BAM) demand will increase 300% by 2025

  • The Great Remorse takes over the Great Resignation as most workers who quit their job are having a hard time finding a new one

    Quality roles are proving hard to come by for job seekers these days.

  • Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory. Historically, stock market crashes, corrections, and bear markets have represented the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is a new addition to my portfolio in 2022 (I specifically bought GOOGL).

  • ArcelorMittal S.A. Just Missed EPS By 12%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    It's been a pretty great week for ArcelorMittal S.A. ( AMS:MT ) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to €26.07 in...

  • Binance CEO says crypto industry needs clarity of regulations

    Dominant cryptocurrency exchange Binance's chief executive Changpeng Zhao called for new but stable and clear regulations for the industry, in light of recent developments and participants "cutting corners". "We're in a new industry, we've seen in the past week, things go crazy in the industry," Zhao told a gathering of G20 leaders at the summit in Bali. "We do need some regulations, we do need to do this properly, we do need to do this in a stable way."

  • The Classic 60-40 Investment Strategy Falls Apart. ‘There’s No Place to Hide.’

    The standard advice to keep retirement savings in a mix of stocks and bonds has helped offset big losses in previous years—but not this one.

  • Walmart Is Flexing Its Muscle Again

    The largest U.S. retailer and other industry giants are taking an increasingly aggressive stance with suppliers as the economy slows. “The world has turned.”

  • USA Chip Regulations and What They Mean for Semiconductor Investors

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss how semiconductor companies are currently dealing with the recent chip regulations. For example, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has designed the A800, a slow-down version of its A100, to bypass export restrictions to countries like China.

  • Can I Use My HSA for My Spouse?

    Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) offer triple tax benefits. Contributions are tax-deductible, they grow tax-deferred and withdrawals are tax-free when used for eligible medical expenses. If you're married, you might be wondering if you can use your HSA funds to pay … Continue reading → The post Health Savings Account (HSA) Rules for Spouses appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta abandons its Portal smart displays and smartwatch project following mass layoffs

    Meta will stop any and all development on its smart displays and fledgling smartwatch project, according to Reuters.

  • First Mover Asia: Extreme Fear Hits Crypto as FTX Hack Makes Bad Situation Worse. What Comes Next?

    Bitcoin just had its worst week since the aftermath of the Terra blockchain's collapse. PLUS: Sam Reynolds takes a fresh look at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against Ripple, where a 2018 SEC official’s speech motes may prove crucial.

  • Amid global conflicts, Boeing reveals future aircraft needs in new report

    Coming out of the Covid pandemic and in the midst of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the aerospace industry is assessing the future.

  • This Is How Warren Buffett Defines a Great Business -- and How You Should too

    One consistent voice of reason through decades of ups and downs is guru investor Warren Buffett, who has beaten the market through his value-oriented approach. Buffett says, "A truly great business must have an enduring 'moat' that protects excellent returns on invested capital." The "moat" he talks about refers to a competitive advantage that makes the business unique and better than others.

  • IRA vs. Annuity: What's the Difference?

    IRAs and annuities are both retirement savings tools, but they have differences you need to know—especially if you want to house one inside the other.

  • Khersonoblenergo starts work on restoration of electricity supply in Kherson

    IHOR PYLYPIV - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12 2022, 16:05 Specialists of the Khersonoblenergo [a company that supplies electricity at a regulated tariff to consumers in the Kherson Oblast and transmits electricity through local power grids - ed.

  • Smartphone chip firm MediaTek CEO sees 'incremental' move away from Taiwan

    Tensions between China and the United States are pushing some manufacturer companies to talk about moving some of their supply chain away from Taiwan as well, although it’s “incremental,” the head of Taiwan’s most important smartphone chip design firm told Reuters over the weekend. Some of the "very large (equipment manufacturers) will require their chip suppliers to have multiple sources, like from Taiwan and from U.S., or from Germany or from Europe," said MediaTek Inc Chief Executive Rick Tsai. While MediaTek's most advanced smartphone chips are made at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in Taiwan, Tsai said some older smartphone chips are made by GlobalFoundries Inc, which has factories in places like the U.S. and Singapore, and pointed to an announcement earlier this year to make its chips at Intel Corp’s fabrication facilities.

  • A Used-Car Dealer Has Big ESG Backers. Some of Its Low-Income Customers Ran Into Problems.

    Idaira Chavez is just the type of car buyer that BlackRock new social-impact fund might have had in mind when it bought a stake in Tricolor Auto Group. Tricolor gave Chavez, 21, a loan to buy a 2012 Kia Optima off one of its lots earlier this year. “In putting our clients’ money to work in companies like Tricolor, we’re helping more people gain access to affordable transportation and build a better life,” BlackRock says on its website.

  • China's chip executives brace for winter as US sanctions push country's semiconductor industry to the brink of desperation

    On a recent Wednesday afternoon in Shanghai, the founder of a semiconductor start-up spotted the head of a well-known chip venture capital firm near the elevator at an industry event - and grabbed the chance for a 60-second "elevator pitch". The venture executive walked away and the entrepreneur was left with a sense of foreboding. "I'll run out of money soon if there's no new investment," said the founder, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the topic. "It is not as easy as t

  • Twitter’s Advertising Exodus Accelerates, Despite Outreach From Elon Musk

    Ad giant Omnicom joins other agencies in recommending brands pause spending, and some companies halt discussions for annual contracts.

  • Wanted: Paralegal. Starting Pay: Depends on Which New York Firm.

    Now job seekers can discover that a litigation paralegal at one law firm will earn a base salary of $55,000, while someone hired for the same title at other firms can earn at least $70,000. But it isn’t always apples to apples.