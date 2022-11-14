Protective Workwear Market Size in Europe to Grow by USD 811.2 Mn, Growing Construction Industry to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

This 120-page report with TOCs analyze the protective workwear market in Europe by

end-user (manufacturing, construction, healthcare, and others) and geography

(Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe)

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The protective workwear market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 811.2 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72 % during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market report. The year-over-year growth momentum of the market in 2022 is 4.4%. To understand the scope of the report, Request a FREE Sample.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Protective Workwear Market

Protective Workwear Market in Europe: Major Growth Drivers



The protective workwear market in Europe report considers the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Growing construction industry: Workers in the construction industry engage in various hazardous activities. To prevent any risks, they must adhere to regulations related to protective workwear. The demand for protective workwear in this region is expected to increase significantly owing to the rising number of construction activities, which will drive the growth of the protective workwear market in Europe during the forecast period. The major reasons behind the growing number of construction activities are favorable economic situations and the increasing emphasis by governments on investments in developing infrastructure. The inflow of public and private investments will also drive the growth of the construction industry in Europe.

Increasing number of government initiatives for ensuring the safety of workers

Rising number of product launches

The ongoing trend of the growing emphasis on smart protective workwear is also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the protective workwear market in Europe during the forecast period. Smart protective workwear has been witnessing a high demand from various end-user industries to improve the safety of workers. Smart protective workwear integrates the Internet of Things (IoT) with complementary technologies, such as cloud and big data. IoT-enabled protective workwear enhances safety in the workplace. The use of IoT for workplace safety helps in speeding up and improving the efficiency of rescue operations. Smart protective workwear is beneficial to both workers and employers. This is expected to increase its adoption in Europe during the forecast period.

Protective Workwear Market In Europe: Key Vendor Offerings

3M Co. - The company offers protective workwear such as Disposable Protective Coverall 4540 and Workrite FR High Visibility Glow Vest 344NX60.

Ansell Ltd. - The company offers protective workwear such as BioClean D Lab Coat - Sterile S-BDLC and Overboots BDOB-L.

Cintas Corp. - The company offers protective workwear such as Hard Hats and Bumps Caps.

Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers protective workwear such as CPS 7900 and CPS 6800.

Du Pont De Nemours Inc. - The company offers protective workwear through its brands such as Tyvek and Nomex.

Protective Workwear Market in Europe: Market Segmentation

By end-user, the manufacturing segment will generate maximum revenue in the protective workwear market in Europe. The manufacturing industry includes different application areas that might pose various risks. Thus, there is a high demand for a wide variety of protective workwear. The increased use of different types of protective workwear in the manufacturing industry has encouraged many protective workwear manufacturers to offer a wide range of protective workwear.

Protective Workwear Market in Europe: Reasons to Buy This Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist protective workwear market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the protective workwear market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the protective workwear market in Europe across Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of protective workwear market vendors in Europe

Protective Workwear Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 811.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.4 Key consumer countries Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., A. LAFONT SAS, Ansell Ltd., BACA Workwear and Safety, Carhartt Inc., Cintas Corp., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, DS SafetyWear Arbeitsschutzprodukte GmbH, Du Pont De Nemours Inc., Globus Shetland Ltd., Helly Hansen, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., MATISEC, MSA Safety Inc., Sioen Industries NV, W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and WATTANA GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 Ansell Ltd.

10.5 Cintas Corp.

10.6 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

10.7 Du Pont De Nemours Inc.

10.8 Globus Shetland Ltd.

10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

10.10 Kimberly Clark Corp.

10.11 MSA Safety Inc.

10.12 Sioen Industries NV

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

