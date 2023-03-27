Protein Assays Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Research in Proteomics Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Assays Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type, By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo



The global protein assays market will undergo vigorous growth in the forecast period, 2024-2028. The principal factor behind this market growth is the rigorous research and development taking place in proteomics.

For example, a brand-new category of synthetic peptides, better known as mini proteins, was developed by some scientists working at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore in June 2022. According to a few researchers, these mini proteins have the potential to neutralize SARS-CoV-2-like viruses. Moreover, based on work from the journal Nature Chemical Biology, it has come into the picture that these mini proteins can inhibit the virus from entering the host cell. Also, they can clutch the virus particles together to deteriorate their ability to cause infection. This progress in research can positively impact the growth of the global protein assay market.



During the forecast period, the market expansion is going to be supported by increased expenditures made by leading players in the development of cutting-edge & efficient medications & diagnostic instruments. For instance, Bruker Corp. introduced the two new timsTOF instruments in June 2021. It makes new techniques and uses possible, such as the unbiased, deep multi-omic biomarker discovery process and epi proteomics/PTM characterization. Additionally, they further develop & facilitate these cutting-edge applications & techniques in cancer liquid biopsy research.



Protein Assays for Cancer Diagnosis



Opportunities for disease diagnosis, classification, and monitoring are provided by protein analysis. An assay must fulfill specific requirements to be therapeutically relevant. To begin with, it must be capable of detecting the desired protein or proteins. An assay also needs to be specific to the protein it is meant to detect in addition to being sensitive.

Story continues

These tests must also work with readily accessible patient samples to be effective. Additionally, laboratory staff must be properly trained to carry out these processes, and the assay's equipment must be easily obtainable in clinical settings. Moreover, assays must be efficient in terms of labor and cost, as well as robust enough to produce data that can be compared across laboratories and staff.



Numerous protein assays based on flow cytometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and immunohistochemistry (IHC) are employed for the detection, prognosis, and treatment of cancer. These methods can detect over 100 distinctive proteins (not all cancer related). Immunohistochemistry has found its best application in detecting Her2 marker and estrogen receptors in patients with breast cancer.

ELISA is another remarkable method to identify cancer biomarkers in blood. This method can detect several markers at the same time with high specificity and sensitivity. For instance, 99.4% specificity and 95.3% sensitivity were reported from a six-marker ELISA developed for ovarian cancer.



Therefore, the increasing number of cancer cases across the globe and their detection can escalate the global protein assay market considerably.



Government Funding for Research in Proteomics



Governments of quite a few countries are offering funding to assist new research and development in the field of proteomics. For example, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Government of India provided funding to the Institute of Bioinformatics (IOB) as well as ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, NE region, Dibrugarh for a project named "Proteomics and biochemical analysis for identification of novel biomarkers for predicting pregnancy-induced hypertension (PIH): In a health and demographic cohort from Dibrugarh." The IOB will be conducting protein analysis of urine samples of pregnant women in distinctive trimesters. The chief aim of this project is to develop a protein marker for the timely detection of PIH.



Furthermore, the Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium (CPTAC) served as an inspiration for funding that was announced by the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Development Center in August 2020. The announcement calls for the development of high-throughput single-cell proteome discovery technologies. This opportunity aims to improve our understanding of how cancer begins and spreads while also facilitating the discovery of powerful cancer biomarkers and their clinical utilization on a micro-scale.



In addition, Genome Canada and Genome BC offered a funding amount of over 18 million for protein research in the year 2018. This funding resulted in the development of novel diagnostic and treatment approaches for different diseases.



These findings can offer lucrative opportunities for the global protein assay market.



Recent Developments

A medical life science company, PerkinElmer, Inc. launched two assay kits named homogenous time-resolved fluorescence (HTRF) and AlphalLISA in April 2022. These kits are meant for the timely detection and quantification of Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) host cell protein (HCP) impurities.

A proteomic platform, providing biological understanding for research and development to the pharmaceutical as well as diagnostic firms was launched by a leading proteomics company, Biognosys in March 2022.

Eli Lilly and Company acquired Protomer Technologies in July 2021.

GeoMx DSP Protein Assays was launched by NanoString Technologies, Inc., a biotech company in November 2020.

Report Scope:



Protein Assays Market, By Type:

Dye Binding Assays

Test Strip-Based Assays

Copper-Ion-Based Assays

Others

Protein Assays Market, By Product:

Reagents

Kits

Instruments and Accessories

Protein Assays Market, By Technology:

Colorimetric Protein Assays

Fluorescence-Based Protein Assays

Absorbance-Based Protein Assays

Protein Assays Market, By Application:

Drug Discovery and Development

Disease Diagnosis

Others

Protein Assays Market, By End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Academic Research Institutes

Others

Protein Assays Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Clinical Trial Analysis



6. Patents Analysis



7. Global Protein Assays Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Protein Assays Market Outlook



9. Europe Protein Assays Market Outlook



10. North America Protein Assays Market Outlook



11. South America Protein Assays Market Outlook



12. Middle East and Africa Protein Assays Market Outlook

13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.1.1. Increasing Research in Proteomics

13.1.2. Increasing Government Fundings

13.1.3. Cancer Detection with Protein Assays

13.2. Challenges

13.2.1. Stringent Regulatory Framework

13.2.2. Dearth of Skilled Professionals

13.2.3. Issue Regarding the Development of Protein Assays



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Becton Dickinson and Co

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Merck KGaA

Abcam PLC

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Lonza Group AG

Bio-Techne Corp

Illumina Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eshntn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protein-assays-global-market-report-2023-increasing-research-in-proteomics-bolsters-sector-301782364.html

SOURCE Research and Markets