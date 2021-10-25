Protein Bar Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast 2027 | Rising Demand in Canada, UK, Australia, USA, China, India Spur the Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in protein bar market are General Mills Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.), Amway Corp. (Michigan, U.S.), POST HOLDINGS Inc. (Missouri, U.S.), Premier Nutrition Corporation (Emeryville, U.S.), Mondelez International Inc. (Illinois, U.S.), The Nature’s Bounty Co. (New York, U.S.), The Simply Good Foods Company (Colorado, U.S.), Mars Incorporated (Virginia, U.S.), Glanbia Plc. (Kilkenny, Ireland), Clif Bar & Company (California, U.S.), The Kellogg’s Company (Michigan, U.S.), and more players profiled

Pune, India, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protein bar market size is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2020 to 2027 on account of the rising shift towards healthy living and preference for healthy snacking. These bars have recently gained immense popularity as they provide all the necessary supplements to the body. The value of this market was USD 4.66 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7.03 billion by the end of 2027.

The year 2020 is witnessing the devastating effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Most of the businesses are temporarily not working due to the imposition of stringent lockdown regulations to stop the spread of the virus. The others who are operating from homes are barely able to generate revenue. The whole world is waiting for an antidote to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and various research organizations are investing massively for the same. People across the world are becoming health-conscious and trying to avoid unhealthy food items. This has shifted their attention towards some of the delicious and nutritious food products such as protein bars.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on various markets have been analyzed and formed into reports. These special reports will help investors study the current scenario and accordingly prepare for the future.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/protein-bar-market-100805

Story continues





Some of the key players of the in the protein bar market include:

General Mills Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

Amway Corp. (Michigan, U.S.)

POST HOLDINGS Inc. (Missouri, U.S.)

Premier Nutrition Corporation (Emeryville, U.S.)

Mondelez International Inc. (Illinois, U.S.)

The Nature’s Bounty Co. (New York, U.S.)

The Simply Good Foods Company (Colorado, U.S.)

Mars Incorporated (Virginia, U.S.)

Glanbia Plc. (Kilkenny, Ireland)

Clif Bar & Company (California, U.S.)

The Kellogg’s Company (Michigan, U.S.)

Others





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of Various Diseases to Bolster Growth

The increasing prevalence of various acute and chronic diseases worldwide has propelled the demand for healthy food products. This further boosted the need for healthy snacking, thereby propelling the global protein bar market growth. Additionally, the rising awareness about chemical-free, naturally benefitting, and gluten-free nutritious food is also aiding to the expansion of the market. Besides this, the increasing preference for adopting cereal food products and muscle building food products will also add impetus to the market in the coming years.

On the contrary, the occurrence of the current COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted the supply chain of food products may pose a major challenge to the market. In addition to this, the presence of multiple local snack food sellers may cause hindrance to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the increasing number of health and fitness facilities and convenience stores for supplement products are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.





The Report Answers the Following Questions:

What is the nature of the market for protein bar?

Who are the current players of the protein bar market and what are their key strategies?

What are the major challenges and upcoming opportunities of this market?

How will rising health awareness bode well for this market?





Segmentation:

Snack & Energy Bars to Hold Dominance Owing to Rising Trend of Nutritional Morning Breakfast

On the basis of segmentation by type, the others segment dominated the market on account of the increasing consumption of energy boosting food items. However, the sports nutritional bar segment earned 40.56% share in 2019 and is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming years on account of increasing participation rate by sports enthusiasts.





Browse Summary of This Research with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/protein-bar-market-100805





Regional Analysis-

Presence of Major Manufacturers will Help North America Maintain Dominance

In 2019, North America earned USD 2.69 billion and gained dominance on account of the presence of major companies such as Post Holdings, Inc., Optimum Nutrition Inc., Mondelez International Inc., and others. In addition to this, there is a high import value of snack food items in nations such as the United States, Mexico, and Canada that further propels the demand for protein bar in the respective nations. The factor mentioned above is likely to help North America continue dominating this market in the coming years.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to generate significant revenue in the forecast period on account of the rise in infrastructural facilities and offline stores. This, coupled with the increasing expansion of businesses by companies such as Post Holdings, Inc., Hershey Company, and others will also aid in expansion of the regional market in the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape-

Expansion of Product Portfolio – Key Strategy Adopted by Players

Companies such as Glanbia Plc., The Kellogg’s Company, General Mills Inc., Mondelez International Inc., are holding the major protein bar market share on account of their brand presence and diverse portfolio. These companies offer products under innovative categories such as diet bars, sports bars, vegan, energy-boosting, and meal-replacing protein bars, thereby attracting major shares. Other players are engaging in collaborative efforts such as tie-up with e-commerce platforms, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and contracts to stay put in the competition.





Prominent Industry Developments of this Market include:

September 2019 – Celsius Holding Inc., acquired the wellness company called Func Food for expansion of the drink and bar business of the company in Sweden.

October 2019 – A premier nutritional fruit & nut bar manufacturing company, called Kind LLC adopted a creative snack making company based in North Carolina for widening the category of healthy and tasty snack protein bars.





Order a Complete Research Report with Impact of COVID-19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100805





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (In Relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Protein Bar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Source (Value) Plant-Based Protein Bars Animal-Based Protein Bars By Type (Value) Sports Nutritional Bars Meal-Replacement Bars Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Mass Merchandisers Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Channel Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/protein-bar-market-100805





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Soy Protein, Pea Protein & Wheat Protein), By Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail & Others), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Functional Proteins Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Whey Protein, Casein Protein, Soy Protein, Hemp Protein, Pea Protein, Other Functional Proteins), By Form (Concentrates, Isolates, Hydrolysates), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods, Functional Beverages, Animal Nutrition)and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Rice Protein Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Product Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Hydrolysates), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Animal Feed), And Geography Forecast Till 2026





About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs





Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-protein-bar-market-10145



