Protein Bar Market size to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the rising product innovations in protein bars - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The protein bar market size is set to grow by USD 1,920.42 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 8.1%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights about market size and other key parameters that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample PDF Report
The report also covers the following areas:
Protein Bar Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
The protein bar market is segmented by:
Distribution Channel
Geography
The market share growth by the medium protein bar segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Typically, protein content is used to classify protein bars. A medium protein bar is one that contains between 16 and 25 grams of protein. These bars are high in protein and low in carbohydrates. Athletes competing in sports, and bodybuilders make up the majority of consumers of medium protein bars. In addition, people who exercise for more than two hours per day or who are following a weight loss program need medium protein bars. The global market for protein bars is dominated by fitness-conscious consumers and professional athletes. Some examples of medium protein bars include Nestle's OPTIFAST Bars and Abbott's ZonePerfect Classic Bars. During the forecast period, the growth of the medium protein bar segment of the global protein bar market will be driven by the growing popularity of healthy snacks and the growing awareness of health among customers.
Protein Bar Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the protein bar market include Abbott Laboratories, Bright Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., EAT Anytime, General Mills Inc., Glanbia plc, Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co, Lotus Bakeries NV, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, NuGo Nutrition, O T E Sports Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Premier Nutrition Co. LLC, Prinsen BV, PROBAR LLC, The Balance Bar Co., and Torq Performance Nutrition. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.
Vendor Offerings
Abbott Laboratories - The company offers protein bars namely Glucerna Snack Bars.
EAT Anytime - The company offers protein bars such as berry blast bars and orange bars.
General Mills Inc. - The company offers protein bar namely Cinnamon Toast Crunch protein bar.
The protein bar market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing demand for sports nutrition will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Easy availability of substitutes will hamper the market growth.
Protein Bar Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
Leading Drivers
One of the major drivers fueling the growth of the protein bar market is the rising demand for sports nutrition.
Due to an expanding customer base that includes professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts, the global sports nutrition industry is experiencing significant growth. The athlete's basic energy requirements are met by a well-balanced diet that includes carbohydrates, dietary protein, dietary fat, vitamins, and minerals.
Sports supplements like shakes, protein bars, and other beverages are also consumed on a regular basis. In addition, recreational athletes are regarded as casual users, whereas professional athletes are regarded as core users.
Energy bar clients who take part in dynamic societies are viewed as "way of life" clients, and the people who put resources into innovation-based arrangements, for example, applications, trackers, and wearables, are viewed as portable buyer clients.
Sports nutrition vendors can now offer a wide range of nutritional products, such as protein bars, to their end-consumers in a more personalized way and such offering leads to expansion of the customer base.
Latest Trends
An emerging trend in the protein bar market that is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period is increasing sales of energy bars through online retailing.
Protein bars, which come packaged as healthy food, are increasingly being purchased online from traditional food retailers as well as online retailers. Online sales of packaged nutritious foods like energy bars, have greatly increased as a result of the growing number of mobile consumers (users of health and wellness apps, trackers, and wearables). The present wellness aficionados are searching for advantageous choices while looking for sustenance. Walmart Inc. (Walmart), Tesco Plc (Tesco), and Honestbee Pte. are examples of online grocery retailers. Ltd. (Honestbee) is selling protein bars to people in the area. Protein bars are another product that the online pharmacy Walgreens Co. (Walgreens) sells under its fitness and nutrition section.
As a result, the market is expected to expand during the forecast period due to rising online sales of protein bars.
Key Challenges
The easy availability of substitute products is a major challenge that is expected to hamper the market growth of protein bars during the forecast period.
Protein cookies, protein powders, protein shakes, protein-fortified drinks, and other snack bars are protein bar alternatives. Protein bars are made to give people a quick boost of energy. The younger generation now considers physical and outdoor activities to be more of a luxury.
When consumers travel, participate in outdoor activities, physical activities, and sports, they seek food that is both functional and useful, particularly a variety of snack bars.
Consumers frequently lack product information, particularly regarding the composition of various protein bar brands. Shoppers with higher weight files are not proposed to take protein bars for fast appetite fulfillment. In this manner, protein bars are professed to have antagonistic well-being impacts for some unacceptable client bunch.
To get more insights about the drivers, trends, and challenges, buy now!
Protein Bar Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist protein bar market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the protein bar market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the protein bar market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of protein bar market vendors
Gain instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports for enhanced business growth.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The potato protein market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 6.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to decrease by USD 37.74 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (isolate, concentrate, and hydrolyzed), application (meat, supplements, animal feed, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for protein powders is notably driving the market growth.
The algae protein market share is expected to increase by USD 171.7 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%. The report extensively covers algae protein market segmentation by type (spirulina, chlorella, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for nutritious food and beverages is one of the key drivers supporting the algae protein market growth.
Protein Bar Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1,920.42 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
6.81
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Bright Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., EAT Anytime, General Mills Inc., Glanbia plc, Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co, Lotus Bakeries NV, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, NuGo Nutrition, O T E Sports Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Premier Nutrition Co. LLC, Prinsen BV, PROBAR LLC, The Balance Bar Co., and Torq Performance Nutrition
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Reports
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global protein bar market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product Type
6.3 Medium protein bar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Low protein bar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 High protein bar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Product Type
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Drug stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Abbott Laboratories
12.4 EAT Anytime
12.5 General Mills Inc.
12.6 Glanbia plc
12.7 Hormel Foods Corp.
12.8 Kellogg Co
12.9 Lotus Bakeries NV
12.10 Mars Inc.
12.11 Mondelez International Inc.
12.12 Nestle SA
12.13 O T E Sports Ltd.
12.14 PepsiCo Inc.
12.15 Post Holdings Inc.
12.16 PROBAR LLC
12.17 Torq Performance Nutrition
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protein-bar-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of--8-1-from-2022-to-2027--driven-by-the-rising-product-innovations-in-protein-bars---technavio-301796771.html
SOURCE Technavio