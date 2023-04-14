Protein Bar Market size to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the rising product innovations in protein bars - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The protein bar market size is set to grow by USD 1,920.42 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 8.1%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights about market size and other key parameters that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Protein Bar Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Protein Bar Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The protein bar market is segmented by:

Distribution Channel

Geography

The market share growth by the medium protein bar segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Typically, protein content is used to classify protein bars. A medium protein bar is one that contains between 16 and 25 grams of protein. These bars are high in protein and low in carbohydrates. Athletes competing in sports, and bodybuilders make up the majority of consumers of medium protein bars. In addition, people who exercise for more than two hours per day or who are following a weight loss program need medium protein bars. The global market for protein bars is dominated by fitness-conscious consumers and professional athletes. Some examples of medium protein bars include Nestle's OPTIFAST Bars and Abbott's ZonePerfect Classic Bars. During the forecast period, the growth of the medium protein bar segment of the global protein bar market will be driven by the growing popularity of healthy snacks and the growing awareness of health among customers.

Protein Bar Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the protein bar market include Abbott Laboratories, Bright Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., EAT Anytime, General Mills Inc., Glanbia plc, Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co, Lotus Bakeries NV, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, NuGo Nutrition, O T E Sports Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Premier Nutrition Co. LLC, Prinsen BV, PROBAR LLC, The Balance Bar Co., and Torq Performance Nutrition. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers protein bars namely Glucerna Snack Bars.

EAT Anytime - The company offers protein bars such as berry blast bars and orange bars.

General Mills Inc. - The company offers protein bar namely Cinnamon Toast Crunch protein bar.

The protein bar market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing demand for sports nutrition will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Easy availability of substitutes will hamper the market growth.

Protein Bar Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers

One of the major drivers fueling the growth of the protein bar market is the rising demand for sports nutrition.

Due to an expanding customer base that includes professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts, the global sports nutrition industry is experiencing significant growth. The athlete's basic energy requirements are met by a well-balanced diet that includes carbohydrates, dietary protein, dietary fat, vitamins, and minerals.

Sports supplements like shakes, protein bars, and other beverages are also consumed on a regular basis. In addition, recreational athletes are regarded as casual users, whereas professional athletes are regarded as core users.

Energy bar clients who take part in dynamic societies are viewed as "way of life" clients, and the people who put resources into innovation-based arrangements, for example, applications, trackers, and wearables, are viewed as portable buyer clients.

Sports nutrition vendors can now offer a wide range of nutritional products, such as protein bars, to their end-consumers in a more personalized way and such offering leads to expansion of the customer base.

Latest Trends

An emerging trend in the protein bar market that is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period is increasing sales of energy bars through online retailing.

Protein bars, which come packaged as healthy food, are increasingly being purchased online from traditional food retailers as well as online retailers. Online sales of packaged nutritious foods like energy bars, have greatly increased as a result of the growing number of mobile consumers (users of health and wellness apps, trackers, and wearables). The present wellness aficionados are searching for advantageous choices while looking for sustenance. Walmart Inc. (Walmart), Tesco Plc (Tesco), and Honestbee Pte. are examples of online grocery retailers. Ltd. (Honestbee) is selling protein bars to people in the area. Protein bars are another product that the online pharmacy Walgreens Co. (Walgreens) sells under its fitness and nutrition section.

As a result, the market is expected to expand during the forecast period due to rising online sales of protein bars.

Key Challenges

The easy availability of substitute products is a major challenge that is expected to hamper the market growth of protein bars during the forecast period.

Protein cookies, protein powders, protein shakes, protein-fortified drinks, and other snack bars are protein bar alternatives. Protein bars are made to give people a quick boost of energy. The younger generation now considers physical and outdoor activities to be more of a luxury.

When consumers travel, participate in outdoor activities, physical activities, and sports, they seek food that is both functional and useful, particularly a variety of snack bars.

Consumers frequently lack product information, particularly regarding the composition of various protein bar brands. Shoppers with higher weight files are not proposed to take protein bars for fast appetite fulfillment. In this manner, protein bars are professed to have antagonistic well-being impacts for some unacceptable client bunch.

Protein Bar Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist protein bar market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the protein bar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the protein bar market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of protein bar market vendors

Protein Bar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,920.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Bright Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., EAT Anytime, General Mills Inc., Glanbia plc, Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co, Lotus Bakeries NV, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, NuGo Nutrition, O T E Sports Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Premier Nutrition Co. LLC, Prinsen BV, PROBAR LLC, The Balance Bar Co., and Torq Performance Nutrition Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global protein bar market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Medium protein bar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Low protein bar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 High protein bar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Drug stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

12.4 EAT Anytime

12.5 General Mills Inc.

12.6 Glanbia plc

12.7 Hormel Foods Corp.

12.8 Kellogg Co

12.9 Lotus Bakeries NV

12.10 Mars Inc.

12.11 Mondelez International Inc.

12.12 Nestle SA

12.13 O T E Sports Ltd.

12.14 PepsiCo Inc.

12.15 Post Holdings Inc.

12.16 PROBAR LLC

12.17 Torq Performance Nutrition

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

