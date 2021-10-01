U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

Protein Bar Market Size Worth $79.3 Billion, Globally, at 4.3% CAGR - Straits Research

Straits Research
·8 min read

The global protein bars market was valued at USD 940 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecast period 2019-2026.

New York, United States, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The protein bar market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% in the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

The global protein bar market is expected to reach USD 79.3 billion by 2027.

Convenience food is gaining popularity among consumers. In today's hectic lifestyle, convenience food assists people in spending less time cooking and planning meals. Increasing snackfication, specifically in North America, Western Europe, and Australia, is driving the convenience food demand. Additionally, rising demand for a healthy lifestyle combined with protein intake need is expected to drive the protein bar market.

COVID-19: Necessitates Protein Intake

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted several industries worldwide. With increasing restrictions amid the pandemic, protein bar consumption has suffered. The unavailability of machines, labor, and raw materials negatively impacted the protein bar supply. For instance, the value of snacks and confectionery exports to CAFTA-DR and Panama declined around 24% due to the supply chain disruption.

On the other hand, the COVID-19 has created opportunities for market players to innovate and meet the demand. The market started to gain momentum after October, as the lockdown was lifted, benefiting the companies. E-commerce played a vital role in the positive figures.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/protein-bars-market/request-sample

Protein Bar Market by Protein Source

Animal Segment Dominates the Market

Depending upon the protein source, the protein bar is segmented into animal and plant protein. Animal protein bar dominates the market owing to the easy availability of the animal protein. Protein consumed from animal sources are complete proteins, as they contains all the essential amino acids.

Plants-based protein bars find interest among people who are vegan or yet to become vegan. With the increasing number of vegan people, the demand for plant-based protein bar is expected to increase.

Now a days, manufacturers are coming up with the hybrid protein bars which emphasize on plant and animal protein. The people who are flexitarian would prefer these kinds of protein bars.

Protein Bar Market by Protein Content

High Protein (above 25 gm) accounts for major share of the market.

Protein is the main ingredients when it comes to the supplement diet. The high protein bar finds the interest between athletes, bodybuilders, and people who want to loose weight. Also, owing to the growing trend among consumer for healthy, natural, and convenience foods, its is necessary to developed snack foods with high nutritional value. Additionally, flavors ranging from chocolate to peanut butter, burgeon the attractiveness of high protein bars. Medium protein bar segment acquires significant share of the market owing to its consumption being essential in day-to-day life.

Protein Bar Market by Product Type

A Shift Towards Snackification

Meal replacement bar acquires the largest market share as they address the needs of the general population. Rapid growth in snacks has led to snackification of food. Consumers tend to replace meals with snacks. The meal replacement bar is similar to the protein bar but usually higher in calories, fat, and fiber. The rise of snackification alongside the rising health awareness has increased the popularity of the meal replacement bar.

According to the Midwest Independent Retailers Association, the U.S. snack bar market is doubled to USD 6 billion over the last decade. The U.S. snack bar market is 60% owned by three players, namely General Mills, Kellogg’s, and Clif Bar. Moreover, trends such as high protein, high fiber, healthy kid-bars are expected to bolster the snacking options during the forecast period.

Protein Bar Market by Regions

North American Dominion over the Protein Bar Market

Regionally, North America has the largest saturated market for protein bars due to prominent players such as Kellogg's, General Mills Inc, Mondelez International, Clif Bar and Company, etc. The U.S. accounts for the largest share, followed by Canada.

In addition, the expanding middle-class population with discretionary income is more likely to purchase snack food from retails. In addition, a hectic lifestyle combined with the fructifying awareness of fitness has encouraged people in North America to opt for healthy snack options. The protein bar snacks are in high demand; 1 in 4 U.S. consumers seek protein-rich snacks.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/protein-bars-market/global/

Detailed Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions and Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation and Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Protein Bar Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.4 Challenges

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.5.1 Pre-Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.5.2 Post-Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.5.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

5 Global Protein Bar Market by Protein Source

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

5.2 Animal-Based

5.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

5.3 Plant-Based

5.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

5.4 Others

5. 4.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6 Global Protein Bar Market by Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6.2 Energy Protein Bars

6.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6.3 Meal Replacement Bars

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6.4 Women’s Protein Bars

6.4.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6.5 Low-carb Protein Bars

6. 5.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

7 Global Protein Bar Market by Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

7.2 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

7.3 Convenience Store

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

7.4 E-commerce

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

8 Regional Overview

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Economic Overview

8.2.2 Market Scenario

8.2.3 The U.S.

8.2.4 Canada

8.3 Europe

8. 3.1 Economic Overview

8. 3.2 Market Scenario

8. 3.3 Germany

8. 3.4 The U.K.

8. 3.5 France

8. 3.6 Italy

8. 3.7 Spain

8. 3.8 The Rest of Europe

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Economic Overview

8.4.2 Market Scenario

8.4.3 Mexico

8.4.4 Brazil

8.4.5 Rest of Latin America

8.5 Asia-Pacific

8.5.1 Economic Overview

8.5.2 Market Scenario

8.5.3 China

8.5.4 Japan

8.5.5 India

8.5.6 Australia

8.5.7 South Korea

8.5.8 The Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.6 The Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Economic Overview

8.6.2 Market Scenario

8.6.3 Saudi Arabia

8.6.4 UAE

8.6.5 Egypt

8.6.6 South Africa

8.6.7 The Rest of Middle East & Africa

9 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers and Suppliers

9.1 Competition Dashboard

9.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020

9.3 Competition Dashboard

9.4 Key Developments

10 Company Profile

10.1 The Kellogg’s Company

10.2 General Mills Inc.

10.3 Clif Bar and Company

10.4 Mondelez International Inc

10.5 Atkins Nutritional

10.6 Caveman Food LLC

10.7 Hornel Food Corporation

10.8 Others

11 Conclusion and Recommendation

12 Acronyms and Abbreviations

For More Information, TOC, Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/protein-bars-market/

News Media

Top 10 Packaged Food Companies In The World

Top 5 Green Packaging Trends to Watch Out for in 2020

What Is Driving The Packaged Food Market And How It Has Evolved?

Have a Look at Related Research Report

Insect Protein Market: Information by Insect Type (Cricket, Beetle, Caterpillar), Product (Protein Bars, Flour, Smoothies), Protein Extraction, Application, and Region — Forecast till 2029

Plant-Based Protein Market: Information by Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea), Type (Isolates, Concentrate, Protein Flour), Application (Meat Alternatives, Protein Bars) and Region — Forecast Till 2027

Receptor Tyrosine Protein Kinase ERBB 3 Market: Information by Product Type (BA 0702, CDX 3379), Application (Non-Small Cell Carcinoma), and Region — Forecast till 2029

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

So let us put our minds together. We will make your vision a reality and help you grow.

CONTACT: Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.) +91 8087085354 (APAC) +44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.) Email: sales@straitsresearch.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/straitsresearch/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/straitsresearch/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/straitsresearch/


