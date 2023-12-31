How a protein boost saved City AM from being yesterday’s news

Moulding’s past criticism of the media led many to question why he would want to buy the freesheet - John Houlihan

For many journalists at City AM, the survival of the London freesheet was nothing short of a miracle.

After the pandemic damaged its core commuter readership, the business-orientated newspaper was on the verge of collapse.

Its finances were so stretched that it would have been unable to pay staff and suppliers over the summer. Bosses even removed water coolers from the offices in a desperate attempt to save cash.

“We’ve been through several different near-death experiences over the last three years,” admits one senior source.

However, a surprise swoop in July saw City AM rescued from administration by Matt Moulding, the protein shakes tycoon behind e-commerce firm THG.

The move raised eyebrows given Moulding’s record of criticising the British media and the City of London. Yet five months after taking the helm, the entrepreneur has put the struggling freesheet back on track.

Moulding, the 51-year-old founder of THG, is unafraid of speaking his mind. In a series of barbed LinkedIn posts over the past 18 months, the tycoon has blamed London investors, analysts and media for his company’s lacklustre performance on the stock market.

The Manchester-based boss has even called out individual journalists by name and taken to using the hashtag “#londonmafia”.

Unsurprisingly, this hostile attitude raised questions over Moulding’s motivations in snapping up City AM, a traditional newspaper with the express aim of trumpeting the City.

The entrepreneur has described the £1.5m takeover as “ridiculously cheap”, adding that it was important the paper remained in British ownership.

He has also emphasised the commercial opportunities for his online retail business, which owns a raft of beauty and nutrition brands, to reach the paper’s affluent audience. Myprotein, one of THG’s biggest brands, now sponsors City AM’s newsletter.

“I think fundamentally he sees an opportunity to build a media brand from what has been a scrappy underdog for 18 years, punching above its weight,” says the source.

“I think the working theory is that if you invest in it and give it a bit more heft then the results will be pretty impressive.”

But others are more sceptical about Moulding’s approach. As one member of staff puts it: “I see it as a little vanity project to Matt Moulding that THG is trying to justify.”

More importantly, there are concerns that THG’s commercial interests could impact the newspaper’s output.

This was brought to the fore in September when City AM breathlessly reported improved cashflow in THG’s half-year results but failed to mention the widening loss and 20pc share price plunge that led most other write-ups.

Lawson Muncaster, who co-founded the paper in 2005, dismisses any concerns.

“I’ve been in this business now for 18 years and City AM’s editorial integrity is probably less affected now than it was under my remit,” he says.

“I’ve not had one editorial conversation with Matt Moulding apart from that we both believe in the business as a pro-UK one.”

A spokesman for THG said: “THG is committed to editorial independence and only wants to ensure City AM achieves stable and profitable growth. We’re backing the brand and its journalism.”

Regardless of Moulding’s motivations, there is no doubt that the Instagram-loving tycoon has pushed through change at the newspaper.

THG has made 10 editorial hires in its first months, including two news editors. It has also updated the company’s ageing IT systems.

However, the sudden influx of cash and new staff has not been without its troubles as traffic numbers are understood to have fallen sharply shortly in the months immediately after the takeover.

Bosses put this down to changes in Google and Facebook algorithms that have also hammered other publishers including Reach and Future.

Insiders also talk of chaotic scenes as the paper adjusted to its newfound resources and editorial hierarchies. Graphs were subsequently sent around stipulating the exact pecking order to resolve the confusion.

More broadly, staff report a more corporate atmosphere in the newspaper’s offices, with senior THG executives frequently in attendance.

Reporters were also horrified to discover that THG’s expenses policy did not cover alcohol – something that has since been amended.

Still, staff at City AM will likely have to rein in their excesses after years of profligate spending in the newspaper’s heyday.

Administration documents revealed the business veered into administration with £2.4m in debts earlier this year, including more than £200,000 owed to upmarket hotels and restaurants.

Among the largest creditors was Boisdale, a Scottish-themed fine dining restaurant near Victoria Station that is popular among the company’s top brass. Such spending is likely to end under Moulding’s watch and in recent weeks, this newfound discipline has begun to bear fruit.

The company says it enjoyed double-digit traffic growth at the end of the year, with 1.9 million unique visitors in November.

THG’s digital nous also enabled it to launch an app within six weeks, accelerating a long-overdue digital overhaul. The app has so far been downloaded around 8,000 times.

“We share [City AM’s] belief in British business, and we are happy to turbocharge its digital engines with investment and tech knowledge,” the company said.

More recently, THG has pushed City AM’s video output as the outlet looks to build audiences on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. TikTok, no doubt, will follow in due course.

The newspaper also recently hired its first Manchester-based reporter, suggesting it may shift its focus away from the Square Mile to British business more widely.

These expansion plans mean changes are on the horizon. City AM is likely to move into larger offices soon, potentially alongside THG. It may also set up regional hubs, although insiders stressed the newspaper would remain in London.

Executives are also considering a freemium model that would put a small amount of premium content or specialist areas such as cryptocurrency placed behind a paywall.

This overhaul, which would follow similar moves by GB News and MailOnline, reflects the need to reduce reliance on dwindling advertising revenues and drive subscriptions instead.

Bosses are said to be taking inspiration from the partial paywall structure adopted by The Independent, with which THG already has a commercial partnership. The company is also looking to expand its events business.

So after its close run-in with failure, the 18-year-old newspaper is entering a new era.

Earlier this month, reporters mingled with THG staff at a “gold and sparkles” Christmas party in Shoreditch.

It was a far cry from the Boisdale bashes of old and, for many journalists, a symbol of the new era. “Probably for the best,” says one.

