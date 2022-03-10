The protein design and engineering services market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 14% during the period 2021-2035, claims Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis Private Limited

In addition to being a time and cost intensive process, protein engineering is fraught with several challenges; considering the expertise available with protein design and engineering service providers to design novel molecules, drug developers are actively outsourcing their operations

London, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Protein Design and Engineering Market, 2021 - 2035 ” report to its list of offerings

Owing to the various benefits offered by protein therapeutics this domain has gained significant traction from the medical community. Players engaged in the development of protein therapeutics have demonstrated a preference to continue relying on protein design and engineering service and technology providers, in order to optimize drug development cost and research timelines. Driven by increase in the number of protein-based therapies and availability of advanced services and technologies offered by stakeholders, the protein design and engineering market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the foreseen future.

To order this 280+ page report, which features 85+ figures and 145+ tables, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/protein-design-and-engineering-market.html

Key Market Insights

Around 60 companies across the world claim to offer protein design and engineering services

Majority of the players engaged in this domain are small firms (11-50 employees, 75%), followed by mid-sized players (51-500 employees, 20%) and large companies (>500 employees, 5%). Additionally, most of the service providers (~50%) are headquartered in North America, followed by those based in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Close to 30 protein design engineering technologies are presently available in the market

Most (66%) of these technologies support protein characterization, followed by those providing support for in silico analysis (52%) and protein library generation (41%). Further, nearly 70% of the technologies use rational design approach, followed by those using directed evolution and semi-rational design approaches.

Story continues

50+ partnerships were established in this domain, during the period 2017-2021

Research and development agreements (~20%) emerged as the most common type of partnership model adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain. Nearly 65% of the total deals were established post 2019, with the maximum activity being reported in 2021 (19).

Over 550 patents related to protein design and engineering have been granted / filed, during the period 2019-2021

Majority (90%) of the patents were filed as applications, followed by granted patents (8%). It is important to highlight that nearly 250 patents were filed / granted in the year 2020. Further, 40% of the total number of patents were filed in North America, which is indicative of the extensive R&D activity related to protein design and engineering in this region.

1,500+ clinical trials evaluating protein / peptide therapeutics have been registered worldwide

Clinical research activity, in terms of number of trials registered, is reported to have increased at a CAGR of 29%, during the period 2016-2021. Further, majority of the trials were / are being conducted in Europe (~50%). Most (15%) of the patients enrolled in trials conducted in the aforementioned region were recruited across different sites in Germany.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture close to 65% of the market share, by 2035

In addition, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace (15%) in the long term. Further, in 2035, projects using the rational design approach for protein design and engineering are expected to capture the majority share (~55%) of the total market.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/protein-design-and-engineering-market.html

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering protein design and engineering services?

What is the relative competitiveness of different protein design and engineering service providers?

What are the popular types of protein design and engineering technologies available in the market?

What types of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

How is the intellectual property landscape in this field likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

Which are the most active clinical trial centers?

What are the major market trends and driving factors that are likely to impact the growth of protein design and engineering market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the protein design and engineering services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Protein Engineering Approach Used

Rational Designing

Directed Evolution

Semi - Rational Designing

Type of Protein

Antibodies

Peptides

Enzymes

Vaccines

Others

Type of Application

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

Type of End User

Pharma / Biotech Firms

CROs

Research / Academic Institutes

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

MENA

Rest of the World

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, growing demand for protein / peptide therapeutics will drive the growth of third-party service providers engaged in the protein design and engineering domain, in the coming future. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Roman Badik (Chief Executive Officer, Enantis)

Haibin Chen (Vice President - R&D, Enzymaster)

Naveen Kulkarni (Chief Executive Officer, Quantumzyme)

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its protein design and engineering services and technology portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

ATUM

Creative BioMart

Creative Biostructure

Creative Enzymes

Absolute Antibody

EUCODIS Bioscience

Fusion Antibodies

Innovagen AB

Zymvol Biomodeling

Averin Biotech

EnzymeWorks

GeNext Genomics

Quantumzyme

Arzeda

Cyrus Biotechnology

Enzymaster

Innovative Targeting Solutions

Proteus

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/protein-design-and-engineering-market.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

CONTACT: Gaurav Chaudhary gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com Roots Analysis A430, 4th Floor, Bestech Business Towers, Sector 66, Mohali, India sales@rootsanalysis.com +1 (415) 800 3415 +44 (122) 391 1091 Web: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/ LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/roots-analysis Twitter: https://twitter.com/RootsAnalysis



