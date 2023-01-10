U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,899.77
    +7.68 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,573.99
    +56.34 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,672.25
    +36.61 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.55
    +5.64 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.58
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.30
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6150
    +0.0980 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1470
    +0.2810 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,323.48
    +22.62 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.37
    +2.29 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,696.72
    -28.22 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

Protein Expression Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2030

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Expression Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application; By Product; By Expression System; By End- Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global protein expression market size is expected to reach USD 7.90 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, rising demand for protein biologics, and surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide are the prominent factors attributed to the market's growth. Furthermore, the rise in R&D activities by the pharmaceutical industry in emerging regions and the expansion in the field of proteomics create opportunities for the market.

Increased geriatric population and age-related problems are also responsible for stimulating the market. Furthermore, growing demand for biologicals as well as genetic engineering in the pharmaceutical industry and medical science fuels the growth of the market.

The market benefited from the Covid-19 impact as it played a significant role in therapeutics. The proper understanding of protein interaction with the virus was detected during the initial stage of Covid.

Protein Expression Market Report Highlights

  • Prokaryotic segment dominates the market due to its extensive use, high production efficiency, and inexpensive production.

  • Reagent segment is expected to hold considerable market revenue in 2021 as several chemicals are utilized in the protein expression process, including acids and bases, buffers, acrylamides, detergents, cell lysis agents for carbohydrates, protease inhibitors, general reagents, and solvents.

  • Therapeutic segments lead the market because of the growing preference for protein therapies to treat chronic diseases like arthritis, diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, anemia, and hemophilia, as well as the increasing adoption of protein in the production of biologics, which are supporting the therapeutic application.

  • Pharmaceuticals and biotechnological companies acquire the largest market revenue due to the rapid advancement of protein-based research, rising biopharmaceutical demand, and increased investments and support for drug development.

  • North America dominates the global demand for protein expression as numerous significant biopharmaceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology companies are based in this region.

  • The global market is highly competitive owing to large industry players such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Life Technologies Corporation (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.), Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs., Oxford Expression Technology.

The publisher has segmented the protein expression market report based on expression system, product, application, end-use, and region:
Protein Expression, Expression System Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Prokaryotic

  • Mammalian Cell

  • Insect Cell

  • Yeast

  • Others

Protein Expression, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Reagents

  • Competent Cells

  • Expression Vectors

  • Services

  • Instruments

Protein Expression, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Therapeutic

  • Industrial

  • Research

Protein Expression, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnological Companies

  • Academic Research

  • Contract Research Organizations

  • Others

Protein Expression, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Protein Expression Market Insights

5. Global Protein Expression Market, by Application

6. Global Protein Expression Market, by Expression System

7. Global Protein Expression Market, by Product

8. Global Protein Expression Market, by End-Use

9. Global Protein Expression Market, by Geography

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • GenScript Biotech Corporation

  • Life Technologies Corporation (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

  • Merck KGaA

  • New England Biolabs.

  • Oxford Expression Technology

  • Promega Corporation.

  • QIAGEN

  • TAKARA BIO INC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqypyu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protein-expression-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-7-9-billion-by-2030--301717290.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public at $34 a share in June 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company's stock started trading at $63.50, and it eventually soared to an all-time high of $293.18 in November 2021. The bears believe CrowdStrike is due for a breather following years of breakneck growth.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond posts weak holiday quarter earnings as bankruptcy looms

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Bed Bath & Beyond following third-quarter earnings.

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’

  • Merger News Is Moving These 3 Stocks Tuesday

    Major market indexes gave up early gains on Monday, and Wall Street looks ready for a lower open on Tuesday morning based on stock index futures. Several stocks made big moves Tuesday morning on news related to mergers and acquisitions. For Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), speculation about a potential acquisition by a healthcare giant gave the stock a big boost.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Returns At UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Appear To Be Weighed Down

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will...

  • 7 Warren Buffett Stocks I Bought for My Own Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has one of the most closely followed stock portfolios in the world. The conglomerate owns about four dozen stocks, with a combined market value of more than $325 billion, and many of the positions were chosen by legendary investor Warren Buffett himself. Here's what they are, and why they're my favorite "Buffett stocks" for the long term.

  • Is Plug Power (PLUG) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Bloom Energy Isn't Generating Much Momentum

    The shares of the producer of fuel cell systems for on-site power generation could go higher but the technical evidence isn't convincing at this stage.

  • Bear of the Day: Eli Lilly (LLY)

    Guidance for this year drags down analyst EPS estimates by nearly 10% to just 9% growth

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are sinking today, down by 15.4% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced its preliminary full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 net revenue numbers.

  • Down 62% in This Bear Market, Can Carnival Stock Recover in 2023?

    According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock has fallen by 62% since the S&P 500 peaked on Jan. 3, 2022. Could the cruise line operator's shares make a comeback in 2023? All cruises were put on hold in the early stages of the pandemic, and while those ships have now resumed sailing, operators including Carnival, the world's biggest cruise line operator, have struggled to recover from their extended pause.

  • Could Palantir Become the Next Salesforce?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) both own cloud-based platforms that gather and analyze large amounts of data to help their clients make smarter decisions. Analysts expect Salesforce to generate $31 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2023 year (which ends this month), or more than 16 times the $1.9 billion in revenue Palantir was expected to generate in 2022. Let's review Palantir's approach to data mining, how much larger it could grow, and if it could evolve into a blue-chip cloud giant like Salesforce in the future.

  • Why Riot Platforms Is Absolutely Skyrocketing Today

    As of 2:45 p.m. ET, RIOT stock has rocketed 15.4%, among the leaders in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has continued to move higher, appreciating 2.3% over the past 24 hours. For Bitcoin miners such as Riot, this is a key fundamental metric, which is typically the directional driver for price movements on a given day.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • Transocean Ltd.'s (NYSE:RIG) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 45% Above Its Share Price

    How far off is Transocean Ltd. ( NYSE:RIG ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take...

  • Campbell Soup and Eli Lilly have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Campbell Soup and Eli Lilly have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day.

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    Investors focused on dividend stocks soon learn that this axiom provides fair warning: Sometimes dividend yields are too good to be true. Income investors scouring the equity markets these days looking for yield would do well to do a reality check and better determine if some of the great dividends popping up are actually sustainable. It is critical to keep this in mind when thinking about dividend stocks.