Protein Expression Market Size to Hit $4.71 Billion by 2028, Exhibiting a CAGR of 12.70% - Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

[220+ Pages Report] According Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Protein Expression Market size & share is expected to grow around US$ 4.71 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 12.70% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, Qiagen, Takara Bio Inc., Oxford Expression Technologies, Lucigen Corporation, and others.

NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Protein Expression Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Expression System (Prokaryotic Expression Systems, Mammalian Cell Systems, Insect Cell Systems, Yeast Systems, Other Systems), By Product (Reagents, Expression Vectors, Competent Cells, Instruments, Services), By Application (Therapeutic, Industrial, Research), By End-Use (Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, Academic research, Contract research organizations and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Protein Expression Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.30 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 12.70% and is anticipated to reach over USD 4.71 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the Protein Expression market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Protein Expression market.

Protein Expression Market Overview:

The biotechnological process of protein expression produces a specific protein. Usually, this is done by modifying an organism's gene expression to increase the recombinant gene expression in the organism. The development of genetic engineering and recombinant technology has opened up numerous possibilities for producing and separating heterologous proteins in science, medicine, and industry.

Credit to important developments in biotechnology, large-scale recombinant protein expression and isolation are now feasible. One of the immediate successes is the development of recombinant proteins that can enter a cell. Such developments open up new possibilities in therapeutic medicine by concentrating on intracellular mechanisms or employing therapeutic proteins to replace intracellularly active enzymes.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Protein Expression market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 12.70% between 2022 and 2028.

The Protein Expression market size was worth around US$ 2.30 billion in 2021and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 4.71 billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

In terms of product, the reagents segment dominated the market in 2021.

In terms of application, the therapeutic segment dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the protein expression market in 2021.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Protein Expression Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Protein Expression market include:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs

Qiagen

Takara Bio Inc.

Oxford Expression Technologies

Lucigen Corporation.

Market Growth Drivers

Increased incidence of diseases drives the market growth

Age-related illnesses, a growing geriatric population, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer are some of the factors boosting the protein expression market's growth. The protein expression market is also growing due to rising spending onprotein research. However, the market's expansion is constrained by the high cost of manufacturing protein products. The market is further constrained by a severe shortage of qualified healthcare workers and a lack of regional knowledge.

Inventions like mass spectrometry, molecular genetics, and improvements in manufacturing processes are the main factors driving the market for protein therapy. Additionally, the market should benefit from the quick advancements in medical technology, improved disease identification, and expanding the healthcare sector in emerging regions.

Restraints

Strict government guidelines may hinder the market growth

The market's growth may be constrained by government regulations on the development and production of biologics. The new biologics must pass extensive preclinical and clinical testing before getting regulatory approval. Commercializing biologics, such as insulin, hormones, therapeutic antibodies, rising, and vaccines, requires the successful completion of clinical trials, which is a time-consuming, pricey, and unpredictable procedure.

Protein Expression Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Most global businesses were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and following lockdowns. This period saw a significant overhaul of the healthcare industry. Both positive and negative consequences of the pandemic were seen by the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. As the world continues to suffer with the effects of COVID-19, scientists are employing synthetic biology to develop new tools, vaccines, and treatments for COVID-19 patients, focusing primarily on cell-free protein expression systems. The consequence was a favourable impact on the market.

Protein Expression Market: Segmentation Analysis

The protein expression market has been segmented into expression systems, products, applications, end-use and regions.

Based on expression systems, the market has been segmented into prokaryotic expression systems, mammalian cell systems, insect cell systems, yeast systems, and others. The prokaryotic expression systems segment dominated in 2021. Based on product, the market is segmented as reagents, expression vectors, competent cells, instruments, and services. The reagents segment is expected to grow during the forecast period in 2021.

Based on application, the market is segmented as therapeutic, industrial, and research. The major portion of this market in 2021 was devoted to therapeutic uses. Based on end-use, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, academic research, contract research organizations and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnological segments dominated the market in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The market for protein expression systems worldwide is divided into five regions based on geography: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2021, North America dominated the market. This area is home to numerous sizable biopharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology firms, including Merck KGaA, Amgen Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. The U.S. dominated the market for protein expression in North America.

Along with an increase in chronic diseases, including cardiovascular and blood diseases, the country is seeing more research focus on stem cells and cancer. With the support of cutting-edge protein expression products, many biopharmaceutical companies are advancing stem cell research as one of the most promising treatments for these diseases. As a result, it is predicted that demand for protein expression products will increase throughout the projection period.

Recent Industry Developments:

In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired the biotechnology company Qiagen (Germany). This acquisition will help Thermo Fisher Scientific boost its precision medicine offering through molecular diagnostics and improved life sciences solutions.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.30 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4.71 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.70% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, Qiagen, Takara Bio Inc., Oxford Expression Technologies, Lucigen Corporation, and Others Key Segment By Expression Systems, Product, Application, End-use, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Protein Expression market is segmented as follows:

By Expression Systems

Prokaryotic expression systems

Mammalian cell systems

Insect cell systems

Yeast systems

Other systems

By Product

Reagents

Competent cells

Expression vectors

Services

Instruments

By Application

Therapeutic

Industrial

Research

By End-use

Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies

Academic research

Contract research organizations

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



