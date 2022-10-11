U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market worth $2.9 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·7 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market is projected to reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

The diverse functions of protein hydrolysis enzymes in food, detergent, feed, pharmaceutical and Textile & leather applications is driving the growth of the market. In the food industry there is a growing development for use in new food products that is expected to drive the consumption of protein hydrolysis enzymes in the upcoming years. In bakery, protein hydrolysis enzymes are used for the purpose of weakening gluten to provide plastic properties, thin spreading of dough, and retaining decorative impressions of bakery products. In the meat industry, protein hydrolysis enzymes are majorly used for meat tenderization, as their functional properties are highly suitable to marinate meat products and improve meat flavor, prevent cooking loss, and other purposes. In recent years, protein hydrolysis enzymes are also highly being beverages as the protein hydrolysis enzymes decompose the protein into peptides and amino acids, which helps in increasing the precipitation process in the beverages and also helps in increasing the flavor substances present in the drink. With the growing demand from the food industry, the players in the market are involved in research and development and launching new products to cater the growing market demand. In November 2021, Novozymes expanded its protein ingredients product portfolio by launching a new protease enzyme named Formea Prime. This product was launched with the objective to help beverage formulators tackle typical challenges in using whey protein hydrolysates.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=12636477

Browse in-depth TOC on "Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market"

285 – Tables
47 – Figures
242 – Pages

The protein hydrolysis is also prominently used s in the detergent industry. They represent one of the major groups of enzymes and are characterized by their widespread use in detergents. In addition to raising the level of cleaning, protein also provides environmental benefits by reducing energy consumption through shorter washing times, lower washing temperatures, and reduced water consumption.

Global meat production and consumption have increased rapidly in recent decades. According to the OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook the global meat supply is projected to increase to 374 Mt by 2030. The rise in global consumption demand of meat proteins in the coming decade is estimated to grow by 14% by 2030.

Owing to these reasons, new feed enzymes especially protein hydrolysis are rapidly adopted by the meat industry as they are used in feed industry for the purpose of animal nutrition; essential to meet the growing demand for meat. This has also facilitated the development of significant new technology to advance their use and availability. The importance of functionality is expected to be sustained for a long period of time due to lack of efficient substitutes to protein hydrolysis enzymes.

Pharmaceuticals segment is identified to be the fastest growing segment among the various application of protein hydrolysis enzymes during the forecast period

Protein hydrolysis enzymes are used extensively for the preparation of medicines, such as ointments for debridement of wounds and used in denture cleaners. Protein hydrolysis enzymes from microbial sources are preferred over those from plant and animal sources due to their wide biochemical diversity and genetic susceptibility. Application of microbial protein hydrolysis enzymes in the pharmaceuticals industry such as serrapeptase, serrazime, lysostaphin, L-asparaginase, L-glutaminase, streptokinase, streptokinase-streptodornase, and xiaflex. These enzymes are used to treat cancer, cardiovascular disease, respiratory tract disorders, and inflammation. Application of plant protein hydrolysis enzymes in the pharmaceutical industry includes papain and bromelain. Papain is an effective enzyme used in treating dyspepsia and other digestive disorders. Papain is used to treat ringworm, remove warts, and heal skin injuries because of its capacity to break down dead tissue without harming living tissue. Bromelain is used in the treatment of cardiovascular disease, decrustation of burns and as an anti-inflammatory agent. Animal-based protein hydrolysis enzymes are applied in the pharmaceutical industry include pepsin, trypsin & chymotrypsin, hyaluronidase, urokinase and collagenase. Pepsin is mainly used to aid protein digestion. Trypsin can be used as a wet or dry dressing as well as an ointment. Hyaluronidase helps drug diffusion when conjugated with other drugs such as antibiotics, adrenalin, heparin, and local anesthesia. Urokinase and collagenase in blood clot removal and skin ulcers.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=12636477

In the protein hydrolysis enzymes market, "microbial" segment is registering the highest growth during the forecast period

Microbial segment is the fastest growing segment as microorganisms are an excellent source of enzymes due to their wide biochemical diversity and their susceptibility to genetic manipulation. Moreover, protein hydrolysis enzymes from microorganisms are preferred as they possess the desired characteristics for their applications in baking, brewing, detergents, fermented products, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and leather processing among others. Increasing need for sustainable solutions is driving the demand for microbial enzymes. Microbes have been and still are one of the most significant and beneficial sources of many enzymes. Major markets for these enzymes include North America and Europe. In addition, the demand for microbial enzymes in the Asia Pacific region is also projected to increase rapidly, particularly in China, Japan, and India due to increasing industrialization in the region. Microbial product manufacturing companies include Novozymes (Denmark), Advanced Enzymes Technologies (India), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Amano Enzyme (India).

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate in the protein hydrolysis enzymes market during the forecast period.

In the Asia Pacific region, the protein hydrolysis enzymes market is largely driven by the increasing usage in detergents, pharmaceuticals, and food industries. The countries in the region such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are highly reputed in the global pharmaceutical market for their continuous technological innovation. According to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), China ranked second in the world in terms of research and development. Moreover, the research and development investment is expected to increase by 7% annually during 2021 to 2025. According to the April 2022 report of Indian Pharmaceuticals Industry Analysis, the Indian pharmaceutical market experienced a 13.9% growth in overall revenue in January 2022. The increase in technological innovations in the pharmaceutical segment coupled with growing research and development investments are anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the region.

The key players in this market include Novozymes (Denmark), Associated British Foods (UK), DSM (Netherlands), DuPont (US), BASF (Germany), Advanced Enzymes Technologies (India), and Chr. Hansen (Denmark).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=12636477

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Food Enzymes Market by Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases), Source, Application (Food & Beverages), Formulation, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America) – Global Forecast to 2026

Enzymes Market by Product Type (Industrial enzymes and Specialty Enzymes), Source (Microorganism, Plant, and Animal), Type, Industrial Enzyme Application, Specialty Enzymes Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/protein-hydrolysis-enzymes-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/protein-hydrolysis-enzymes.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protein-hydrolysis-enzymes-market-worth-2-9-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301645607.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

