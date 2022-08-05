Protein Ingredients Market Size is projected to be worth USD 103,747 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.1%, Owing to Rising Consumer Awareness About A Healthy Lifestyle To Uplift Immunity

Acumen Research and Consulting

BEIJING, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Protein Ingredients Market Size was valued at USD 52,146 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 103,747 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030.



Increased health-care awareness around the world has prompted consumers to shift their focus toward nutritious and healthy dietary habits, as well as increase their protein intake to obtain additional nutrients from nutritional supplements containing protein ingredients, fueling the growth of the protein ingredients market. Furthermore, whey and egg proteins are commonly consumed as animal protein supplements, which are expected to drive the protein ingredients market.

Protein is an amino acid-based fundamental element of the human body. Protein components are derived from both plant and animal sources. These elements are well-known for their foaming, water binding ability, and emulsification, while they also have nutritional benefits. In the food processing industry, proteins are employed for both functional and nutritional purposes. Protein components such as soya can help humans meet their protein requirements. Because of the increase in health consciousness, recently there has been a rising propensity for health and exercise in recent decades. This expanding health consciousness has increased demand for dietary products that promote improved health, particularly low-calorie, nutritional, and weight-controlling options.

Report Coverage:

Market Protein Ingredients Market Market Size 2021 USD 52,146 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 103,747 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 8.1% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Source of Protein, By Application, And By Geography

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Impact of COVID-19

The global protein ingredients market, like some of the other significant markets or industries, had to suffer the brunt of the epidemic. With low inventory and restrictions, the anticipated economic growth has fallen. The industries that produced the product were unable to function normally. The growth of the worldwide market for protein ingredients has additionally been constrained by distribution network problems. The demand for protein ingredients in the global market surged through online channels of sales or e-commerce systems, whereas traditional distributors and traders incurred sizable losses. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic had a mild impact on the global protein ingredients market's growth.

Global Protein Ingredients Market Dynamics

Increased awareness among consumers of nutritious and healthful foods and beverages is one of the major factors propelling the global protein ingredients market's rise. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of plant-based protein molecules is fueling the expansion and growth of the worldwide protein ingredients market. Furthermore, nutrition experts and physicians advise consumers to consume a lot of protein. This is due to the increasing number of chronic illnesses and diseases. Moreover, the growing elderly population is fueling the growth of the global protein ingredients market. Governments from across the globe are working hard to expand the global protein ingredients industry. The government is placing investments in the beverage and food industries. This has a significant influence on the global protein ingredients market's expansion and progress. Furthermore, the governments of emerging economies are partnering with market participants to expand their market reach. The administration is also promoting protein components through public awareness campaigns. As a result, all of the factors mentioned are propelling global market expansion.

Increasing Tendency of Dairy and Plant Proteins Propels the Market Growth

In particular, dairy and plant proteins have a tremendous opportunity for expansion on the global market. Dairy protein has a broad range of useful characteristics, such as those that help with thickening and emulsifying agents, foaming, gelling, heat stabilization, and flavor and color development. Its excellent nutritional content and varied, functional features allow it to be used in nutritional beverages, dairy desserts, ice cream, yogurt, preserves, confectionery, and baked products. Soy protein demand is projected to increase in the future years in the plant-based protein marketplace, owing to aggressive marketing of soy as just a sustainable farming source, low consumer understanding of non-soy proteins, as well as cost savings. Furthermore, since soy has a higher concentration of protein compared to any other natural source, its prominence among vegans is likely to increase consumers' attention to soy proteins.

Market Segmentation

According to Acumen Research and Consulting, the global protein ingredients market is split by source of protein and application. In terms of source of protein, the segment has been divided into animal sourced [dairy products (whey protein, milk protein concentrates, casein/caseinates), egg protein, and gelatin], and plant sourced [soy protein (soy protein isolates, soy protein concentrates, textured soy protein), wheat protein, and vegetable protein]. In term of application, the segment is segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, health and personal care, and animal feed.

Protein Ingredients Market Regional Outlook

The global protein ingredients market is grouped into five regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. According to the protein ingredients industry analysis, North America will have the largest market share in 2021. The excessive consumption of cold cereals, snacks, and protein bars is driving up the demand for protein ingredients in the region. Moreover, the development of new formulations, such as Enfamil Human Milk Fortifier Liquid High Protein, by manufacturers such as Cargill, Inc. and Mead Johnson to meet customer expectations for low cholesterol and saturated fat drinks is likely to boost product performance even further.

Protein Ingredients Market Players

Some of the prominent protein ingredients market companies are Bunge Limited, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Roquette, Abbott Nutrition, Nestlé S.A., Burcon NutraScience, Dean Foods, Nellson Nutraceutical LLC, PepsiCo Inc., Scoular, Cargill, Hilmar Cheese Company, and Unilever.

