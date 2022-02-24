U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.25
    -87.75 (-2.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,359.00
    -707.00 (-2.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,146.00
    -361.50 (-2.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.30
    -40.80 (-2.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.59
    +7.49 (+8.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.70
    +62.30 (+3.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.59
    +1.04 (+4.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1181
    -0.0128 (-1.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.47
    +7.66 (+26.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3416
    -0.0127 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6700
    -0.3100 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,209.54
    -2,965.91 (-7.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    793.18
    -77.20 (-8.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.15
    -217.03 (-2.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Protein Ingredients Market Size Worth $85.5 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global protein ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 85.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028. The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing consumer awareness regarding maintaining a healthy diet and leading an active lifestyle. In addition, the growing popularity of adopting a high protein diet as a part of weight reduction is expected to propel the demand for protein ingredients.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • By product, plant proteins are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increased use of protein ingredients in food and beverages. Increasing use of plant proteins in a wide range of applications, including manufacturing of fertilizers, paper coatings, and printing inks, is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the segment.

  • Animal/dairy proteins held the largest revenue share of over 70.0% in 2020 owing to the growing adoption of these products in developed markets. Whey protein is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period as it is largely popular among fitness-savvy consumers.

  • North America dominated the market with more than 40.0% share of the global revenue in 2020 owing to the high demand from the U.S. food and beverages sector. Consumer markets developing in Asia Pacific are growing at a high pace due to a rise in disposable income and changing lifestyle, resulting in significant growth of the regional market.

  • The Middle East and Africa is expected to exhibit a revenue-based CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2028. This is attributed to supportive government policies as well as improved economic indicators, which have resulted in the increased availability of packaged foods amongst the urban and rural population.

Read 150-page market research report, "Protein Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Plant Proteins, Animal/Dairy Proteins, Microbe-based Proteins, Insect Proteins), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Protein Ingredients Market Growth & Trends

Increasing innovations by various manufacturers in terms of manufacturing proteins that contain a wide range of amino acids and specific functions, including energy balance, weight loss, muscle repair, and satiety, are expected to create immense growth potential for the market over the forecast period. Moreover, ascending demand for protein ingredients among women owing to the prevalence of the 'strong not skinny' trend as well as the rising popularity of resistance training among women are factors likely to fuel the market growth.

There has been an increase in the demand for supplements and natural prevention, a rise in the consumption of snack-based meal replacements, and growth in the consumer demand for greater ingredient traceability and authenticity. Moreover, rising demand for higher protein density in mainstream diet and growing multiple nutritional segments addressing various consumer needs on the basis of different life stages, gender, health issues, performance demands, regional diets, and regulatory framework are some of the other major trends being observed in the market.

The protein ingredients companies have been launching new products to cater to the rising demand among health-conscious consumers. For instance, in October 2018, the company DuPont launched a new protein ingredient (pea protein) under the brand TRUPRO 2000 for use in beverage applications. DuPont introduced the new product to further expand its product offerings and increase its penetration in the beverages industry.

Furthermore, in August 2019, Cargill, Incorporated invested in a U.S.-based company called Puris that is operating in the field of plant-based ingredients. A total sum of USD 75 million was invested to cater to the rising demand for pea protein ingredients in the U.S. market. Many international players are looking to make such investments to capitalize on the growing demand for pea protein. Urbanization, westernization of diets, population growth, expanding middle-class with higher disposable income, increasing frequency of exercise, and rising focus on leading an active and healthy lifestyle in the emerging economies, including China and India, are factors expected to drive the demand for protein ingredients.

Protein Ingredients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global protein ingredients market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Protein Ingredients Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Plant Proteins

  • Animal/Dairy Proteins

  • Microbe-based Proteins

  • Insect Protein

Protein Ingredients Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Food & Beverages

  • Infant Formulations

  • Clinical Nutrition

  • Animal Feed

  • Others

Protein Ingredients Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Central & South America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of Protein Ingredients Market

  • DuPont

  • Rousselot

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Burcon NutraScience

  • Tessenderlo Group

  • Kewpie Corporation

  • Roquette Frères

  • The Scoular Company

  • CHS Inc.

  • Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Protein Supplements Market - The global protein supplements market size is expected to reach USD 42.81 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. The growing number of fitness centers on account of rising millennials' interest in health and wellness is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

  • Insect Protein Market - The global insect protein market size is expected to reach USD 1.74 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2021 to 2028. The growing consumer awareness regarding the consumption of nutritional food products and increasing preference for a healthy lifestyle are expected to drive the demand for insect protein over the forecast period.

  • Plant Based Protein Supplements Market - The global plant based protein supplements market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2028. Growing demand for personalized nutrition, inclination towards a vegan diet, and rising interest in plant-based nutrition are key factors fueling market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's Nutraceuticals & Functional Foods Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protein-ingredients-market-size-worth-85-5-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301489372.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • Putin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin vowed to “demilitarize” the country and replace its leaders, triggering the worst security crisis in Europe since World War II and prompting the West to threaten further punishing sanctions in response.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • China Tech Rout Resumes on Policy Jitters Before Alibaba Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks tumbled by the most in seven weeks, tracking a broader selloff due to tensions in Ukraine, with investors weighing the risk of further regulatory tightening on the sector. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapBiden’s Firs

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • Is it not Worthy to Own Alibaba (BABA) Shares Anymore?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter […]

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Putin Summons Tycoons; Kyiv Cuts Russia Ties: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian tanks are now reportedly rolling into Ukraine from Crimea. The attacks on Ukraine have been accompanied by separatists launching assaults in the eastern part of the country. A senior Russian lawmaker said Russia aims to ensure a pro-Moscow government in Kyiv, pushing out U.S. influence. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as El

  • Rolls-Royce shares among biggest FTSE 100 faller after CEO's exit call

    Shares in the engine giant plummeted 16.4% in mid-morning trading in London to 98.4ps.

  • Ruble hits record low, euro skids as Russia attacks Ukraine

    The Russian ruble tumbled to a record low on Thursday, while the euro sank to a multi-year low to the Swiss franc after Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast. Riskier commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar also tanked as Ukraine said Russia had launched a full-scale invasion. The rouble weakened as much as 5.77% to an unprecedented 86.1198 per dollar.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Analyst reaction after Russian forces invade Ukraine

    Following are reactions from analysts and economists in response to unfolding events inside Ukraine and on their implications. As usual, Russian sources denied any intention to be militarily involved in Ukraine – and here we are, in the largest scale military operation in Europe since World War Two.

  • Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

    While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult ticket for one of the four Disney World theme parks currently costs $109-$159 (Disney uses variable pricing based on demand), which Disney has not increased since before the pandemic. Add in tickets for the rest of your family for multiple days, the Park Hopper add-on, Genie+, Lightning Lanes, hotel and food costs, and--well, let's say that unless you're rolling in literal mountains of money in your free time, you better enjoy your charming frolic in Disney's magical streets because it's likely the only one you can afford this year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Analysts had forecast that Vertiv would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $1.42 billion in Q4. Vertiv came very close to hitting that revenue target, but missed earnings by a mile, reporting only a $0.06-per-share profit. Sales grew only modestly in Vertiv's fourth quarter, up 8% year over year, and profits were cut in half from last year's $0.12.