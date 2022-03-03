U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Protein Inhibitors Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the protein inhibitors market are Bayer AG, Astra Zeneca, Roche, Teva, Apotex, Novartis, Glaxosmithkline, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim and F. Hoffmann-La Roche. The global protein inhibitors market is expected to grow from $62.

New York, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
54 billion in 2021 to $68.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $96.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The protein inhibitors market consists of sales of protein inhibitors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the manufacturing of protein inhibitors.Protein synthesis inhibitors stop the development of cells by disrupting the process leading to the generation of new proteins.

Protein inhibitors is a pharmaceutical drug that acts on the proteins (special target) in the body and finds applications in the treatment of various diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and others.

The main product types of protein inhibitors are protein kinase inhibitors, monoclonal antibody, others.Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-created molecules designed to act as substitute antibodies, restoring, enhancing, modifying, or mimicking the immune system’s attack on unwanted cells, such as cancer cells.

The protein inhibitors are used in the treatment of oncology, inflamatory diseases, others, that are distributed by hospital pharmacies, independent pharmacies and online pharmacies.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is predicted to contribute to the growth of the protein inhibitors market over the forecast period.Chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune diseases are becoming more prevalent.

According to the World Health Organization, chronic diseases are expected to become the seventh leading cause of death globally by the end of 2030.Moreover, according to the National Health Council’s report published in 2019, there were approximately 133 million Americans affected by chronic diseases, estimated to be 40% of the total population of the country.

In the USA, the number reached 157 million in 2020, with 87 million people having multiple conditions.Protein inhibitors are used for the treatment of these diseases attributing to fewer adverse effects and higher efficacy.

Therefore, an increasing number of people with chronic diseases are anticipated to propel the demand for protein inhibitors market.

The high cost of protein inhibitors used for cancer is anticipated to limit the growth of the protein inhibitors market in the near future.Monoclonal antibodies are a type of protein made in the laboratory to bind substances in the body including cancer cells and are used to treat various types of cancer.

Monoclonal antibodies therapies are considered to be costlier when used for cancer.For instance, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the average price of monoclonal antibody was $96,731 for 34 monoclonal antibodies indication combinations.

Oncology and hematology monoclonal antibodies represented 40% of approved monoclonal antibodies indication combinations, yet accounted for more than 85% of those priced $100,000 or higher.The price of oncology or hematology monoclonal antibodies was $149,622 higher than those used in metabolic or cardiovascular disorders, $106,830 higher than in ophthalmology, $128,856 higher than in infectious diseases or allergy, and $98,981 higher than in immunology.

Thus, the high cost of protein inhibitors including monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer is expected to hinder the market’s growth.

Companies in the protein inhibitors market are increasingly investing in various strategic initiatives such as partnerships and collaborations to develop new drugs to meet the market demand.Strategic collaborations and partnership agreements help companies to expand their existing product portfolio and geographical presence.

For instance, in February 2020, Catalent, Inc., a USA-based provider of delivery technologies, drug manufacturing, gene therapies, biologics, and consumer healthcare products announced the partnership agreement with Zumutor Biologics Inc., an immune-oncology company based in the USA to manufacture ZM008, a monoclonal antibody targeting solid tumors. Moreover, in February 2021, Eli Lilly and Company, a USA-based pharmaceutical company, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a USA-based biotechnology company, announced a global exclusive licence agreement and strategic collaboration to co-develop and commercialise Rigel’s R552, a receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) inhibitor, for all indications, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

In December 2019, Sanofi S.A. is a France-based pharmaceutical company announced the acquisition of Synthorx, Inc., a biotechnology company for $2.5 billion. The acquisition is aimed at boosting the immune-oncology pipeline of Sanofi S.A. Synthorx, Inc.’s novel discovery platform has developed a molecule with the potential to become a foundation for the next generation of combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. THOR-707 by expanding the number of T-cells and natural killer cells in the body can be combined with other oncology medicines for treating cancer. Synthorx, Inc. is a USA-based company specializing in protein therapeutics for improving and prolonging the lives of people with autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, and cancer.

The countries covered in the protein inhibitors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241899/?utm_source=GNW

