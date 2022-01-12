U.S. markets open in 8 hours 18 minutes

Protein Microarray Market to record USD 1.48 Bn growth | 5.98 % YOY growth expected in 2022 | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The protein microarray market size is expected to grow by USD 1.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.92%. Globally, the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer is increasing continuously. This is creating the need for cancer research and diagnostics that involve the use of molecular biology techniques such as DNA sequencing and DNA protein microarrays. In addition, increasing investments in R&D on the development of new drugs by pharmaceutical companies are creating several growth opportunities in the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Protein Microarray Market
Attractive Opportunities in Protein Microarray Market

Explore future growth opportunities and stay informed by purchasing our full report.


Factors such as an increase in the adoption of microarrays in genomics and proteomics and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Protein Microarray Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Class Type

  • Geography

By type, the market is observed high growth in the analytical protein microarrays segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will offer maximum growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 38% of the global market share. Increasing investments in healthcare research and testing in the US is one of the major factors driving the growth of the protein microarray market in North America. Also, increasing healthcare expenditure and higher production of pharmaceutical products, such as drugs, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of patients with various diseases are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Download Our Full Sample for highlights on top-performing segments, regions, and key countries in the market.

Protein Microarray Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The protein microarray market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market s characterized by the presence of numerous players competing in terms of R&D, quality, price, innovations, marketing strategies, market expansion, investments, and distribution networks.

Some of the major vendors of the protein microarray market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cepheid Inc., Fluidigm Corp., Illumina Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Molecular Devices LLC, PerkinElmer Inc., RayBiotech Life Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the protein microarray market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The increase in the adoption of microarrays in genomics and proteomics will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the standardization and accuracy issues will hamper the market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Protein Microarray Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist protein microarray market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the protein microarray market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the protein microarray market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of protein microarray market vendors

Related Reports:

Microarray Analysis Market by Products and Services and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Tissue Microarray Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Protein Microarray Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.48 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.98

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cepheid Inc., Fluidigm Corp., Illumina Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Molecular Devices LLC, PerkinElmer Inc., RayBiotech Life Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protein-microarray-market-to-record-usd-1-48-bn-growth--5-98--yoy-growth-expected-in-2022--technavio-301457179.html

SOURCE Technavio

