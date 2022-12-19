Protein Powder Market to Hit $41.5 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Protein Powder Market was estimated at USD 21.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $41.5 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Growing concerns associated with animal health and diet will have a considerable impact on the protein powder consumption. Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of protein consumption on livestock health provides substantial opportunities for protein supplement manufacturers. It helps promote healthy muscle and tissue growth, enhances the immune system, and maintains healthy cholesterol levels. Protein also stimulates enzyme synthesis and aids in weight management. Owing to the broad spectrum of health benefits, protein powder is anticipated to gain significant demand over the projected timeframe.

Continuous proliferation of animal flu to drive consumer preference for plant-based protein

Protein powder market value from plant-based proteins is expected to record over 8% CAGR between 2023-2032. Plant proteins are non-meat protein sources derived from rapeseed, soybeans, wheat peas, sunflower, and other cereals & pulses. These products are relatively cost-effective and widely available. Increasing preference for plant-based protein alternatives can be attributed to their high nutritional profile consisting of fiber and minerals as compared to animal counterparts. Additionally, the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases such as bird flu is driving the consumer shift from meat to plant-based protein products.

Rising poultry production to expand demand for protein powders in animal feed supplements

In terms of revenue share, protein powder market share from animal nutrition supplements application segment is estimated to reach over USD 14.5 billion by 2032. Increasing innovation and development in high-quality feed supplements to meet the nutritional requirements of animals will fuel product development.

Animal protein supplements showcase excellent functional attributes such as high gelling, thickening, foaming, and gelling properties, which makes them suitable for feed applications. They are packed with amino acids enabling enzyme and hormone secretion which ensures normal body function. Increasing demand for superior quality and fortified feed in swine, poultry, cattle, and aquaculture will propel the demand for animal protein feed ingredients.

Pandemic-driven e-commerce trends to augment online sales of protein powders

Protein powder market share from online stores is expected to surpass USD 15.4 billion by 2032. In recent years, online stores and electronic commerce websites have received tremendous traction owing to digital shopping trends set by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rapidly changing consumer behavior and growing preference for digital shopping mediums owing to the affordability and availability of a wide variety of goods and services represent lucrative scope for substantial online sales of protein products. Online stores offer a customer-centric shopping experience offering convenience and favorable discounts.

Rapid adoption of preventative healthcare to favor Europe protein powder industry

Europe protein powder market size is projected to expand at over 7% CAGR between 2023-2032. Growing awareness and interest in preventative healthcare has resulted in high consumption of functional foods, nutraceuticals, and value-added products. Extensive R&D efforts and innovation are enabling the development of highly nutritious offerings catering to the increasing adoption of holistic wellness in the region. A solid disposable income in EU countries represents substantial demand for high-quality protein products. Furthermore, the presence of leading manufacturers and health agencies encouraging advancements in food science will foster the expansion of the Europe protein powder industry.

Product innovation initiatives to boost global protein powder market development

ABH Pharma Inc, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Glanbia Group., GlaxoSmithKline, GNC Holdings, Vitaco Health, Makers Nutrition, Living Inc, Atlantic Multipower UK Limited, Melaleuca Inc, Omega Protein, Dalblads, Nestlé, and Atlantic Multipower are some of the leading companies in the global protein powder industry. These participants are focusing on product innovation and development.

