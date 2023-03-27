U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

Protein Purification and Isolation Market to be Worth $15.04 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Protein Purification and Isolation Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software), Technique (Ultrafiltration, Precipitation, Chromatography, Western Blotting), Application (Drug Screening, Target Identification), End User - Global Forecast to 2030

Redding, California, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Protein Purification & Isolation Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software), Technique (Ultrafiltration, Precipitation, Chromatography, Western Blotting), Application (Drug Screening, Target Identification),and  End User - Global Forecast to 2030”, published by Meticulous Research®, the protein purification and isolation market is projected to reach $15.04 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2023–2030.

Protein purification is essential for characterizing the structure, interaction, and functions of proteins. The goal of protein purification is to isolate a significant amount of functional protein with few contaminants. The method separates proteins from non-protein components in a mixture to acquire the desired protein. Rapid purification kits shorten purification and isolation time without reducing efficiency. Additionally, protein purification and isolation techniques are widely used in drug screening, biomarker discovery, protein therapies, and target identification.

The global protein purification and isolation market study is segmented by product, technique, application, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the global and regional levels.

Based on product, in 2023, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global protein purification and isolation market. Frequent use of consumables for protein purification and the commercial availability of a diverse range of consumables are the factors supporting the large market share of this segment.

Based on technique, in 2023, the chromatography segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global protein purification and isolation market. Chromatography provides accuracy and precision results. The technique offers various benefits, such as the isolation of purified proteins in the right quantities and rapid separation of proteins, which contribute to the large market share of this segment.

Based on application, in 2023, the protein-protein interaction studies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global protein purification and isolation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the advantages offered by the protein-protein interaction studies, which help in understanding the kinetic properties of enzymes, suppressing or inactivating the protein. This study also helps make a new binding site for small effector molecules of proteins, which are extensively required for biopharmaceutical research and commercial production.

Based on end user, the academic & research institutes segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising adoption of advanced protein purification and isolation technologies and the availability of funding for academic & research institutes are driving the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, the global protein purification and isolation market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global protein purification and isolation market. The large share of this market is attributed to high R&D investment by the public and private sectors in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of precision therapy, and the presence of key market players. For instance, according to Research America, in the U.S., in 2020, the medical and health R&D investments were estimated at USD 245,127 million compared to USD 221,438 million in 2019.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by the changing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, rising healthcare spending, growing demand for biosimilars, and developing infrastructure for medical research. Additionally, the high volume of production of biosimilars and initiatives promoting the domestic production of pharmaceuticals also support the growth of the market in this region.

Some of the key players operating in the global protein purification and isolation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), BioVision Inc.(U.S.), Norgen Biotek Corporation (Canada), and Sartorius AG (Germany).

Scope of the Report

Protein Purification and Isolation Market, by Product

  • Instruments

  • Consumables

    • Protein Purification Kits

    • Reagents

    • Prepacked Columns

    • Protein Purification Resins

    • Magnetic Beads

      • Tagged Magnetic Beads

      • Non-tagged Magnetic Beads

    • Other Consumables

  • Software

Note: Other consumables include plastic ware, filters, chromatography solvents, and standards for chromatography and electrophoresis.

Protein Purification and Isolation Market, by Technique

  • Ultrafiltration

  • Precipitation

  • Chromatography

    • Liquid Chromatography

    • Ion Exchange Chromatography

    • Affinity Chromatography

      • Immobilized Metal Ion Chromatography (IMAC)

      • Immunoaffinity Chromatography (IAC)

      • Bead-based Chromatography

    • Reversed-phase Chromatography (RPC)

    • Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography (HIC)

    • Size-exclusion Chromatography (Gel Filtration)

  • Electrophoresis

    • Gel Electrophoresis

    • Isoelectric Focusing

    • Capillary Electrophoresis

  • Western Blotting (Immunoblotting)

  • Dialysis and Diafiltration

  • Centrifugation

  • Other Techniques

Note: Other techniques include mass spectroscopy and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA).

Protein Purification and Isolation Market, by Application

  • Protein-protein Interaction Studies

  • Drug Screening

  • Target Identification

  • Protein Therapeutics

  • Disease Diagnostics and Monitoring

  • Other Applications

Note: Other applications include disease diagnostics and monitoring and biomarker discovery

Protein Purification and Isolation Market, by End User

  • Academic & Research Institutes

  • Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

  • Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

  • Other End Users

Note: Other end users include food, cosmetic, and agriculture industries.

Protein Purification and Isolation Market, by Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • U.K.

    • France

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe (RoE)

  • Asia-Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

  • Middle East & Africa

Related Reports:

Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market by Product Type {Filtration, Chromatography [Consumables, Equipment], Disposable Bioreactors, Cell Culture Media, Shakers, Services), Application (Vaccine, mAb, R&D), and End User- Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/biopharmaceutical-processing-equipment-consumables-market-4200

Continuous Bioprocessing Market by Product (Filtration, Chromatography, Centrifuges, Consumables), Application (Commercial {Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies}, R&D), End User (Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, CROs), and Geography - Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/continuous-bioprocessing-market-5079

Cell Culture Market by Product [Consumables (Media, Reagents, Sera, Cell Lines), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuge, Cell Counter)], Application (Bioproduction, Cancer Research, Stem Cell, Diagnostic), End User (Pharma, academic) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cell-culture-market-4788

Cell Culture Reagents Market by Product (Growth Factors and Cytokines, Supplement, Cryoprotective, Antibiotic, Buffer), Application (Bioproduction (Antibody, Protein, Vaccine), Research, Diagnostics), End User (Pharma, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cell-culture-reagents-market-5322

Downstream Bio-processing Controllers Market by Procedure (Chromatography, TFF), Product (Chromatography Controller System, TFF Controller System, Disposable Flow Path], Application (Commercial, Research), and End User - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/downstream-bio-processing-controllers-market-5033

Chromatography Consumables Market by Product (Prepacked Columns [Analytical, Preparative], Vials, Tubing), Technology (HPLC, GC, UPLC), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospitals, F&B, Oil & Gas, Environmental Agencies) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chromatography-consumables-market-5169

Chromatography Data Systems Market (CDS Market) Size by Product (Standalone software, Integrated software), by Delivery Mode (Web Based, On-Premise and Cloud Based), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Environmental Testing, Others) - Global Forecasts to 2022

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chromatography-data-systems-market-2933

Global Chromatography Reagents Market Outlook: 2013-2018

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/global-chromatography-reagents-market-1145

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding, 
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com 
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/706/protein-purification-and-isolation-market-2030

