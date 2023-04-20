Protein A Resin Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Disposable Pre-Packed Columns Bolsters Sector

Company Logo

Global Protein A Resin Market

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein A Resin Market by Product (Agarose-based, Glass/Silica-based, Organic polymer-based), Type (Recombinant Protein A, Natural Protein A), Application (Antibody Purification, Immunoprecipitation), End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein A resin market is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028 from USD 1.2 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The rise in advantages offered by protein A resin to be used in therapeutics is one of the major factors anticipated to boost the market growth in the forecasting years.

The agarose-based protein A resin segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

On the basis of product, the protein A resin market is segmented into agarose-based protein A, glass/silica-based protein A, and organic polymer-based protein A. The agarose-based protein A segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2022, as agarose is the most widely used matrix resin for the attachment of ligands that bind proteins.

The recombinant protein A resin segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

On the basis of type, the protein A resin market is segmented into recombinant and natural protein A resin. The recombinant protein A segment accounted for a larger market share in 2022 and is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing technological advancements for the discovery of drugs and antibody purifications.

The antibody purification segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the protein A resin market is segmented into antibody purification and immunoprecipitation. The antibody purification application segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing use in downstream processing of the antibodies and increasing demand for mAbs for therapeutic as well as research purposes.

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The end-user market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, academic research institutes, and other end users. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share of the global protein A resin market in 2022. This end-user segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the factors such as the increasing use of monoclonal antibodies in the therapeutic areas of different diseases like oncology, tuberculosis, and autoimmune diseases.

The market in the North America region is expected to hold significant market share for protein A resin in 2022

The protein A resin market covers five key geographies - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in the North American region is expected to hold a significant market share for protein A resin in 2022. The growth of the protein A resin market in this region can be attributed to the increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D and government funding for R&D activities.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Disposable Pre-Packed Columns

Increasing Demand for Therapeutic Antibodies

Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Spending

Stringent Regulatory Control in Healthcare Industry

Restraints

High Cost of Resins

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

Increasing Number of CMOs and CROs

Challenges

Regulatory Restrictions

Issues Associated with Scaling Up Production of Protein A Resins

