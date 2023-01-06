ReportLinker

Protein A Resin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Recombinant, Natural), By Product (Agarose-based, Glass/Silica-based), By Application, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein A Resin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product, By Application, By End-user, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377995/?utm_source=GNW



Protein A Resin Market Growth & Trends



The global protein A resin market size is projected to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.49% from 2023 to 2030. Protein A resins are used in affinity chromatography process, vaccine development & immunoprecipitation of proteins and antigens. These resins can be obtained from staphylococcus aureus or E. coli. The major factor for the industry growth is increasing demand for disposable packed columns, growing R&D expenditure, therapeutics development, drug discovery, and development of synthetic biology products. However, high product costs may hamper the industry’s growth. Protein A resin has a wide range of applications in monoclonal antibody purification and preparation.



In addition, mAbs are used in the treatment of neurological diseases, autoimmune diseases, and other disorders. For instance, as per the Alzheimer’s Association, in 2021, there are 6.2 million Americas, older than 65 years of age that suffer from Alzheimer’s dementia, and the number is estimated to grow to 13.8 million by 2060 in the U.S. Thus, it will propel the global industry in the coming years. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global market as the R&D sector and the development of therapeutics have flourished. This led to the development of efficient vaccines to counter the effect of the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus effect. Key players have entered into mergers, collaborations, expansions, and strategic initiatives to develop mAbs to treat COVID-19 virus infection.



For instance, in May 2022, the company RQ biotechnology developed early-stage mAbs for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 viral infection.The company received funding from an agreement with AstraZeneca a research-based biopharmaceutical company for this project.



The rising number of government activities, such as funding research and advancement for protein A resins as well as awareness programs, further influence the industry. In addition, the protein A resins industry is positively impacted by high disposable income, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, an increase in healthcare spending, a rise in the prevalence of the geriatric population, and an increase in investments in health-related research and development.



The key players are focusing on the development of therapeutics and vaccine development for disease diagnosis and treatment of the COVID-19 virus.For instance, in September 2021, Purolite announced the launch of Praesto Jetted (dT)18-DVB and Praesto Jetted A50 HipH protein resins used for the purification of Abs for the treatment and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 viral infection.



The increase in the demand and production for mAb is seen for therapeutics and drug discovery by various CMOs and CROs.For the drug discovery process, a large amount of protein A resins are required for the purification, study of the molecular interaction, and endotoxin removal.



This also has a positive impact on the global industry. Moreover, growing clinical trials and research in synthetic biology products and mAbs are expected to drive the global market.



Protein A Resin Market Report Highlights

• The recombinant protein A segment dominated the industry in 2022. A rise in the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries and enhancing drug discovery and therapeutics development process will drive the segment growth

• The antibody purification application accounted for the largest share in 2022. The increasing burden of chronic diseases has led to more demand for monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and cure of autoimmune, chronic diseases

• Moreover, the increasing awareness of early diagnosis and treatment of diseases among people and healthcare professionals boosts the segment growth

• The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment dominated the industry in 2022. A resin in drug discovery, mAbs, vaccine, and therapeutics production procedures in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, accounts for a large share of this segment

• North America held the largest share in 2022 due to the presence of an established healthcare sector and key players, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377995/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



