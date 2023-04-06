Protein Sequencing Market Expected to Reach US$ 1.79 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports
Newark, New Castle, USA, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Growth Plus Reports, the global protein sequencing market was valued at US$ 1.32 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$ 1.79 billion by 2031, at a revenue CAGR of 3.40%. The report analyzes top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenarios, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Key Takeaways:
The increasing requirement for protein biomarkers in drug development will provide plenty of growth opportunities for the protein sequencing market.
North America will dominate the global protein sequencing market.
Increasing funding for research will fuel the growth of the protein sequencing market.
Protein Sequencing Market Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2022
US$ 1.32 billion
Revenue forecast in 2031
US$ 1.79 billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2031
Base year for estimation
2022
Forecast Period
2023-2031
Historical Year
2021
Segments covered
Product, Application, End-users, and Region.
Regional scope
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Market Drivers
The growing focus of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies on target-based drug research activities is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the global market. Furthermore, increased funding for proteomics research, advancements in de novo protein-sequencing technologies and analytical methods, and the requirement for protein biomarkers in drug development will support market revenue growth.
Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global protein sequencing market from three perspectives: Product, Application, End-users, and Region.
Product Segmentation: Based on the product, the global protein sequencing market is segmented into protein sequencing products and protein sequencing services. The protein sequencing products segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because they have a number of benefits, including the capacity for high-tech protein sequencing, affordability, and the ability to find proteins that have been inhibited or altered.
Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the global protein sequencing market is segmented into bio-therapeutics, genetic engineering, and others. The bio-therapeutics segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because as they are frequently used in personalized medicine, where therapies are adapted to each patient's specific needs.
End-Users Segmentation: Based on the end-users, the global protein sequencing market is segmented into academic institutes & research centres, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. The academic institutes & research centres segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because they have the money and means to purchase cutting-edge tools and facilities that enable them to carry out cutting-edge research.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global protein sequencing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global protein sequencing market due to the increased funding for proteomic research, the existence of major industry players, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, a rise in the number of elderly people, a rising demand for protein sequencing, and advanced healthcare infrastructure.
Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the global protein sequencing market are:
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Shimadzu Corporation
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Rapid Novor Inc.
Charles River Laboratories
Proteome Factory AG
Selvita S.A.
Bioinformatics Solutions Inc.
Creative Proteomics
Alphalyse Inc.
Bruker Corporation
The protein sequencing market is moderately competitive with few key players. Key players operating in the market are implementing competitive sustainability tactics such as product development and regional presence growth. Major firms are aggressively acquiring other companies to strengthen their global market positions.
Recent developments:
Quantum-Si introduced the "Platinum" innovation for benchtop protein sequencing in December 2022. The next generation of single-molecule protein sequencing is made possible by platinum. Through proteome research, the method may improve drug development and medical diagnostics.
NVIDIA Corporation stated in September 2022 that its NeMo LLM cloud service would be integrated with BioNeMO, providing researchers access to pre-trained chemical and biology language models. These services support data, protein, and research interaction for a range of objectives, including drug development.
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
Granular insights at global/regional/country level
Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
Winning imperatives
Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
Distributor Landscape Assessment
Pricing Intelligence
Customer Base Assessment
Investment & Initiatives Analysis
'Business Profile' of Key Players
