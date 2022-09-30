U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,643.86
    +3.39 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,138.99
    -86.62 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,789.16
    +51.66 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,693.20
    +18.27 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.99
    -1.24 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.10
    +5.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    19.07
    +0.35 (+1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9781
    -0.0038 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    -0.0030 (-0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1118
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7450
    +0.3020 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,796.41
    +379.21 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    452.06
    +8.63 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Protein Shampoo Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the protein shampoo market are L’Oréal, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Shiseido Company Limited, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc, Keratin Complex, Atlantic Coast Brands, McBride Research Laboratories Inc, PureBiology, Klorane, Kohli Herbal Products, KeraGreen, CavinKare Group, Amishi Consumer Technologies Private Limited (The Moms Co.

New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein Shampoo Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323503/?utm_source=GNW
), Herbario Cosmetics Private Limited, and Skin Secrets.

The global protein shampoo market is expected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2021 to $1.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The protein shampoo market is expected to grow to $2.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The protein shampoo market consists of the sales of protein shampoo products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used as cosmetic products in human hair care.Protein shampoo products consist of keratin protein, collagen, and silk, which assist in increasing the elasticity of hair and strengthening, nourishing, and cleansing the hair.

These are usually enriched with keratin to provide additional keratin to the hair follicles that coat the hair strands and provide protection to the hair.

The main products of the protein shampoo are standard protein shampoo, anti-dandruff protein shampoo, anti-frizz protein shampoo, and other products.Standard protein shampoo refers to a type of shampoo designed to cleanse, strengthen and increase the elasticity of the hair.

The ingredients used in protein shampoo include natural and organic, and chemicals.The various distribution channels involved in protein shampoo include online, hypermarkets and supermarkets, pharmaceutical and drug stores, and other distribution.

The end-users of protein shampoo include adults and kids.

North America was the largest region in the protein shampoo market in 2021, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the protein shampoo market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The protein shampoo market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides protein shampoo market statistics, including protein shampoo industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a protein shampoo market share, detailed protein shampoo market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the protein shampoo industry. This protein shampoo market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

An increasing prevalence of hair and scalp-related diseases is expected to propel the growth of the protein shampoo market going forward.Rapid growth in pollution, increasing exposure of human hair to hazardous chemicals, and rapidly changing weather patterns have led to an increase in the prevalence of hair and scalp-related diseases across the globe.

The individuals infected with these diseases or issues are spending on highly-effective protein shampoo products, as they are formulated to be very mild, and non-irritating products that help to minimize hair and scalp-related diseases.For instance, in April 2020, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association article, a US-based Peer-reviewed journal, on average, 80 million people suffer from hair issues, where around 50 million are men and 30 million are women a year in the United States.

Therefore, the increasing prevalence of hair and scalp-related diseases is expected to boost demand for protein shampoo during the forecast period.

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the protein shampoo market.Major companies operating in the protein shampoo market are focused on developing new product innovations to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in May 2022, Medimix, the flagship brand of AVA Group, an Indian-based company manufacturing protein shampoos launched its total care shampoo in the hair care portfolio. Total care shampoo consists of wheat protein and other nine natural herbs such as tea tree oil, rosemary oil, neem, wild ginger, and others in a unique formula, which will help in minimizing hair loss, acting as anti-dandruff, and conditioning hair.

In October 2019, Shiseido Company, Limited, a Japan-based cosmetics company acquired Drunk Elephant for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Shiseido is focused on expanding its existing product portfolio and enhancing its business presence in high-growth markets across the globe.

Drunk Elephant is a US-based company that produces hair care and skin care products including protein shampoo.

The countries covered in the protein shampoo market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323503/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is the Best Bet on Batteries

    Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall talks about why he owns QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock. This battery technology innovator could hold the key to solid-state batteries. Find out what these groundbreaking batteries could mean for electric vehicles and more in the video.

  • Apple exec departs after TikTok remarks, Disney+ gets new president, Google to sunset Stadia

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down leading business headlines, including leadership changes at Apple and Disney as well as Google winding down its cloud gaming service Stadia.

  • Charles River Labs Is Still Facing a Downward Current

    Charles River Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in a variety of preclinical and clinical laboratory, gene therapy and cell therapy services. The cutting-edge Massachusetts-based company has been upgraded to a fundamental "buy" recommendation by a sell-side firm with a $240 price target. In the daily bar chart of CRL, below, we can see that the shares have been in a steady downtrend the past 12 months.

  • Exxon CEO Warns Biden Administration Against Limiting Fuel Exports

    Exxon is arguing against the push to get energy companies to slow overseas shipments and stash more fuel in storage tanks.

  • Energy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany

    In the weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy major Eni, embarked on a whirlwind of trips to gas suppliers in Africa. The visits included meetings with officials in Algeria in February plus talks in Angola, Egypt and Republic of Congo in March, with Descalzi often accompanied by senior Rome officials, according to company and government releases. State-controlled Eni and Italy were able to leverage existing supply relationships with those nations to secure extra gas to replace a large part of the volumes it received from its top supplier Russia.

  • EU Approves Sweeping Energy-Market Intervention

    European energy ministers approved the main tenets of the plan to counter Moscow’s efforts to deprive the continent of natural gas and hobble its economy, diplomats said.

  • Ford, Rivian, GM: Concern About Outlook for Carmakers Piles Up

    Life for the car manufacturers is becoming tougher as the economic slowdown worsens. Demand for cars is likely to sharply slow as consumers delay buying a new vehicles. "This is in keeping with our macroeconomic board's reduced forecast for 2.5% global GDP growth this year and 2.1% in 2023 ... on the back of substantial inflation, and higher interest rates meant to tame it," Moody's explained.

  • GM is teaming up with a Palo Alto startup to develop longer-range EV batteries

    A local battery startup now has a big-time auto industry partner. General Motors Co. has signed a research-and-development deal with and has invested in OneD Material Inc., the companies announced Thursday. Palo Alto-based OneD has developed a process of increasing battery capacity by adding silicon to their anodes.

  • Maersk to slow pace of ships to save fuel as demand loses steam

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Maersk will begin to slow the pace of its container ships to lower fuel costs after sailing at full speed to keep up with demand during the pandemic, its chief executive said on Thursday. Copenhagen-based Maersk, a barometer for global trade, expects ocean freight volumes to be flat or lower this year, its CEO Soren Skou said in a Reuters Newsmaker interview, pointing to U.S. consumers buying less and confidence dented by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As one of the world's biggest shipping companies, Maersk benefited from soaring freight rates following a surge in consumer demand during the pandemic which led to jams at ports.

  • 4 Integrated US Stocks to Gain as Oil Price Remains High

    From upstream activities to midstream, prospects for companies are rosy now, enhancing the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will make the most of the favorable business scenario.

  • Inside Shell Polymers' vision for an Appalachian hydrogen hub

    Shell wants to expand, and in August announced a nonexclusive partnership with Equinor and United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) to develop a potential hydrogen hub.

  • Restaurants like P.F. Chang’s are looking a lot like Netflix with their new business model

    The restaurant chain is the latest to introduce a subscription model. It isn't the only one.

  • India’s Manufacturing Push Is Working. Apple’s iPhone 14 Is the Newest Prize.

    India’s long-promised initiative to lure more manufacturing is gaining traction in industries from cellphones to auto components to pharmaceutical chemicals.

  • CarMax’s Huge Earnings Miss Points to Trouble Ahead for New-Car Market

    (Bloomberg) -- New-car sales are expected to rise in the just-ending third quarter, but a deteriorating market for used vehicles -- which sent CarMax Inc. shares tumbling Thursday -- suggests trouble ahead for automakers.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Consumer Device Launch, Cloud Conference, Money 20/20?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Toyota CEO Says Moving to All EVs Would Leave Some Customers Behind

    The comments by Akio Toyoda come as Toyota faces pressure to show it isn’t falling behind in the industry’s electric-vehicle race.

  • Mercedes says comprehensive trade deal with EU could make India an export hub

    A comprehensive trade deal between India and the European Union could pave the way for Mercedes-Benz to produce more cars in the South Asian nation, potentially making it an export hub, Mercedes' country head told Reuters on Friday. In June, the EU and India relaunched talks for a free trade agreement with the aim of completing them by the end of 2023. Talks began in 2007, but were frozen in 2013 due to lack of progress on issues including EU demands for greater access to Indian markets for its cars.

  • Lithium Demand From EVs Is Strong. Shortages Will Keep Prices High.

    Battery applications for electric vehicles and grid energy storage are driving much of lithium demand.

  • Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft and Meta Lost $260Bn in 24 Hours

    Concerns over demand for Apple products and services caused an ugly day for Big Tech on Wall Street.

  • Warren Buffett Continues To Add OXY Stock, But Is It A Buy Or A Sell Right Now?

    Warren Buffett owns nearly 20% of Occidental Petroleum after a July buying spree. But is it a good investment?