Protein Supplements Market to Exhibit 9.1% CAGR by 2021 to 2028 | Protein Supplements Industry to Touch USD 25.91 Billion by 2028

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Protein Supplements Market are Glanbia Plc (Kilkenny, Ireland), MusclePharm (California, U.S.), Abbott (Illinois, U.S.), CytoSport, Inc (California, U.S), Quest Nutrition (California, U.S), The Bountiful Company (New York, U.S.), The Himalaya Drug Company (Bengaluru, India), NOW Foods (Illinois, U.S.), RSP Nutrition (Florida, U.S.), BPI Sports LLC. (Florida, U.S.) and others

Pune, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protein supplements market size was valued at USD 11.92 billion in 2020. The market is estimated to rise from USD 14.05 billion in 2021 to USD 25.91 billion by 2028 at a 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Protein Supplements Market, 2021-2028.”

According to the analysis, the palpable trend for ready-to-drink (RTD) products will augur well for leading companies vying to expand their portfolios. Besides, increasing consumption of dried fruit snacks will encourage stakeholders to invest in protein supplement solutions. Meanwhile, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic could have a toll on industry growth.

COVID-19 Impact

Pandemic Triggers Innovations in Protein Supplements

The prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted millennials and the Gen Z population to seek immune-boosting supplements. A notable demand for food & beverages and nutritional supplements boded well for the business outlook. Leading companies are likely to inject funds into innovations to streamline the supply chain across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/protein-supplements-market-106511

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

  • Glanbia Plc (Kilkenny, Ireland)

  • MusclePharm (California, U.S.)

  • Abbott (Illinois, U.S.)

  • CytoSport, Inc (California, U.S)

  • Quest Nutrition (California, U.S)

  • The Bountiful Company (New York, U.S.)

  • The Himalaya Drug Company (Bengaluru, India)

  • NOW Foods (Illinois, U.S.)

  • RSP Nutrition (Florida, U.S.)

  • BPI Sports LLC. (Florida, U.S.)

Report Coverage

The report is prepared through qualitative and quantitative analysis to provide a granular view of the market. The report highlights bottom-up and top-down approaches to give a comprehensive view of product mapping. Further, primary interviews have been conducted with opinion leaders, suppliers, and other stakeholders. Primary data has been collated through emails, telephonic conversations and questionnaires. The secondary sources include press releases, SEC filings and websites.

Segments

Source, Product, Distribution Channel, and Region are Studied

In terms of source, the market is segmented into animal-based, plant-based, and others.

Based on product, the market is segregated into RTD, protein bars, protein powder, and others.

On the basis of distribution channels, the market is fragmented into pharmacies/drug stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online retail, and others.

With respect to region, the market includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/protein-supplements-market-106511

Drivers and Restraints

Exponential Demand for Sports Nutrition to Underpin Industry Growth

With the penetration of proteins, supplements, vitamins, and minerals surging, industry players are likely to bank on sports nutritional products. The protein supplements market growth will witness an upward trajectory against the backdrop of the demand for sports supplements and beverages. The need to boost stamina performance and bolster muscle growth could foster the presence of microencapsulation and nano-encapsulation technologies. Prominently, online channels and pharmacies could witness the penetration of sports nutrition ingredients. As such, heightened awareness regarding the nutritional upsides of the supplements could act as a major catalyst over the next few years.

Meanwhile, fluctuating raw materials prices, including milk and soybean, could be the major bottlenecks for robust growth.

Regional Insights

North America Market to Gain Ground with Rising Fitness Awareness

Stakeholders are poised to infuse funds into the U.S., Canada and Mexico, following the trend for functional food and beverages. The rising footfall of protein bars and shakes could underpin the North America protein supplements market share during the forecast period. Industry players expect millennials to seek healthy snacks amidst rising demand for sports nutrition.

The Asia Pacific industry forecast will be strong due to the burgeoning millennial population across emerging economies such as India. Moreover, developed economies, including Japan have exhibited a profound interest in plant-based and animal-based protein supplements. In doing so, pharmacies and supermarkets are likely to be the major distribution channels.

Key players envisage Europe as a lucrative region in the wake of the trend for functional foods across the U.K., Germany, France, and Italy. Besides, leading companies, including Ultimate Nutrition, Inc. and Glanbia plc could boost the regional growth in the ensuing period.

Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders to Focus on Product Rollouts to Expand Penetration

Leading companies are poised to emphasize product launches, mergers & acquisitions, geographical expansion, and R&D activities during the assessment period. Leading companies are expected to invest in technological advancements to gain ground.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/protein-supplements-market-106511

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

  • Global Protein Supplements Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Source

        • Plant-Based

        • Animal-Based

        • Others

      • By Product

        • Protein Powder

        • RTD

        • Protein Bars

        • Others

      • By Distribution Channel

        • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

        • Pharmacies

        • Online Retail

        • Others

      • By Region

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/protein-supplements-market-106511

Key Industry Developments

  • August 2021: Glanbia Nutritionals rolled out keto powder ingredient that combines medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil and whey protein.

  • March 2019: Quest Nutrition inked distribution deals with Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale to offer products in convenience stores, specialty supplement stores, and conventional grocery stores.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Herbal Food Supplements Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ingredient (Turmeric, Wheat/Barley Grass, Flax seed/oil, Aloe, Others), By Form (Capsules & Tablets, Oils, Powder and Granules, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Specialty Stores, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Soy Protein, Pea Protein, and Wheat Protein), Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


