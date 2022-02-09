U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

PROTEIN SUPPLEMENTS MARKET SIZE WORTH USD 34.67 BILLION BY 2028 | CAGR 8.5%: ZION MARKET RESEARCH

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per study of Zion Market Research study, Protein Supplements industry accrued revenue of about US$ 18.97 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to garner earnings of approximately US$ 34.67 billion by 2028. Moreover, Protein Supplements market is prognosis to record CAGR of nearly 8.5% in 2021-2028.

Zion Market Research Logo
Zion Market Research Logo

Furthermore, growth of protein supplements market over forecast timespan is subject to surging health awareness among youth as well as aging population. Increase in fitness centers and gyms with rise in sports events and physical activities will steer market trends. In addition to this, escalating demand for protein supplements owing to need for fulfilling routine nutritional requirements will propel expansion of protein supplements industry over ensuing years. Rise in customer preference for food supplements along with surge in purchasing power of consumers will steer market size over anticipated timeline. Nonetheless, fluctuating raw material costs of milk and soybean owing to oscillations in demand-supply curve can hinder market expansion over projected timespan.

Get Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/protein-supplements-market

Key players profiled in study and favorably influencing market growth include Amway Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), ABH Pharma Inc., Glanbia Group, Abbott Laboratories, Vitaco Health Limited, GNC Holdings, Inc., Herbalife International of America, Inc., Makers Nutrition, and Suppleform.

Animal-Based Source Segment To Make Huge Contributions Towards Total Market Share By 2028:

Growth of segment over forecast timespan is subject to rise in demand for animal-based products such as whey, beef, casein, chicken, and eggs owing to growing popularity of proteins. In addition to this, animal-based proteins are considered to be complete proteins as they comprise of large number of amino acids.

Get More Insight before Buying@ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/protein-supplements-market

Plant-Based Source Segment to Register Fastest CAGR Over 2021-2028:

Highest Gains made by plant-based source segment over assessment period is due to massive demand for soy and wheat as they are key protein sources as well as contain essential amino acids. Moreover, large proportion of population across globe is turning vegan & vegetarian and this is likely to further add towards segmental growth. Apparently, wheat and soy contain glutamine, BCAA, and arginine that facilitate quick muscle recovery & aids in rapid absorption of proteins in human body, thereby driving segmental growth.

Request Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3278?covid19=true

Ready To Drink Segment to Record Highest CAGR Of 8.9% Over 2021-2028:

Expansion of ready to drink segment over projected timeline is owing to ability of ready to drink protein supplements providing direct proteins to human body. Additionally, the ready to drink products offer high protein dose and can be consumed before or after workouts. These products are easily absorbed in body and facilitate quick muscle recovery & aid strong muscle growth.

Press Release for Protein Supplements Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/protein-supplements-market

North America to Contribute Humungously Towards Global Market Revenue By 2028:

Expansion of regional market over anticipated timeline is due to rise in consumer awareness about health & fitness in countries such as Canada and the U.S. Apart from this, rise in number of persons in sub-continent following healthy lifestyle will contribute substantially towards regional market revenue over forecasting timeframe. With surge in demand for nutritive food in sub-continent, the expansion of protein supplements market in North America is likely to gain momentum over forecasting years.

Browse the full "Protein Supplements Market- By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Stores, And Drug Stores), By Product (Ready To Drink And Ready To Eat), By Source (ANIMAL And Plant), And By Raw Material (Casein Protein Supplements, Whey Protein Supplements, Egg Protein Supplements, MPC Protein Supplements, And Soy Protein Supplements): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2021–2028." Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/protein-supplements-market

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2021 - 2028

Growth Momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5%

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

The global Protein Supplements Market is segmented as follows:

Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

  • Online Stores

  • Drug Stores

By Product

  • Ready To Drink

  • Ready To Eat

By Source

  • Animal

  • Plant

By Raw Material

  • Casein Protein Supplements

  • Whey Protein Supplements

  • Egg Protein Supplements

  • MPC Protein Supplements

  • Soy Protein Supplements

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/protein-supplements-market

Browse all other Food & Beverage Research Reports - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/category/food-beverage

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United State
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protein-supplements-market-size-worth-usd-34-67-billion-by-2028--cagr-8-5-zion-market-research-301478482.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research

