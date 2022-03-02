Protenus Stresses Importance of Preventative Healthcare Compliance Monitoring

Image

Demonstrates the value of AI-powered healthcare compliance monitoring and proactive risk reduction strategy at three industry tradeshows

BALTIMORE, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As healthcare organizations struggle to get a handle on ever-growing patient privacy violations and drug diversion incidents while facing a critical shortage in their workforces, it's more important than ever to create a proactive, AI-powered risk reduction strategy, according to Nick Culbertson, CEO and Co-founder of Protenus, the nation's leading healthcare compliance analytics firm. Culbertson, a featured speaker at HCCA's 26th Annual Compliance Institute Conference in Phoenix, March 28-31, 2022, will be presenting "Why Health Systems Should Treat Compliance Like Preventative Care". Joining him is Taylor Hays, Director of Compliance Monitoring at the University of Miami Health System, to provide a customer perspective on the benefits of AI. Hays says, "Because AI helps us audit up to 100% of system accesses and allows for proactive identification of incidents, we're able to do much more than humanly possible to protect our patients, workforce, organization, and greater community from risk."

Protenus will also be presenting at HIMSS 2022 in Orlando, March 14-18, 2022, during Lightning Sessions on "Building a Proactive AI-Driven Risk Reduction Strategy", Wednesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 17. The speakers will explore how organizations can utilize AI to switch risk reduction strategies from reactive and manual to proactive and streamlined to better protect not only themselves but ultimately instill trust with patients they serve. Protenus will be exhibiting at booth #6858 during the event as well.

ViVE 2022 is an inaugural digital health information technology event debuting in Miami Beach March 6-9, 2022. ViVE merges the leadership of CHIME and the digital marketplace of HLTH to create a technology event focused on the business of healthcare systems. Protenus is excited to join industry innovators on the exhibition floor at booth #921 to show how AI is used to solve healthcare's biggest compliance challenges.

Protenus, the nation's leading healthcare compliance analytics company, was recently named one of 2021 CBInsights Digital Health 150. Founded in 2014, the company helps health systems ensure health data is safe and being used appropriately. Protenus' patient privacy monitoring and drug diversion solutions work to protect the privacy and safety of patients, as well as healthcare organizations' reputations.

Protenus harnesses the power of AI to provide healthcare organizations with scalable risk-reduction solutions that drive the safest patient outcomes while protecting the reputation of the organizations. We are committed to innovation, determined to reduce risk, and focused on supporting our community of employees, customers, and ultimately, patients. Empowering healthcare to eliminate risk is at the heart of all we do. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

