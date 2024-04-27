Proteome Sciences Full Year 2023 Earnings: UK£0.008 loss per share (vs UK£0.004 profit in FY 2022)

Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£5.03m (down 35% from FY 2022).

Net loss: UK£2.44m (down by 284% from UK£1.33m profit in FY 2022).

UK£0.008 loss per share (down from UK£0.004 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the United States segment contributing a total revenue of UK£3.84m (76% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth UK£3.38m amounted to 67% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to UK£2.78m (68% of total expenses). Explore how PRM's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Proteome Sciences shares are up 26% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Proteome Sciences (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.