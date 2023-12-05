Proteomics International Laboratories' (ASX:PIQ) investors will be pleased with their impressive 120% return over the last five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Proteomics International Laboratories Limited (ASX:PIQ) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 120% in five years. It's down 2.2% in the last seven days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Proteomics International Laboratories wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Proteomics International Laboratories can boast revenue growth at a rate of 7.6% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. We'd argue this growth has been reflected in the share price which has climbed at a rate of 17% per year over in that time. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at the growth trend. When a growth trend accelerates, be it in revenue or earnings, it can indicate an inflection point for the business, which is can often be an opportunity for investors.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Proteomics International Laboratories shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.9% over the last year. However, that falls short of the 17% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Proteomics International Laboratories better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Proteomics International Laboratories (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

