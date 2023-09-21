Proteomics International Laboratories Limited's (ASX:PIQ) Shift From Loss To Profit

Proteomics International Laboratories Limited (ASX:PIQ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Proteomics International Laboratories Limited operates as a medical technology company with a focus on the area of proteomics. The AU$110m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$6.2m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Proteomics International Laboratories' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Proteomics International Laboratories is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Life Sciences analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$2.7m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 89% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Proteomics International Laboratories' upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically life science companies, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Proteomics International Laboratories currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning life science company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

