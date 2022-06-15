ProteoNic Announces Licensing of its 2G UNic™ Technology Platform for Production of Biologics to GenScript ProBio

LEIDEN, Netherlands, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProteoNic BV, a leading provider of premium vector technology and services for efficient production of biologics, today announced licensing of its premium 2G UNic™ technology for boosting therapeutic protein production to GenScript ProBio, a global contract development and manufacturing organization.

Under the agreement, GenScript ProBio gains access to ProteoNic technology for the development of high-yielding cell lines for its clients. As a result, GenScript ProBio clients will profit from significantly reduced cost of goods for their products as well as increased product development efficiency and capacity. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

ProteoNic's premium protein expression technology 2G UNic™ improves production levels across a range of mammalian host cells, selection systems and protein targets. This is achieved via the combined effect of novel genetic elements, which together exert a positive effect on recombinant protein production levels. The technology increases production levels of complex proteins which are difficult to produce, including bi-specifics and fusion proteins as well as levels of products already in the multiple g/L range. Additionally, 2G UNic™ can be used to boost the performance of other expression enhancing technologies.

Frank Pieper, CEO of ProteoNic commented: "We are pleased that we can contribute to achieving the best results for GenScript ProBio and its clients. In this arrangement, GenScript ProBio will play an active role in the global distribution of our premium technology to product developers."

Dr. Brian Min, CEO of GenScript ProBio commented: "GenScript ProBio has continuously developed and optimized cell line technology to improve the titer of challenging molecules. This agreement illustrates GenScript ProBio's commitment to offering our customers effective and cutting-edge tools in cell line development of biologics, lower R&D costs and building a healthier future."

About ProteoNic BV

ProteoNic is a privately held company with offices in Leiden, the Netherlands and in the Boston area, USA. The company offers technology and services for the generation of cell lines with greatly improved biologics production characteristics, including production levels and stability. The company commercializes its proprietary 2G UNic™ technology through licensing and partnership arrangements. For more information, see www.proteonic.nl.

About GenScript ProBio

GenScript ProBio is the subsidiary of GenScript Biotech Corporation, proactively providing end-to-end CDMO service from drug discovery to commercialization with proactive strategies, professional solutions and efficient processes in cell and gene therapy (CGT), vaccine, biologics discovery and antibody protein drug to accelerate drug development for customers.

Toward the mission of 'Innovation through Collaboration', GenScript ProBio is committed to helping customers shorten the timeline for the development of biological drugs from discovery to commercialization, significantly lowering R&D costs and building a healthier future.

For more information, see www.genscriptprobio.com.

