ProteoNic announces licensing of its premium 2G UNic™ Technology Platform for Production of Biologics to FyoniBio

LEIDEN, Netherlands and BERLIN, Germany, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProteoNic BV, a leading provider of premium vector technology and services for efficient production of biologics, and FyoniBio GmbH, a contract development organization for biopharmaceuticals, today announced they have entered into a technology licensing agreement.

ProteoNic_Logo

Under the agreement, FyoniBio gains worldwide, non-exclusive commercial rights for application of ProteoNic technology in its proprietary CHOnamite® platform. As a result, FyoniBio's clients will profit from extended options for cell line development and significantly reduced cost of goods for their products.

Financial terms of the agreement include milestone payments to ProteoNic on a per product basis.

ProteoNic's premium protein expression technology 2G UNic™ improves production levels across a range of mammalian cell types, selection systems and product classes. This is achieved by the combined effect of novel genetic elements which together boost recombinant protein production on various levels. The technology increases production levels of complex proteins which are difficult to produce, including bi-specifics and fusion proteins as well as levels of products already in the multiple g/L range. Additionally, 2G UNic™ can be used to boost the performance of other expression enhancing technologies.

Frank Pieper, CEO of ProteoNic commented: "We are pleased that we can contribute to achieving the best results for FyoniBio and its customers. In this arrangement, FyoniBio will play an active role in the distribution of our premium technology to product developers."

Lars Stöckl, Managing Director of FyoniBio added: "We believe in providing the most efficient processes and best solutions to our customers. By offering ProteoNic's 2G UNic™ technology in combination with our own highly efficient cell line platforms, our clients have multiple options to achieve the best possible outcome".

About ProteoNic

ProteoNic is a privately held company with offices in Leiden, the Netherlands and in the Boston area, USA. The company offers technology and services for the generation of cell lines with greatly improved biologics production characteristics, including production levels and stability. The company commercializes its proprietary 2G UNic™ technology through licensing and partnership arrangements. For more information, see www.proteonic.nl.

Story continues

About FyoniBio

FyoniBio is a contract development and clinical lab company, with 20 years of experience in developing biopharmaceuticals for customers. FyoniBio is ISO9001 certified and operates in part under GCLP. Comprehensive one-stop shop services, from clone development to RCB for CHO and GEX cell lines including process development ready to transfer to the GMP facility of customers choice are offered besides cutting-edge know-how in glycobiology incl. MS based glycan and protein analysis, bioassay development and excellent know-how in clinical PK, biomarker and immunogenicity analysis. FyoniBio is part of the Canton Biologics group, a private-funded science-driven enterprise located in the Canton greater Bay area, China.

For more information, visit www.fyonibio.com.

For more information please contact:

ProteoNic

Mark Posno, PhD

Vice President Business Development

T: +16174808016

E: posno@proteonic.nl

FyoniBio

Ulrike Scheffler, PhD

Senior Director Business Development

T: +493094892500

E: ulrike.scheffler@fyonibio.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1804728/ProteoNic_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proteonic-announces-licensing-of-its-premium-2g-unic-technology-platform-for-production-of-biologics-to-fyonibio-301580346.html

SOURCE ProteoNic