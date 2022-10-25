U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,795.25
    -14.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,374.00
    -171.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,470.50
    -8.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,748.00
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.67
    -0.91 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.00
    -6.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.36 (-1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9864
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.82
    +0.13 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1325
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8590
    -0.1610 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,294.99
    -98.35 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.18
    -0.17 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,956.91
    -57.08 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Proteros and Adrestia initiate multi-target partnership to discover first-in-class drugs for intractable genetic diseases

Proteros biostructures GmbH
·3 min read
Proteros biostructures GmbH
Proteros biostructures GmbH

  • Proteros selected by Adrestia for its cutting-edge structure-based drug discovery engine

  • Proteros to support Adrestia in the discovery of first-in-class drugs for intractable genetic diseases

  • Signals new phase for Adrestia’s portfolio of validated synthetic rescue targets moving into drug discovery for genetically defined neurologic and cardiomyopathic diseases

MARTINSRIED, Germany and Munich, Germany, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proteros biostructures GmbH (“Proteros”) today announced that it has initiated a multi-target drug discovery partnership with Adrestia Therapeutics (Cambridge, UK), a leader in synthetic rescue therapies for genetic diseases. Proteros will provide access to its entire customizable platform of technologies for early drug discovery guided by the company’s experienced discovery teams.

The partnership brings together Proteros’ discovery capabilities which are tailored to unlock even the most technically challenging drug targets with Adrestia’s expertise in target biology with a novel synthetic rescue drug development platform. The partners will jointly discover lead compounds with the goal of further developing them into first-in-class drugs for intractable genetic diseases. The partnership is already providing Adrestia with world-first protein crystal structures and is using both the Swiss Light Source (Villigen, Switzerland) and the Diamond Light Source, the UK's synchrotron facility, to enable rapid drug design.

“Adrestia’s carefully validated targets, discovered through their unique platform, and their broad potential in disease applications are an inspiration to Proteros. We are delighted to support Adrestia in their accelerated drug discovery endeavors for a variety of complex targets to treat genetic diseases,” said Dr. Debora Konz Makino, Proteros’ VP Business Unit Discovery Solutions.

“Given our high conviction in our novel targets, we are applying parallel drug discovery strategies to maximize probability of success and accelerate timelines to IND. I’m thrilled to be working with Proteros,” said Dr. Tom Heightman, Adrestia’s Chief Research and Development Officer.

About Proteros biostructures GmbH

Proteros is a privately-held company with expertise in structure-based drug discovery powered by a cutting-edge discovery engine tailored to unlock even the most technically challenging disease-relevant targets. The company provides small molecule drug discovery services and its comprehensive enabling technology platforms, coupled with roots to Nobel Prize winning science and the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry, have enabled prominent contributions to several lead optimization programs and clinical-stage compounds.

Proteros’ scientific rigor can accelerate overall research timelines for clients by solving the “High-hanging-fruits” of the early drug discovery and development stages and the company is consistently seen as the go-to partner for Hit to Lead Optimisation services. Proteros supports many of the world’s top 20 largest pharmaceutical companies and more than 200 pharmaceutical and biotech partners in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

For more information please visit www.proteros.com.

About Adrestia

Adrestia is a leader in synthetic rescue therapies for genetic diseases. As many directly causative mutations are not druggable, synthetic rescue embraces the much broader target set represented by functionally connected genes, to correct the effects of the causative mutations and ‘rescue’ health. Adrestia is creating a synthetic rescue ‘Atlas’ of the human genome and advancing a portfolio of first-in-class therapies, initially for neurologic, neuromuscular and cardiomyopathic diseases. Adrestia’s platform and in-house programs are complemented by a target discovery alliance with GSK and a Huntington’s disease collaboration with noted researchers including Dr Sarah Tabrizi at University College London.

Adrestia was co-founded by Professor Steve Jackson and the deep technology investment fund Ahren Innovation Capital, which co-led Adrestia’s Series A financing along with GSK. Jackson co-originated the first synthetic lethality drug, olaparib, which was the first drug approved to treat cancers caused by inherited mutations. For further information, visit: www.adrestia.com.

Contact Information

For Proteros
Dr. Debora Konz Makino
VP Business Unit Discovery Solutions
Phone: +49 89 700761-0
Email: info@proteros.com

Media Contacts
Shaun Brown
Executive Director
MC Services AG
Phone: +44 7867 515 918
Email: shaun.brown@mc-services.eu


For Adrestia
Investors
Robert Johnson
investors@adrestia.com

Media
Tom Donovan
tom@lyrebird.bio
+1 857 559 3397


Recommended Stories

  • Tricida Collapses 94%, Vaxcyte Soars as Drug Trials Diverge

    (Bloomberg) -- The make-or-break nature of biotech trading was on full display Monday as a pair of stocks charged in opposite directions following key clinical trial data.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersAdidas to End Kanye West Partnership After ControversiesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskTricida

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Have at Least 60% Upside Potential

    A Wall Street Journal article helped propel stocks forward on Friday after the piece implied the rate-setters at the Fed might put the brakes on heavy rate rises from December onwards. On account of the surge, all three major indexes put in the best weekly performance since June with the Nasdaq’s 5.2% gain leading the charge followed by the respective 4.9% and 4.7% upticks of the Dow and the S&P 500. Investors will naturally be hoping the market’s latest move upwards has staying power as each pr

  • Failed trial sends Peninsula kidney drug company's stock tumbling 94%

    The company had hoped to translate positive late-stage study results into more money, which has dwindled since the FDA forced it to revamp its study two years ago.

  • Biosimilars Are Revolutionizing Healthcare: Is This Industry Leader a Buy?

    A recent poll on prescription drug prices found that 83% of Americans view prescription drug prices as too expensive. In recent years, U.S. lawmakers and regulatory agencies have worked together to begin tackling the concerns of Americans about the cost of prescription drugs. When President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law in 2010, this opened up an avenue for the first biosimilar drug to ultimately be approved and launched in 2015.

  • 10 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%, the global pharmaceuticals industry is projected to expand to $1587.1 billion in 2022 from […]

  • Bill Gates' Big Vaccine Bet Might Beat Pfizer

    A vaccine candidate from Vaxcyte appears to offer better protection against bacterial infections than the Prevnar franchise from Pfizer.

  • Researchers Find Possible Replacement for Rare Earth in Magnets

    (Bloomberg) -- Scientists may have discovered a method for making magnets used in wind turbines and electric cars without the rare-earth metals that are almost exclusively produced in China.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsAdidas Ends Ye Partnership After String of ControversiesChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over

  • Ukraine hospital's staff fight dark memories of occupation

    The doctors are preparing for cold days in the basement. At least they can expect the generator to have a steady supply of fuel, even if it's no match for the winter air that will blow in through the glassless windows and collapsed walls of a hilltop hospital in northeast Ukraine. This hospital was the only medical facility to stay open when Russian troops overran Izium in early March, not long after the invasion of Ukraine.

  • 4 Stocks Navigating Through Hospital Industry Headwinds (Revised)

    Increasing expenses amid inflation is shrinking margins for the Zacks Medical-Hospital industry players. However, HCA Healthcare (HCA), Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), Universal Health (UHS) and Tenet Healthcare (THC) are poised to win big with recovering patient volumes.

  • Dove, other Unilever dry shampoos recalled over cancer risk

    Dove, Suave and Bed Head are among the aerosol dry shampoos recalled after they were found to contain benzene, which can cause cancer.

  • Three things investors will be looking for in Biogen's Q3 earnings

    The drugmaker will again face analysts on Tuesday amid cautious hope for its neurodegenerative disease drugs and an ongoing CEO search. Here's what to watch for.

  • Here’s why you shouldn’t ignore Medicare open enrollment

    Until December 7, you can sign up, switch, or drop a plan, with the new coverage beginning January 1.

  • Biotech Co-Founder, Facing Murder-for-Hire Charges, Accused of Fabricating Data

    Enochian BioSciences has sued Serhat Gumrukcu for contractual fraud, alleging that it paid him and his husband $25 million based on scientific data that Mr. Gumrukcu altered and fabricated.

  • The six calorie health myths making you fat

    Do you count your calories? In April, new legislation came into force requiring all large restaurants in England to confess to the calorific content of each of their dishes, publishing the number on the menu. Not everyone agreed with this directive, but the UK has an obesity crisis – surely calorie counts are key to combating it?

  • L'Oreal's hair straighteners caused woman's cancer, lawsuit claims

    L'Oreal SA has been sued by a Missouri woman who alleges she developed uterine cancer as a result of using the French cosmetic company's hair-straightening products. The lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court in Chicago, came days after a study from the U.S. National Institute of Environmental Health Safety (NIEHS) finding that hair-straightening products may significantly increase the risk of uterine cancer among frequent users. The plaintiff, Jennifer Mitchell, said she was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2018, after using L'Oreal's products since about 2000, when she was 10.

  • Indian rocket launches 36 OneWeb satellites

    The London satellite internet firm, part owned by the UK government, resumes its network roll-out.

  • The most common COVID symptoms have changed, study says. Here’s what they are

    “Symptoms as recorded previously are changing with the evolving variants of the virus.”

  • Prepare for this largely unforeseen inflation impact next year, analysts warn

    When it comes to healthcare spending, 'consumers can only really choose between paying up or walking away,' one analyst told MarketWatch.

  • After Fallout With Russia, SpaceX Rival Launches 36 Satellites Aboard India's Big Rocket

    British company OneWeb has resumed its plans of building an internet constellation in low Earth orbit despite suffering a frustrating setback earlier this year.

  • Former Navy captain and astronaut Scott Kelly joins new UFO study

    A group of 16 researchers, including retired U.S. Navy captain and astronaut Scott Kelly, will spend the next nine months on a NASA team studying UFOs.