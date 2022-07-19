U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

Proterra Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Proterra Inc.
Proterra Inc.
Proterra Inc.

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (Nasdaq: PTRA) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

A conference call will be held at 2:00pm Pacific Daylight Time on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 to review financial results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Proterra’s Investor Relations website at ir.proterra.com.

About Proterra
Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com

CONTACT: Investor Contact Proterra Investor Relations IR@proterra.com Media Contact Proterra Corporate Communications PR@proterra.com


