Protest Putin Announces Launch of Anti-Putin Merchandise With a Purpose

AUSTIN, Texas, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protest Putin announces the newly available anti-Putin merchandise found on its website ProtestPutin.com.

This pro-Ukrainian-themed website aims to make a difference with its products. Considering the millions of displaced Ukrainians in 2022 and the unfathomable amounts of damage to their home country, rebuilding will certainly require the collective effort of both nation-state governments and ordinary people alike.

Protest Putin has been created to help fill this gap in the form of products marked with sympathetic and/or lightly humorous design work. *Twenty-five percent (25%) of all sales profit will be gifted directly to the Ukrainian government each month.

Inspiration Behind the Project

The goal of Protest Putin is to contribute to both the people and country of Ukraine by attracting customers with its pro-Ukrainian merchandise.

"What we are seeing in Ukraine today is incredibly horrific and heartbreaking and many people are looking for ways to help. You can see this by observing people around the globe joining together and doing things such as text messaging Russian civilians with instructions on how to access VPNs (virtual private networks) or renting Ukrainian Airbnbs without actually intending to occupy them," said Michael Owen, founder of Protest Putin.

Protest Putin aims to work with the like-minded community to generate a meaningful amount of financial support for Ukraine. At the same time, customers will obtain a valuable product that can be used to inspire others. To further contribute to the cause, Protest Putin has hired a Ukrainian illustrator as of April 2022 in an effort to continually strive towards the desired goal. The intention is to continue attracting Ukrainian artists for future design work, thus helping on an individual level.

"I submitted the design work inquiry via Upwork and was surprised by the number of Ukrainian illustrators who were interested in supporting the cause," Owen said.

Products

From hoodies to vinyl stickers, there are items to fit every budget. Designs are continually getting developed and should be released slowly over time.

Direct donations are also encouraged if customers do not wish to purchase merchandise. By donating directly to the Ukrainian government, one is not entitled to a tax exemption because it is not a U.S.-based charity.

