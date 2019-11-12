Police Fire Blue Dye Amid University Clashes: Hong Kong Update

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong protesters called for disruption to the city’s busy commuter trains Wednesday, as clashes continued late into Tuesday evening. Blue dye and tear gas were used at Chinese University.

The chaos follows a flare-up in violence after Hong Kong last week saw its first fatality linked to the protests that began in June against a bill that would’ve allowed extraditions to mainland China. While the proposal has since been withdrawn, demonstrators have widened their demands to include an independent inquiry into police violence and the ability to nominate and elect their own leaders -- both of which Beijing has rejected.

An intense day of clashes on Monday led to about 260 arrests and left nearly 100 people injured, including two critically. One man was shot by a police officer on Monday during the morning commute, while another was set on fire by protesters. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said last night the protesters wouldn’t achieve their goals through violence.

Key developments:

Protesters call for more disruptions to the city’s transport system on Wednesday morning.Tear gas was fired again in the heart of Hong Kong’s business and financial district as riot police confronted protesters who gathered in Central for a second day.Some subway stations were closed and schools and universities shut their doors as protests sprung up around the city. Clouds of tear gas could be seen billowing from the campus of the Chinese University of Hong Kong.The 21-year-old student protester who was shot and critically injured by police on Monday was formally arrested.Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has given two press conferences in fewer than 24 hours in which she has urged an end to the disruptions and intimated that protesters will not achieve their goals through violence.District elections are still scheduled to take place on Nov. 24 in what would be the first major democratic exercise held in the city since protests began.

Here’s the latest:

Police Fire Blue Dye at Students (10:29 p.m.)

Police fired streams of blue dye at students congregated in the area of a bridge at Chinese University of Hong Kong, after hours of confrontations, including multiple rounds of tear gas. Students set up barricades to stop riot police from charging. A number of students were injured, including one who was suspected to have been knocked unconscious after a head injury, according to Radio Television Hong Kong.

Disruptions planned for Wednesday (8:09 p.m.)

Protesters called for disruptions to MTR train services starting at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, as the city’s busy rush hour kicks off, with people planning to board trains until at least 10:30 a.m.

The calls came as clashes again escalated on the Chinese University of Hong Kong campus, with police firing tear gas and protesters and students throwing petrol bombs.

Stocks eke out gains (5:33 p.m.)

Hong Kong stocks rose following Monday’s $118 billion slide, despite continued unrest in the financial district. The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5% after falling 2.6% on Monday. Citic Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. led gains. Local developers and landlords slipped after starting the session higher. The Hong Kong dollar was little changed. Monday’s tumble came after a rally in the city’s shares that had added $530 billion amid a liquidity-fueled surge in global equities.

Lam’s popularity rating drops (5:11 p.m.)

City leader Lam saw her popularity rating fall to just 19.5 out of 100 points, a record low across all previous Chief Executives, according to the latest survey released by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Program. That rating was down from 20.2 in a similar survey from late October, as her popularity continues to slide over months of protest.

The percentage of respondents expressing confidence in Lam was unchanged, at 11%, among the 1,016 respondents polled between Nov. 1 and 8.

Police detail use of force (4:37 p.m.)

During the chaotic confrontations on Monday, police said they fired 255 tear gas canisters, 204 rubber bullets, 45 bean bag rounds and 96 sponge grenades.

Police seek help to identify man (4:25 p.m.)

Police are seeking help from the public to identify the person involved in the shocking incident on Monday in which a man was splashed with flammable liquid and set on fire, saying it amounted to attempted murder, Hong Kong senior superintendent Kong Wing-cheung told reporters. The attack happened after the man argued with protesters in a video that quickly went viral. “Over the past two days, our society has been pushed to the brink of a total breakdown,” Kong said.

