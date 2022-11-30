U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,026.23
    +68.60 (+1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,161.62
    +309.09 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,297.59
    +313.81 (+2.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.61
    +33.05 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.53
    +2.33 (+2.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.40
    +13.70 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.82 (+3.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0401
    +0.0067 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7140
    -0.0340 (-0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2043
    +0.0093 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0970
    -0.5370 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,039.82
    +606.44 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.99
    +4.29 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Proteus Selected as Alternative Investment Platform by Capita Financial Network

·2 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteus, LLC announced Capita Financial Network LLC has selected Proteus as its preferred alternative investment platform. Capita will leverage Proteus' leading technology platform and related infrastructure to seamlessly offer alternative investments to their Accredited Investor and Qualified Purchaser clients.

(PRNewsfoto/Proteus, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Proteus, LLC)

As part of the partnership, Proteus and its research partner, Callan, will make private alternative investment products available to Capita's clients. Additionally, Capita and its clients will have access to managed Pools or asset class-centric strategies; and Models or risk-based alternative asset portfolios that are designed and managed by Proteus.

"Capita is committed to providing our clients with a high-end wealth management experience and it has become important to include alternatives to our offering," said Zacc Call, President and Managing Director at Capita. "It is Proteus' innovative solution and dedication to quality that resonated and aligned so well with our firm."

"The Capita team puts their relationships with their clients first and their selection of Proteus as a service partner demonstrates the quality of the platform Proteus has put together. We look forward to growing with them and are pleased to provide additional investment opportunities to their clients," said Eric Knauss, President and Chief Investment Officer at Proteus.

Proteus offers a variety of solutions to clients ranging from access to individual managers, managed strategies, alternative asset models, and custom solutions for asset managers.

About Capita

Capita Financial Network is a SEC registered investment advisory firm located in Sandy, Utah. Capita is a group of financial planning experts who work together to help clients design a retirement plan that is comprehensive, coherent, and tailored exactly to their needs.

About Proteus

Proteus is an alternative investment platform. The platform provides access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, including private funds, alternative investment model portfolios and sub-asset class pools which invest across the alternative investment strategy spectrum. Wealth advisors use the platform to research alternative investment managers and investments, review due diligence materials and construct custom portfolios, thereby eliminating significant hurdles and inefficiencies that have plagued alternative investors for decades. Proteus, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the SEC.

Capita, Proteus, and Callan are unaffiliated companies, no compensation was shared for endorsements herein.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proteus-selected-as-alternative-investment-platform-by-capita-financial-network-301690627.html

SOURCE Proteus, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Why XPeng, Li Auto, and Nio Stocks All Soared Today

    Rushing to buy Chinese electric car stocks after an earnings miss, are investors making a big mistake?

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Why Alibaba, Baidu, and Other Chinese Stocks Rallied on Wednesday

    While there was some company-specific news, it appears the broader economic and regulatory developments ultimately drove the stocks higher. Today marked the second day of gains after Chinese officials responded to widespread demonstrations in China to protest lockdowns resulting from the government's zero-COVID policy. In a press conference on Tuesday, government health authorities announced steps to increase the vaccination rate among China's elderly population.

  • Why Knot Offshore Partners Stock Is Plunging Today

    Units of Knot Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) had sunk by more than 18% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the master limited partnership (MLP) was an oversupply of shuttle tankers in the North Sea. Knot Offshore Partners issued its third-quarter report, and CEO Gary Chapman said in the accompanying release that its financial results, liquidity, and distributable cash flow "reflect our heavy scheduled drydocking program."

  • CrowdStrike stock plunges on weaker outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for CrowdStrike.

  • Why Horizon Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) were skyrocketing 27.2% higher as of 10:48 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after the company announced Thursday evening that it's in discussions with Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen, and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) about potentially being acquired. There were two words in Horizon's press release that investors should note: "highly preliminary."

  • Will SoFi Hit $10 in 2023?

    It has been a difficult year for SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders, with shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company down a whopping 70% so far this year. Like most tech and fintech stocks, the company has struggled in the face of rising interest rates, volatile market conditions, and a bleak economic outlook including the potential for a recession sometime in 2023 or 2024. The company has also taken several big steps, including completing its purchase of Golden Pacific Bancorp and its accompanying bank charter at the very start of this year.

  • China EV maker Xpeng expects Q4 deliveries to decline by 50%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Xpeng following the companies quarterly earnings.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Why Rivian Shares Jumped Today

    Rivian's CEO has investors seemingly content with its current status, and looking forward to its upcoming R2 vehicle platform.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Roku, and Shopify Stocks All Rallied on Wednesday

    While the data has checked many of the boxes that suggest the U.S. is in the midst of a recession, other metrics contradict that conclusion, leaving investors uncertain about where we stand. A key economic indicator released on Wednesday provided a bit of clarity, suggesting things are actually better than some had feared. With that as a backdrop, semiconductor specialist Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) climbed 1.8%, streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped 2.7%, and e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rallied 3.3% as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Top 5 Heavily Shorted Internet Stocks Set to Rebound in 2023

    We have narrowed our search to five Internet-based stocks. These are: ABNB, DDOG, CDAY, U and NET.

  • Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we’ll dive into the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. For the Oracle of Omaha’s top stock picks, check out the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) are some of the gigantic stock positions owned by […]

  • Eleven Stocks Turned $10,000 To $261,421 In 11 Months

    Most S&P 500 investors got a little gain this month. But investors willing to look off the beaten path found huge gains.

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, says this analyst, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • Workday Q3 earnings beat boosts stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Workday following third-quarter earnings.

  • Nasdaq 100 Jumps 3% in Powell-Driven Stock Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied after Jerome Powell signaled a likely slowdown in the pace of tightening as early as December, while indicating more hikes will be needed to curb inflation.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThe S&P 500 erased losses and head

  • 14 Safe Stocks to Buy For Beginner Investors

    In this article, we discuss the 14 safe stocks to buy for beginner investors. If you want to read about some more safe stocks, go directly to 5 Safe Stocks to Buy For Beginner Investors. The collapse of the cryptocurrency market in the past few months has highlighted the perils of investing in speculative assets, […]