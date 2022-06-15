U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,768.25
    +31.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,565.00
    +190.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,433.25
    +119.00 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,721.90
    +13.60 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.35
    -0.58 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    +19.90 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    +0.66 (+3.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0412
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3770
    -0.1060 (-3.04%)
     

  • Vix

    32.17
    -1.85 (-5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2062
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7490
    -0.7310 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,406.35
    -1,081.15 (-4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.36
    -14.89 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,286.63
    +99.17 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

PROTEUS™ and Vionic Shoes Partner to Host Santa Monica Beach Clean Up

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CAL

The inaugural beachfront initiative aims to encourage consumers and brands to commit to a more sustainable future

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PROTEUS™, the world's most advanced underwater research station, and Vionic Shoes announce the first of their beach cleanup initiatives to foster global awareness of the ocean and climate change through local communities as Vionic launches the Proteus collection of sustainable footwear. Despite being the primary catalyst for improving the health of humanity, the surface of the ocean alone is polluted with almost 600 million pounds of plastic from beaches and other areas. Creating a more sustainable future starts on the local level and beach cleanup efforts are crucial first steps in creating a better future for the Earth.

Proteus Ocean Group Ltd. founder and executive board member, and grandson of acclaimed explorer Jacques Cousteau, Fabien Cousteau, will be in attendance to support the companies' missions to educate and activate the public. The event will also feature an educational session led by Fabien Cousteau and Vionic exploring sustainability practices for individuals and the immediate need for conservation efforts to protect the ocean and mitigate climate change.

"The ocean is humanity's life support system and the solution to many of the world's climate change problems. Our partnership with Vionic aims to create more ways for people to get involved in conservation efforts," commented Cousteau. "We're thrilled to co-host the first of many beach cleanup initiatives meant to help local communities understand the small, yet impactful, steps they can take to combat climate change, starting with our oceans."

"Vionic is proud to partner with Fabien Cousteau, and support the Proteus vision of aligning human wellness with ocean wellness. Our sustainable collaboration collection with Proteus underscores the need to make sustainable product choices that ultimately impact the health of our planet," said Vionic GM, Angela S. Caltagirone.

PROTEUS™ and Vionic's partnership is built around a shared mission to connect people to stories and experiences that inspire change and action. To accomplish this, the two companies have developed consumer education campaigns and outreach campaigns and launched a 'sea-inspired' capsule collection featuring Vionic's eco-conscious Beach sneakers.

About PROTEUS™

PROTEUS™ is the world's most advanced underwater station, built to enable research seeking to address the most pressing issues the Earth faces. PROTEUS™ will be a catalyst to improve the health of humanity and the Ocean upon which all life relies. The multipurpose marine platform will feature an onsite observatory, state-of-the-art research lab and habitat to facilitate life and work at depth. Accessible to academia, government, private industry, media, and tourists, PROTEUS™ will also be essential to education and the advancement of marine research and development to drive disruptive scientific breakthroughs across areas including medicine, genetics, and sustainable energy and food cultivation. For additional information visit https://www.proteusoceangroup.com/.

About Vionic

Vionic designs its Three-Zone Comfort technology into every shoe it makes, resulting in unparalleled stability, ultimate arch support, and cushioning. As pioneers in foot health with a global team of experts behind the brand, Vionic brings a fresh perspective to fashionable, supportive footwear. Featuring a wide range of silhouettes, premium materials, and thoughtful design for women and men, Vionic offers the style you want with the comfort you crave across a vast selection of active, casual & dress options, sandals, and slippers. Press features for Vionic include the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine, as well as coverage in InStyle, Women's Health, Buzzfeed, Refinery29, Men's Health, Travel + Leisure, People, and on The Today Show. For additional information about Vionic footwear, visit www.vionicshoes.com.

About Caleres

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

Media contact: Amy@bigpicpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proteus-and-vionic-shoes-partner-to-host-santa-monica-beach-clean-up-301568074.html

SOURCE Vionic

Recommended Stories

  • BP buys into Australian wind, solar, hydrogen mega-project

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -BP plc has agreed to buy a 40.5% stake and become operator of an Australian renewable energy project that could become one of the world's biggest producers of green hydrogen, the global oil major said, without disclosing how much it paid. The Asian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) in outback Western Australia would develop up to 26 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar power capacity which could be used to produce 1.6 million tonnes of green hydrogen - hydrogen produced from renewable energy - or 9 million tonnes a year of ammonia into which hydrogen is super chilled to allow its transport by ship.

  • Plug Power To Build Large-Scale Hydrogen Plant In Europe; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • How Long Does the Average Bear Market Last?

    S&P 500 entered bear market country on June 13, down 21% from its high on Jan. 3, while Nasdaq has been in a bear market since March 2022.

  • Investors Are Toning Down Their Climate Demands. Big Oil Is Why.

    Fewer shareholder resolutions focused on the environment are having success this year, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing.

  • Experts predict monsoon season to be 'promising' in Arizona

    Thirsting for this monsoon action? You’re not alone. Experts at the National Weather Service Phoenix office say monsoon 2022, according to the Climate Prediction Center, is looking fairly promising for rainfall.

  • Historic coastal resort in hot water with SC neighbors. Their beach is washing away

    Pawleys Island, South Carolina’s oldest beach resort, has hurt a beach downstream while trying to protect the town from rising seas, critics say.

  • Watch This 'Incredibly Lucky' Dog Escape Gorillas After Sneaking Into Zoo Enclosure

    Mighty Joe Young is safe now, but it made for a harrowing video.

  • Asia Energy Crunch Turns From Bad to Worse on US Export Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian liquefied natural gas buyers are ratcheting up competition with Europe to secure spare supply as a series of outages threatens a shortage this winter.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: M

  • BP to Lead Giant Green Hydrogen Project in Western Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc acquired a stake in and will lead one of the world’s largest clean energy projects, which aims to supply green hydrogen from Australia to key markets including South Korea and Japan.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bul

  • DuPont Sustainability Report: Our Strategy

    At DuPont, science and engineering are the foundation of our company and innovation is core to our business and sustainability strategy to create long-term value for our customers. Our sustainabili...

  • Cummins Speaks Out for Euro 7/VII Emission Regulations

    Upcoming emissions regulations for cars, vans and heavy duty trucks in Europe hold tremendous promise, but for industry to innovate it needs a clear roadmap and timetable from policymakers to plan ...

  • Elephant kills woman - then tramples her corpse at funeral

    An elephant trampled a woman to death in India, only to return during her funeral to pull her body off a pyre and trample over her corpse again.

  • BP's $36 Billion Project Highlights Massive Green Hydrogen Hubs

    (Bloomberg) -- BP’s acquisition of a stake and lead role in a $36 billion green hydrogen development in Western Australia is casting a spotlight on a slew of ambitious projects around the world that are promising to deliver massive amounts of the clean fuel.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optim

  • House Falls Into River Amid Major Flooding Near Yellowstone

    Dramatic footage captured a house collapsing into a river in Gardiner, Montana, as “unprecedented flooding” affected southern parts of the state on Monday, June 13.Casey White recorded the moment rushing water overtook the home in Gardiner on Monday.According to a GoFundMe page, five families and other individuals lived in the building and “lost everything” that they couldn’t take when they evacuated.Nearby Yellowstone National Park was hit with mudslides and flooding throughout Monday , prompting the park to close to all inbound visitor traffic for Tuesday and Wednesday.A bridge on the Yellowstone River was also swept away amid the severe weather event. Credit: Casey White via Storyful

  • The ultimate wildlife hotel – where crocodiles join you for breakfast

    It was breakfast at Vil Uyana Eco-resort and my “Traditional Sri Lankan” had thrown me. While my wife tucked into her fruit platter, I contemplated with some disquiet the six steaming earthenware pots that had just arrived. Don’t get me wrong: this feast of curries, rotis and sambals was the most sumptuous spread I had ever seen called “breakfast”. But it was the quantity that made me struggle: there was enough to feed a hungry crocodile.

  • Cars Are Going Electric—No Matter What, GM and Ford Show

    GM will unveil its all-electric Chevy Blazer in July. Meanwhile, Ford is declining to partake in litigation against the California Air Resource Board.

  • People In Florida Have To Turn Off Lights And Close Blinds By 9 PM, Here's Why

    It’s sea turtle season, which means that residents in Florida towns have to turn off their lights and close their blinds.

  • Heating, air experts offer tips for keeping energy bills down amid high temperatures

    Heating, air experts offer tips for keeping energy bills down amid high temperatures

  • Dangerous heat grips US through midweek as wildfires explode in West

    More potentially record-breaking temperatures are expected in the east in the coming days

  • Summer is coming, and your air conditioning bill is about to go through the roof

    Up 12% since last year, rising air conditioning costs are the latest household necessity putting financial pressure on American households.