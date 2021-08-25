U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

Proteus Wins 2021 ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES in Two Categories

·2 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteus, LLC, an Indianapolis-based alternative investment technology firm, is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a 2021 ThinkAdvisor LUMINARY in two categories: Thought Leadership & Education and Deal Making & Growth.

(PRNewsfoto/Proteus, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Proteus, LLC)

Proteus was recognized from a list of distinguished organizations by an independent panel of thirteen industry experts for its innovative Alternative Investment Model Portfolios. Proteus' ten model portfolios are accessible through Proteus' groundbreaking alternative investment platform, along with over forty institutional-quality funds. Based on investors' investment risk preference (conservative, moderate and aggressive), Proteus' model portfolios are available to both Qualified Purchasers and Accredited Investors. The models are created from a curated list of fully diligenced, institutional-quality private equity, private credit, real assets, and hedge funds which would otherwise require tens of $ millions to access by investing directly with those same underlying fund managers.

"We are honored to be recognized by such a prominent panel of industry experts, especially in light of all the accomplished competitors," said Chief Executive Officer Eric Knauss. "This is further recognition of the disruptive nature of what Proteus brings to investors and the wealth management industry as a whole."

The ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards celebrate top advisors, industry executives, teams, RIAs, broker-dealers, asset/investment/portfolio managers, and other firms by showcasing their achievements in four key areas: Diversity & Inclusion, Thought Leadership, Executive Leadership, and Deal Making & Growth. The awards program and its related coverage will illustrate the quantitative and qualitative impacts ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES are making on the investment industry — for both today's and tomorrow's advisors. ThinkAdvisor will host an awards dinner for its 2021 LUMINARIES on Tuesday November 9, 2021 at the Mandarin Oriental In New York.

About Proteus:
Proteus is an alternative investment platform solution for high-end wealth advisors. The platform provides sophisticated access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, including private funds, alternative investment model portfolios and sub-asset class pools which invest across the alternative investment strategy spectrum. Wealth advisors and their Accredited Investor and Qualified Purchaser clients use the platform to research alternative investment managers and investments, review due diligence materials and construct custom portfolios all on one platform, thereby eliminating significant hurdles and inefficiencies that have plagued alternative investors for decades. Proteus' fully integrated platform is an end-to-end enterprise solution which also provides sophisticated portfolio construction tools, integrated & compliant portfolio accounting and consolidated K-1 processing. To learn more about Proteus, visit:https://www.proteuscapital.us/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proteus-wins-2021-thinkadvisor-luminaries-in-two-categories-301361997.html

SOURCE Proteus LLC

