Protiviti CEO Joseph Tarantino and Managing Director Frank Kurre Named to the 2022 NACD 'Directorship 100' List

·3 min read
In this article:
  • RHI

Evelyn Dilsaver, member of multiple boards and Protiviti Advisory Board member, honored on Directors list

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO of global consulting firm Protiviti, and Frank Kurre, managing director and Global Account Management leader with Protiviti, have been named to the NACD (National Association of Corporate Directors) 2022 Directorship 100™ list, in the Governance Professionals and Institutions category. The NACD list recognizes the most influential directors and leaders in the corporate governance community who have demonstrated excellence in the boardroom through innovation, courage and integrity.

Protiviti logo. (PRNewsFoto/Protiviti) (PRNewsfoto/Protiviti)
Protiviti logo. (PRNewsFoto/Protiviti) (PRNewsfoto/Protiviti)

"Strong corporate governance is a critical component of an organization's success, especially in a challenging business environment," said Tarantino. "We're pleased to assist our clients with their ESG strategic planning, including helping them set the right policies, establish internal controls, determine the best tools and processes, and define internal roles and responsibilities, resulting in reporting that's consistent, compliant, integrated and impactful."

A founding member of Protiviti in 2002, Tarantino has served as president and CEO of the firm since 2007. He has more than 40 years of experience working with a broad range of organizations to enhance their business performance through risk management, operational effectiveness and enhanced governance. Tarantino has been recognized four times by Glassdoor as one of its Top CEOs, among several other accolades. A dedicated community leader, he is currently a member of the board of trustees and chair of the audit committee at St. John's University and serves on the board and finance committee for Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, New York. As a CEO committed to advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace, Tarantino is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ and the Catalyst CEO Champions for Change.

"It's an honor for us to be recognized with the other corporate governance leaders on the Directorship 100 list," said Protiviti's Kurre. "Helping the boards and audit committees of business, academic and non-profit organizations is one of the most fulfilling aspects of my career."

Kurre is responsible for Protiviti's strategy and programs relating to boardroom and C-suite engagement and works closely with the firm's executive team. He is also a senior advisor to Protiviti's Global Public Sector practice and leads its global alumni program. During his career, Kurre has advised more than 200 boards, including many Fortune 1000 companies and Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 public companies, on board governance, finance, financial reporting, internal audit, leadership development, risk management and strategic planning. He currently serves as the chairman of the board of advisors for the Tobin College of Business at St. John's University, as well as serving on the board of directors and as chairman of the compliance and audit committee of Catholic Health, a major healthcare system on Long Island, New York.

Additionally, Protiviti advisory board member Evelyn Dilsaver has been named to the 2022 NACD Directorship 100 list for Directors. The 2022 Directorship 100 honorees will be celebrated at an awards gala hosted by the NACD on June 22 in New York City.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

All referenced marks are the property of their respective owners.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: photos available upon request.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protiviti-ceo-joseph-tarantino-and-managing-director-frank-kurre-named-to-the-2022-nacd-directorship-100-list-301570901.html

SOURCE Protiviti

